Ah, the joys of the manly tonsorial experience. Whether self-inflicted or paid for with a visit to the local barbershop, the experience of getting a shave and a haircut is something most of us fellows do on a recurring basis our whole lives.
I remember going to the barber with my dad on Saturday mornings at Bryman’s Plaza and entering the, at that time, men’s only world of the “clip joint.” We would walk in and there were two primary sounds I recall, the whirring of the electric clippers and the back and forth chatter of the men.
On the right side of the long, narrow room there were five or six barber chairs manned by fellows who worked quickly, efficiently and with a skill set that could take a bushy-headed man with wiry hair and make him presentable and then change gears to make the next fellow in line with the straight, limp locks look like the fifth Beatle.
The left wall backed a row of wooden chairs filled with the next-in-line customers. Sometimes there would be men standing waiting for a chair to open as they moved up in line. Only once or twice do I remember us walking up to the barber shop window and dad looking in to see the wait so long he turned us around and back to the car.
State-certified graduates of a barber college somewhere (I don’t think you could get certified through a correspondence course, I don’t know how that would even work), these gentlemen got customers by their specialized skills that pleased this guy or that with a haircut they liked best or through their chummy personality that made the client want to spend time in the chair with them (this factor may be second to a bartender that acts like a counselor), or both.
Universal to the world
My dad’s choice was the barber I only knew as Mack. I think he might have been the owner as dad and I would refer to the place as “Mack’s.” He had a friendly, welcoming style, and a sure hand with the old clippers. Dad would get his hair cut first while I sat in a wooden chair watching and waiting.
I could read a little but didn’t have much interest in the Sports Illustrated or Field and Stream magazines they had. Even for a little kid, the interest lay in the men and barbers interacting. This is one of those things universal to the world where the kids of the community watch their elders interact and learn from it.
For a kid in Dalton, the barber shop and church were a couple of places where you could observe the grownups and see how things worked. Most days the kids were at school with other kids while parents were at work. Unless it was a family holiday party, kids weren’t allowed at the grownup parties, and besides, those family get-togethers were, let’s face it, family. Families have a different vibe than unrelated grownups.
Dad had a crew cut left over from his army days so the task at hand for the barber wasn’t that hard. Still, dad would inspect his hair in the mirrors and make a couple of “improvement” suggestions the barber would carry out. Looking back, I wonder if the barber didn’t leave a little tuft here or a longer bit at the sideburns just so the customer could spot it and feel like they were part of the process.
You knew the haircut was over when the barber held a hand mirror for you to look at the front of your cut and then the client would move the mirror a bit to look at the cut of the back of his head reflected in the mirror that ran the length of the store wall. After a nod of acceptance, the barber would spin the customer with a flourish to almost hurl them out of the seat where they could inspect the work facing the big mirror.
Turning their head a bit to this side and that, checking the precision work around the ears, the final action was to brush off the hair around the neck, undo the full body bib and fold it to avoid cut hair on the customer, and then drop the hair onto the floor where it collected on a busy Saturday like fall foliage on a fall day covers the yard. When dad was finished ... it was my turn.
A compromise with dad
My process was different than his. First of all, the barber pulled out a board that stretched across his, to me, huge chair. The board had a padded seat cushion attached to it that I would sit on and it would raise me to the proper height. The barber also had a foot pedal he could pump to raise or lower a customer so he was comfortable working on them.
Even with the booster seat in place, Mack would pump the chair a few times to raise me a bit more. He would then flap the body bib out and drape it over my body. Next, he put a paper collar around my throat and neck and then snapped the bib closed, which in turn held the paper in place. Then he would ask me how I wanted my hair cut. I would look to my dad who had veto power.
This was when men were, for the first time in 80 or 100 years, growing their hair long thanks to rock ’n roll and blue jeans or something. Like a lot of kids in Dalton, the compromise with dad went like this: You can sport a little bit longer bangs in the front, but the rest has to be cut short ... very short. Go back and look at some old elementary school pictures from then and you’ll see what I mean.
At this point I would remove the glasses that I wore then so they wouldn’t get in the way of the clippers. The barber would ask me a few friendly questions, which let me know I was a junior member of the club, and direct the rest of the conversation to my dad now sitting in the seat I had been in.
In the barber chair I was higher than my dad, which was a rare thing. At that age, even when he sat in his easy chair, he was still taller than me standing. The barber used the electric clippers that vibrated against my skull as he slid them over my head. I’m ticklish, so sometimes it was hard to not laugh or jerk away as the clipper tickled my noggin. If my hair was very long at all, I would watch the tufts tumble into my lap. I would try and lift or move the bib cover with my knees to keep the hair from falling on my sneakers. As my hair fell to the floor I felt like I had made a contribution to the day’s work.
After the general going-over with the main razor, the barber switched to the close shave shaver. With this he would do the fine trim work around the perimeter of my ears and at the base of my neck. Then, for the big finish, he would start by dusting me off with a brush that looked like an oversized shaving brush like my grandfather used to shave, then he would reach behind him to a shiny, chrome-dispensing device where hot shaving lather would shoot out into the barber’s hand. Then he rubbed it around my neck from the back of one ear to the back of the other and down to the paper collar. It was hot, slick and felt good, but it was also wet and it felt weird to have your neck wet at that time of day.
He would then take a straight razor back and forth against a leather strop attached to the side of the barber chair, and then slowly and intentionally move it to the back of my neck. As sharp as the razor was, it was a necessary precaution to do it that way.
Then he would move closer and begin to cut a finely-edged straight line across the hairline at my neck by starting at the bottom of the hair and then moving downward. Before razor touched skin he would say “Don’t move now” or “Stay still.” I knew this was serious business. A straight razor sliding across your neck is a unique feeling and also one that centuries of men have known.
I’m still not sure if I really had enough fuzz to warrant this attention to detail or was it that he wanted me to know a good haircut was important and so would be a lifelong customer, or did the act of shaving it back there stimulate the growth of hair so that it would start coming in and I would then need an ongoing haircut. I don’t know, I’m not a barber.
At the end when he would spin me around and ask me if it looked OK I would say yes. Partly that was for respect to my elders and partly because I didn’t have my glasses back on yet and couldn’t see a clear reflection in the mirror.
Next week, things change a bit at the old hair-cutting game.
