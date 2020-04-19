I can just remember as a little kid going to the movies with my parents at the Wink Theatre downtown and we would eat dinner at the U.S. Cafe around the corner and then walk to the theater.
We would get there in time for the main show, and getting to a movie on time is one of the few things I'm prompt at as an adult, but we would almost never get there in time for me to see the cartoon before the show.
Many times we would buy the tickets at the little round ticket booth in front and then mosey into the lobby. Well, my parents would mosey, I'd be squirming around and dancing, unable to calmly wait for us to buy popcorn before finally getting into the theater. I could see the cartoon through the small windows in the door and time after time we would walk in right as the final frames of the cartoon were projected and the credits would come up. "Voices by Mel Blanc." We'd find our seats, watch some local commercials, see coming attractions trailers and then watch the show. But still, there was the "what might have been" of the missed cartoon.
Almost life-sized
The cartoons I remember catching the tail end of back then were either Road Runner cartoons or Pink Panther cartoons. They are similar in that both are practically dialogue free with a preponderance of sight gags so you didn't have to even speak English to get the jokes. I guess this made them sellable to foreign markets as well as to American theaters.
I watched cartoons on Saturday mornings and there were plenty of Road Runner cartoons airing. But when you saw one on the big screen, the canyons and mesas that Wile E. Coyote chased the Road Runner through were awesome and almost life-sized. On TV when the coyote plummeted to the bottom of the canyon it was only a few inches fall. But on the big CinemaScope screen, when he went over the edge of the cliff and dangled a moment in thin air, the drop was forever before you saw the little puff of dust where he cratered into the ground. It was epic.
The market for cartoons went away and so these days all you get are 30 minutes of ads and trailers (which are ads themselves for upcoming movies) and finally the movie. But talking to my dad and looking back at old newspapers you can see that there used to be a long list of "short subjects" that were part of the programming you got when you bought a movie ticket. Maybe that's why they called it a "show" back then, because you got a whole show of films to see as well as the featured film. And in lots of cases there was a double feature so you got the shorts as well as two movies. And all for anywhere from 25 cents to $1, depending on the movie and where you sat.
When I first started going to the movies there was only the Wink Theatre. After that was the Capri, then the Plaza Twin that was expanded into the Plaza Five and then the theaters inside Walnut Square Mall, starting out with three screens and eventually expanding to two sides with about nine screens if I remember correctly. Now there is only one theater, the AMC 12, across the parking lot from the mall, but it has 12 different screens all going at the same time.
Before my day there were a couple of other theaters, the Dalton Theater which was the right side of the Oakwood Cafe, and the Crescent which dated back to silent movie days and was on the corner just around from the Wink. And before that there was the Shadowland Theater and the Plaza Theater, going waaaaaay back. I'm doing research on those two theaters now and hope to have a Town Crier on them sometime in the near future.
Before television was so big
Starting in the early silent days, movies weren't that long to begin with. You watched a variety of 10- and 20-minute films. Movies were generally made on 1,000-foot-long reels of film and since that lasts about 10 minutes, the films were nicknamed one-reelers and two-reelers. They were considered "short" films.
At four reels or more the film was considered a "feature film" and would be the main one listed on the marquee or in the newspaper ad as the big selling point. Once sound films, or "talkies," came along in the late '20s and early 30s, the programming grew to include a variety of shorts that were shown before the feature films. Again, a double bill was the fare of the day and although films only played for a couple of days before changing, a hit film might come back to town two or three times so folks could see it (or see it again).
The types of short subjects were varied and depended sometimes on which studio the main feature was from. Other times, the short subject came from a studio that specialized in a certain type of short subject. For example, for comedy shorts Columbia Studios was the home of The Three Stooges. They would also try other short comedy series, for example, doing a series of Buster Keaton shorts that were his main work in the sound years. Laurel and Hardy (Hardy was from Georgia, by the way) did shorts that came from the Hal Roach Studios. They eventually moved from shorts to feature films. The Stooges did, too, but only after they had a resurgence when their shorts started showing in the 1950s on that newfangled gizmo, the television.
Among the short subjects there were comedies, musicals, serials, newsreels, travelogues and other instructional or informational-type films, as well as the cartoons. Several of these would be shown before each feature and so a kid like my dad could go to the movies on Saturday for about a quarter and see a variety of films in addition to the Roy Rogers or Lash LaRue cowboy movie that was the feature. This was in a time before television was so big and so shorts were actually important in getting news, information and entertainment to the people.
Newsreels were probably the most important of the short subjects, especially during World War II. I recently read a novel set at the beginning of the war and it talked about people watching the newsreel of Pearl Harbor a couple of weeks after it happened, but in truth the government thought the footage so horrific they didn't allow the public to see it until a year later and the U.S. had a few victories under its belt.
Earlier, there were newsreels of such things as Lindbergh flying across the Atlantic solo and the ticker tape parade he got in New York, and things like the bread lines during the worst of the Depression. There were also travelogues where the cameras would go to exotic locales such as the pyramids of Egypt or the Amazon River and bring back pictures of places that were still being explored.
Cliffhangers
Another type of short that was part of the pre-show were serials. These were 12- and 15-chapter stories where they showed one chapter per week, so if you got involved in the story you would have to come back each week to see what happened.
The two biggest producers of serials were Universal and Republic. Serials were fast-paced with lots of action, and the end of each chapter had a "cliffhanger" ending to compel you to come back to see how the hero got out of a seemingly impossible situation. The term comes from literally heroes hanging from a cliff at the end of a chapter. They might also be on a plane that crashes or a car that careens over a cliff. At the beginning of the following chapter you would see that the hero just managed to put on a parachute and jump from the plane before it crashed.
Serials might be government agents fighting Nazi spies, or the Coast Guard guarding the coast, or they might be westerns or science fiction stories. Some of the most famous were the three Flash Gordon serials; a Bela Lugosi serial called "The Phantom Creeps," where he has a giant robot and a device that makes him invisible: a Captain Marvel serial (he's a guy in this one) that's considered one of the best; and one called "The Secret Service in Darkest Africa" where the agents are fighting Nazis and it has some of the most slam-bang fights you ever saw.
Musical specialties were another novelty category. There might be a filmed performance by a big band like Glenn Miller, Cab Calloway or Benny Goodman. These were like early music videos. There might be a dance number by the amazing tap dancing Nicholas Brothers. And sometimes it was an entire musical done in 20 minutes, or a mini-operetta with costumes and sets to rival big films.
Before television, before binge watching and before pay-per-view, there were short subjects at the movies. A lot of the shorts are shown these days on Turner Classic Movies, and there are cartoons and serials on YouTube for you to search out. These days, I'd settle for a cartoon before the film starts.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
