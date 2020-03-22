The Town Crier: Sick
Dotha Dean Dempsey, age 85, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Late Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Gadsden, AL a daughter of the late Burnett S. and Thelma Little Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John H. Dempsey, sist…
Mr. Kenneth Bunn, 27, departed this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Murray County. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton; (706) 226-4002 . www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and…
Mrs. Drusilla James, 83, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Regency Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton; (706) 226-4002. www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org…
Martha Marie Standridge, 87 of Dalton, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. She was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Blue Ridge to the late Robert Harris and Elizabeth Dean Harris. Mrs. Standridge was a homemaker. She was a member of Grove Level Baptist Churc…
Mrs. Tammy McNary, 56, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton; (706) 226-4002. www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and w…
