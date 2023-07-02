An uncle of mine referred to them as “rust gardens.” He was being sarcastic, of course, and yet there was something about the layout of the scene that could stand in for an artistic installation in some modern art museum in a big city.
But from our point of view, they were an eyesore. If it was your property then it was just a project waiting to be completed. Sometimes it waited a long time to get completed.
I’m talking about junk cars and other “yard storage” items sitting around the yard or in the driveway. You don’t see them quite as often as you used to but they were definitely part of the country landscape or small town scene. The junk car in the yard was there for a reason and they’ve reduced in numbers for other reasons. It’s not something you’d normally focus on, and definitely not something you have family snapshots of from vacations, but if you’ve seen them, you know what I’m talking about.
Some goodies
If you live out in a fairly rural area and have at least a little bit of land, you have some space for things to lie around out of the way once you stop using them. That can be a benefit and also an eyesore. I’ve got a pretty big yard with lots of trees around and before we go any further, I’ve got some goodies stored here and there on the perimeter. Goodies is not a word my wife would use, but there are things out there I hold on to in the event of needing them. Sometimes I know what I would use them for and other times I keep them just in case something comes up. A couple of cases in point ...
First, I ended up with some large, metal, exhaust vent tubes, the kind steam comes out of at the top of a factory. I got them for a project I worked on at the movie theater years ago where I was helping decorate the lobby for a “Madagascar” promotion contest. If you remember the movie, the animated animals got on a ship and traveled to Madagascar.
I used the tubes, some of which were straight and some of which were curved, to stand in for those big air intake funnels that used to stick up on old ships. I had gotten them from a pile of discarded but never thrown away parts outside a small carpet-based company here in town. They were big enough to crawl through, and when I did, I couldn’t help but think of James Bond escaping a secret lair in some exotic locale. After I used them for the decorations at the movie theater, I brought them home and put them in my “supply pile” down in the corner of the yard. I used them a couple of times more over the years, but after they had been there for a while (as in about five years), my wife gently reminded me that they pay money at the recycle place for metal. Future projects or no, I ended up with about $10 for the tubes. and the yard was less cluttered to boot!
A side note to that story is that while I was moving those big vents in the back of the pickup truck to the movie theater I stopped to adjust them so they wouldn’t fall out. I pulled on one piece to make sure it was secure, which of course loosened another piece higher up. It tipped over and hit me in the forehead, cutting it open. If you look closely enough you can see a small mark on my forehead. Yes, I call it my “Madagas-scar.”
Another case of my own personal “yard collection” was back during COVID when everyone was stuck at home and doing fixer-upper jobs, we did a little work on our back deck and had a lot of old boards to discard. The far corner of the yard, absent the metal vent tubes, made the perfect “storage” place for the old wood. This year we took that wood and made a raised bed garden plot. Recycle, reuse, repurpose, right? I don’t know how much the lumber would have cost if I had bought it new, but we only spent about $20 for a liner and less than $200 on the garden topsoil the guy dumped into it. Sometimes hanging on to the old stuff pays off in unexpected ways. I’ll let you know how the tomatoes turn out.
Waiting
But I’ve never had a junk car in the yard, up on cinder blocks or otherwise, although many have. As a kid I can remember many places we would drive past that would have one or more of these old clunkers sitting to the side, waiting. Waiting to get fixed, or maybe waiting to get hauled off or maybe just waiting till who knows what.
In my estimation, it was a mixture of the laws allowing people to do what they want with their own land and a matter of cost regarding old cars. It would cost something to haul them off and that was money perhaps the folks couldn’t afford. They drove the car to death in the first place rather than pay for a new one (new to them) until they had to buy the next one.
Cars were plentiful, and used cars were based on what they were worth. If you buy a used car now the price is based on the payments you can afford to make, so the used car today comes out to be a lot more for someone that finances it, and so if you are one of the rare ones that want to pay cash they don’t really make a deal for you. If anything, they would be losing money over the long haul at the used car lot if they don’t finance it. Did you know there are some used car dealerships in town that won’t sell you a car unless you finance it? It’s a wacky world we live in where someone in business won’t take your money for a cash sale.
Years ago, a used car might go for a few hundred dollars or even less. If you drove it till it was used up, it brought almost nothing. and of course some of those old rusty cars were up on blocks because somebody thought someday they would get that part, put it in and get it going again. On the other hand, with a used car costing so little then it might be cheaper for a working man to buy one rather than the replacement part it would take to fix the old one. It would certainly cost less in time spent. There are plenty of reasons an old car ended up sitting in a yard, never to travel again.
I do know any house with a beat-up rust bucket in the yard was looked down upon. It was a bit of an eyesore and more times than not there would be other stuff in the yard as well. In some of the movies back in the 1960s and ’70s rusty cars in a country house yard was part of the scenery. Movies like “Deliverance,” “I Walk the Line” or some of the Burt Reynolds movies like “White Lightning” or Gator” might feature a house at some point with beat-up, non-working vehicles in the yard. If you had the room to stow them but not the money to tow them they would be the centerpiece of your rust garden.
Landmarks
I live in the north side of the county and there’s a nearby wooded ridge I’ve hiked a few times. There’s a trail along the top and exploring up there I was shocked, shocked I tell you, to find a couple of cars up there. There was no road, and the trees were so thick that the cars had to have been moved there years before. The cars even had trees growing up through them. Someone had driven them up there and parked them and nature had taken over.
In another spot just down the road from my house there were a couple of old cars down in a pine thicket. They were ooooold, at least from the 1950s and maybe from the ’30s. They were there for years until one day I was on the way home and saw a tow truck snaking them out with a cable and loading them on the back of a truck to haul off. I didn’t stop and ask so I don’t know if the owner of the land wanted them gone or if some collector had spotted them and made an offer. I do know that for about a year or so, where the tracks in the woods showed where the old cars had been dragged out, I missed them being there. I realized they weren’t rust bucket eyesores, they were landmarks from years gone by, not bothering anyone and probably not noticed by many. They had been part of the drive home and now they were gone.
It’s rare to spot a car like that in a yard now, and I guess one day, with robot cars, there will come a time when they only show up in old movies and memories.
