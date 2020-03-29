There's a great map of downtown Dalton that dates from January 1885. It was 20 years after the Civil War and things were doing good.
We were a typical small Southern town but one with promise and one that was showing some signs of developing into a manufacturing area.
It was still a town 60 or more years from discovering carpet. So life for Dalton was that of a county seat in an area still rural and agricultural, with the added benefit of having two major railroads run through town. And of course it was on the future pathway of Highway 41 and eventually Interstate 75. But for 1885, as soon as you left town, you were on rutted red clay roads that passed farm and forest. If it rained hard you better have a horse with four-wheel drive.
Population 3,000
The map was created by the Sanborn Map & Publishing Co. Limited, located at 117 & 119 Broadway in New York City. The maps were created by Sanborn for describing what towns and buildings were like for insurance purposes, so there is a lot of information that has to do with the presence or lack of firefighting possibilities.
According to the information rubber stamped in the top left corner, the map is dated January of 1885, and just below that is a stamp from the Library of Congress showing that they got a copy on Feb. 16, 1885. This would suggest that the map was actually surveyed in late 1884.
Inside the stamp is such information as "Population 3,000" and bits of info dealing with firefighting. For example, it points out the lack of firefighting equipment of the city including "No steam & No Hand Engines." I think these are the old firefighting wagons you see with the smoke coming out of them, or the hand-pumped ones you see in the old movies. The map also states there are no "Independent Hose Carts," and it says the "Water Facilities Not Good." Several decades after this map was drawn there would be a huge fire downtown and many buildings would burn.
Below this company badge with the firefighting info there is a key to the map. It also includes entries regarding firefighting such as materials the buildings are made of but also fire walls and whether they are 6, 12 or 18 inches thick. There seem to be firewalls between most of the brick buildings but not between the wooden buildings. The brick buildings are colored red, frame or wooden buildings yellow, and specialty structures are green. There are also items in the key for steam boilers, stables, windows and in which story they are located, roof materials (i.e., shingles, tin, slate, etc.) and how many stories each building is. There are additional notes on the map, especially next to some of the factories.
'Lard Oil & Candles'
The map focuses on Hamilton Street with the north border being Waugh Street and then running south through the intersections of King and Crawford and the southern border of the map being Gordon Street. The west side of the map is Pentz Street and the east side is the railroad tracks. There are two inserts on the map for a pair of factories, one just to the north of Waugh and one to the south of Gordon. A third factory appears in the main map area just on the east side of the tracks from Waugh.
The three manufacturing companies shown here as part of the downtown area include Dalton Mills, Cherokee Manufacturing Co. and the Dalton Machine Co. Foundry and Machine Shop. There is extra info included that an insurance company would want to know about before pricing a policy.
Dalton Mills is located just on the other side of the tracks on Waugh. From the map we can see the majority of the mill is two-story brick with a wooden addition on the side. The yard around the building is filled with wood piles. There is a steam boiler and a chimney that's 52 feet high. There's a water tank outside next to the boiler room. There is a list of the machinery inside the factory including "2 Set Rolls" on the first floor, "4 Run of Stone," "2 Garden City Purifiers" on the second floor, "1 Throop Brush" (I have no idea what most of these things are), "8 Bolting reels" and "3 Centrifugal Reels." Other information includes that there's a night watchman, a water tank with buckets, a stove in the office (probably just for heat and coffee) and the note that the lights are "Lard Oil & Candles." I can't help but wonder what the lard oil lighting smelled like. There's a small wooden dwelling on the property and maybe this is where the night watchman lives.
The Cherokee Manufacturing Co. is shown in one of the inserts. It was located on the west side of Hamilton where the railroad crosses the street. The schematic doesn't include a list of the equipment inside but the various work areas are listed and they include the lumber piles outside and in the two-story building places for woodworking like "Turning," "Planing," a "Paint" room and one for "varnish."
They have an engine of some type to make the equipment work and it may also be steam boiler driven but it's not clear. The notes point out that there is a watchman, a "Hand F. Pump" (I'm guessing the "F" stands for fire), 150 feet of one-and-a-quarter-inch hose, with barrels and pails and barrels of water on the roof. The fuel for the engine is wood and there are no lights, so I guess they only worked during daylight hours there.
The Dalton Machine Co. Foundry and Machine Shop was further south in town and on the east side of the tracks. It had two main buildings, one a foundry and the other a machine shop. Although the main buildings were wooden, the steam boiler was situated in a brick add-on with a 30-foot-high chimney. A steam pipe connected the two buildings.
The main building must have looked nice because it shows a cupola on the foundry structure. The engine run by the steam boiler is labeled as being a 20-horsepower engine. The notes show there is no watchman, no hose, no lights, and the fuel used is wood. There's a nearby well and there are at least three dwellings on the property but I can't tell if they are part of the business or not.
The best wayto get here
There are four other major structures on the map that catch your eye and two are tied in with the railroad. There is the train depot that we have to this day. Here it's listed as the "Western & Atlantic R.R. & V.T. & GA Air Line Depot." The Western & Atlantic was the railroad that first came through Dalton and was there during the Civil War. It runs up to Chattanooga and beyond.
The other line, the Virginia, Tennessee & Georgia Air Line, was a collection of railroads that came from Virginia via the Shenandoah Valley and down from Knoxville to Dalton and further south. I think it's funny they called it an "Air Line" 15 or 20 years before the Wright Brothers took off.
Back then the train was the best way to get here considering the roads of the day. Via rail you could get to Chattanooga, Knoxville or Atlanta measured in hours. By horse on the roads or by wagons it would take days. It's pretty neat to think you can walk down to the depot today and watch trains go by just like someone in 1885 could have done.
A local mystery
The other big railroad structure on the map is the famous train shed that used to be here. Almost 150 feet long and wide enough to cover two train tracks allowing a train to pass in both directions at once, this train shed was a massive brick structure with arched entryways.
One of the reasons it's famous is because there are no known good photos of it. It's somewhat of a local mystery. Just think if all you could do was read a description of Stonehenge without actually being able to look at a picture of it.
There are only writings about the shed and our knowledge of other buildings that would have been similar to it. This big shed was there at the time of the Great Locomotive Chase and it's said that the engines went through at full throttle.
Next week we'll check out the other two big buildings on the map, a pair of hotels that served the railroad travelers, visiting businessmen and tourists. Both of these hotels tie into the current downtown scene. Then we'll stroll the streets and shop in the various stores that line the way like we were spending a Saturday in Dalton, circa 1885, and all thanks to a time and space machine called a map!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
