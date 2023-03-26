As a kid in a small town one of the rites of passage was the haircut at the barbershop.
One of the earliest home movies my parents made of me was my first trip to the barber. I was born bald. Slowly the hair grew in and it grew in red and curly. Very curly. A sheep at sheering time would have been jealous.
In the first part of the movie my mom is dressed very stylishly in a dress and nice shoes, obviously considering this a momentous occasion, all 20 minutes of it. And there I am toddling along with enough hair to make a rock guitar player jealous. We’re on the sidewalk in downtown Dalton and I’m kid-like and still have a lot of “kid” about me.
My mom and I walk into the barbershop to my dad’s home movie direction. After a few blurry frames and a jump cut, now I’m standing on the sidewalk again, but this time the hair is short and parted to one side. I look like a little man, and my entire demeanor has changed. I seem to know that my kid days are over and I’m on my way to “growing up.” I’m walking a little taller, and my pride is evident in every 8mm frame of film.
Due to the light limitations of the day you don’t really get the haircut itself, but I’m told I pretty much freaked out. I had gone a while without ever getting a haircut and now I’m taken to a place I’ve never seen, put in a chair that’s strange and mechanical, and then a complete stranger approaches me with scissors and starts hacking away at my head. Traumatic? Well, I have a strange attraction for horror movies to this day.
For years on uncountable Saturday mornings I would go with my dad to the barbershop at Bryman’s Plaza and I’d watch dad get a haircut and then it would be my turn to climb up in the barber chair and try and get something done that the other kids wouldn’t make fun of at school on Monday.
Beauty shops were for ladies, not guys
As I got older I no longer needed the booster seat and could direct the barber a little more authoritatively on how I wanted my unruly hair cut. But as I got older, life’s schedules changed things. Both my parents worked, and I could walk to my mom’s office from school. Stuck there for an hour and a half I had time to do my homework and get to know the co-workers.
But every so often I had to go with mom after work for various things she needed to do. One of the ones I liked the least was if I had to go with her to the hair salon for her to get her hair done. Beauty shops were for ladies, not guys. How humiliating to have to go in the place, much less sit there and hear the talk and laughter about people I mostly knew nothing about.
Every once in a while I would catch the name of a doctor’s wife I was familiar with or perhaps someone that I knew from my parents’ discussions about folks in town they did business with. Mostly it was the ladies greeting me and asking what I was up to and then they would go back to their conversations while my mom got a wash, perm and set.
It was a noisy place because of those big helmet drying chairs they had, which made the conversations have to be that much louder. How the ladies could sit under there, read a magazine and never miss a bit of any story being told in the room was beyond me. And the smell was how I would imagine a chemical spill must smell like. There were hair sprays and bleaches and artificial color products that if investigated would probably have resulted in an Environmental Protection Agency toxic superfund cleanup order.
I tried to sit near the door, look at magazines that had nothing of interest to me, and try and get a little whiff of fresh air whenever anyone walked in or out the door. But then, due to time constraints, what should have been obvious occurred: Mom’s beautician offered to give me a haircut since I was already there. Mom thought it was a great, logical idea. I was horrified. But like a gangster surrounded by a hundred cops, there was nothing to do but give in to the “That’s a great idea” from all the ladies in there.
Noticeably different
We’ve all been talked into something that goes against our sensibilities and in just such a case I found myself climbing into the chair in the ladies hair salon. The lady cutting my hair worked noticeably different from the barber. While the barber went for large master strokes, the beautician went for smaller, more surgical cuts.
Another major difference was that the barber cut my hair dry, while the beautician cut my hair wet. She didn’t give me a shampoo in that sink that looked like it was made for a guillotine with your head resting in a curve for your neck, but she would wet it. And she used scissors instead of electric clippers.
It was a completely different experience and yet, when she finished, the result was almost the same as the barber’s. With the head of hair I had there wasn’t a lot you could do with it, but still, she didn’t make me look like a shorn sheep. Some time later, the opportunity came up again, so I got another haircut there, and then so on, until that was my go-to place for my hair stylings.
The best of both worlds
Off at college or traveling for work from Dalton, I wouldn’t get a haircut, but rather wait until I got back to Dalton to get my hair cut at the beauty shop. I’m not saying I’m a trendsetter but after several years more and more men had started coming to women stylists for haircuts as chauvinistic sensibilities fell by the wayside.
Then, at some point, my cousin, a female, started giving haircuts and so I started going to her house for my haircut. She had a place in her garage where she would sit me in a chair, drape me with a bib and have at it. She used both scissors and an electric razor, so now I had a haircut that involved the best of both worlds. Plus, instead of hearing about doctors’ wives I didn’t know at all I could catch up on what my family was doing. Did I mention she gave me the “family rate” charge?
From a 1950s movie
As my work took me to other places for longer periods of time, I eventually had to seek out haircuts in places I wasn’t familiar with. Reverting to my foundational roots, I kept an eye out for barbershops, the classic kind of place where I first got my hair cut.
Out in California I came across this place that looked like it was out of a movie from the 1950s. It was a little storefront place, with the spinning barber pole out front, and inside there was only one barber. In the corner, the TV played sports, and there were some hunting magazines in the seats of the wooden chairs. I thought I’d found a haircut home.
The price was right ($10, I think) and although I don’t think my hair is really worth that much, I get that the guy has to have a minimum to warm up the old snippers. But the problem was the guy was taciturn, a non-chatter. He was friendly enough but I just couldn’t converse with him. He was a “Yes/No/Maybe” kind of conversationalist.
It was even more apparent that the guy didn’t have much to say when he was the only guy in the shop and there were a lot of times I was the only customer. Every once in a while he would pause, look over at what was on the television, mutter a “hmmmmm” and then go back to clipping. The haircuts were fine, but eventually the silent treatment got to me.
Barbershop days now over
Back in Dalton there have been a couple of other barbershops and barbers I’ve been to and they’ve been good, with the kind of guy chatter and jokiness that make a place like that make you feel part of the haircut club.
But eventually, as haircut prices crept up which increased the tip as well, I finally came to the conclusion that my barbershop days were over. At the end of the day I realized if I wanted conversation about old TV shows and jokes that went back 100 years I could get those at a booth with my buddies at lunch, and for what a haircut cost I could get lunch as well.
I went out and bought a set of electric clippers from the store and have been giving myself a haircut for years now. With a number one on there, all I have to do is run it over my head a dozen or so times and the results are identical to if I went to the barber and told him to “Trim it up and take a little off of everything.” The noise from the clippers is loud enough that it cuts off everything else and while pushing them over my noggin I can remember all the old times at the barbershop.
