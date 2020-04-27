The Town Crier: Slippin' and slidin'

We've been getting a lot of rain this year and even some very bad storms. But with the weather warming up, the rains are making me look ahead to next month when it warms up enough to get out and play in the water.
I'm not necessarily talking about swimming pools, either at the rec center or in somebody's backyard, I'm talking out and about, when the rain sometimes makes waterways navigable for kids. I'm talking about wet branches that come to life when the rains come and they make places for wading and slipping along in the fresh, muddy ground. I'm talking about when a small stream gets enough "umph" from a summer downpour to make sliding over the rocks possible, whether you're on that blow-up float left over from last year's trip to Panama City Beach or just on your belly.
Plenty of precipitation
We're fortunate to live in a place that usually has plenty of precipitation year-round, and apart from the occasional dry spells, we have plenty of creeks, rivers and lakes to make for a nature's waterpark that Wet'n Wild would be jealous of. Some favorite memories of growing up around here are when we would wade off exploring creeks or even put on cut-off jeans and a T-shirt (that it didn't matter if it got a little ripped and a lot muddy) and went to play in the water.
One of my first memories of this type of fun was when a deluge came (well, it seemed like a deluge, I was only about 4 years old) and the ditch next to the house flooded. I went out and started wading in the little pool of water that formed there after the storm clouds had cleared out. I was having a grand old time. I didn't know how to swim yet and I'm not even sure I had been to many pools at that time. Most of my water fun came in the bathtub with a variety of little boats and submarines that I had.
This outdoor adventure was new to me and wading in and out of that little lagoon, probably about the size of a bathtub, was lots of fun. The downside came when my mom yelled for me to come in at supper time. It turns out my father had mowed the lawn before the rain came and the cut grass shavings were all floating along the top of the water.
When I emerged I was covered in the grass clippings. I made my way to the front door and to the shock of my mother when she opened the screen door. There I stood covered with grass like I was a camouflaged Army ranger or something. This day was not only the earliest memory I have of playing in a natural body of water caused by flooding, it's also the earliest memory I have of being hosed off with the garden hose in the backyard before being allowed in the house.
Proper footwear -- or none at all
These days, if you go to an outdoors store they have a full line of "water shoes." These are everything from wading sandals to shoes made for kayaking, fly fishing or any other type of water adventuring. And if you want to pay more than $100 for a pair of them, the sales staff (who are usually wearing a pair of these type shoes) will be happy to meet your wants.
But back in my childhood, it was usually barefoot when it came to water. Tenderfoot or not, you waded into a rocky-bottomed creek with bare feet. Of course, we spent a lot more time barefoot back then just running around the yard so our soles were a little tougher than now. Still, the wading could be slow and cautious depending on the creek bottom. Sand and pebbles were the best, smooth rocks and mud coming in next, but sharp or irregular-shaped stones made for hard, slow going.
A few times I can remember us having old tennis shoes that we would be outgrown of by start of school in the fall anyway and we were allowed to wear those wading. The pebbles would frequently end up in those old Converse canvas sneakers and you'd have to plop down in the water to empty them -- every little bit.
Once we went to a place where there was a creek and we were allowed to wade. To make things a little more comfortable on our kiddie feet, the grownups let us wear our athletic socks. Shoes weren't made for water then and we knew it. There was plenty of time spent seeking out ways to cross a creek when we were trekking and we knew better than to come come back with wet, muddy shoes.
Camping, concrete culverts and sliding rocks
As I got older we went camping more. When I was about 12 we made a safari over past Ellijay to Anderson Creek. We camped out by the fast-moving creek and I spent plenty of time in the water. I would wade upstream to a certain point and then float downstream sliding over the smooth rocks as the water pushed me along. It was a water slide ride before there were water parks.
There was another little branch that fed into it that was obviously spring-fed from further up the mountain. It was just a shallow, little stream with a sandy bottom and the water so cold and clear that it still had some native trout in it, the biggest no longer than maybe 8 inches. Wading slowly up this stream watching for the natives to dart away was lots of fun and made me think about the Cherokee that probably did the same, fish spear in hand.
The next experience I'm going to tell you about is one that has to have the preamble of "Kids, do not try this at home ... or anywhere else!" In our high school days we would sometimes go to where the soccer field and tennis courts are now at Dalton State College (in those days, Dalton Junior College). We would play pickup games of football on Sunday afternoons when nobody was on campus.
One afternoon we went there and it had been raining and the field was muddy. It wasn't long before we were covered in mud. This was another occasion when I ended up being hosed off in the backyard before being let in the house, but this time I did the hosing
It was so much fun we went back the next weekend when it had been raining again. This time it started a downpour while we were there. It was either early enough in the fall or late enough in the spring, I can't remember which, that it was warm enough for us to keep going. We then noticed that the drainage ditches were filling up like a water flume. We explored, although part of the idea was to wash the mud off before I got home.
We followed the flowing water until we discovered they drained into culverts that passed underneath the interstate. If you're driving along past the college there will be one of these concrete water conduits every little bit. They are big enough you can almost walk through them standing up. These were straight shots of water with a mossy bottom to make it slick and slimy. We were off.
We discovered that if we kind of dammed up the water first by turning sideways we could get a good wave of water to push us along. We sped down through the tunnels whooping as we went, the yells echoing out both ends of the cavern. At the end it plunged into a pool of water deep enough to dunk you. Was it dangerous? Well, nobody got hurt. Guardian angels? Probably working overtime that day.
There are places around in some of the rivers where there are sliding rocks. Some of the places are actually called "Sliding Rock." These are stone features that have been smoothed over through the centuries until you can slide along in the water until you hit the pool at the bottom.
One of these used to be up on the creek that flows out of the lake at Lula Lake on Lookout Mountain on the Georgia side. This area is now a nature preserve and only open to the public at certain times. But back in the 1980s it was just a known place that if you had a pickup truck you could get back in there for a picnic or a swim or even some rappelling off the cliffs.
We put together an expedition of our college cohorts and made our way up. Then we made our way down the creek and sure enough came to a sliding rock. The water poured over the slick rock in rivulets so you had two or three channels to choose from. We'd go down individually and in groups kind of like bobsled teams at the Olympics. On a hot summer day that was some cold water fun, even if I did rip the seat of pants.
With summer on its way and the possibility of public pools not being open, seeking out nature's waterways may just be the ticket to replace those water park blues.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.