Hey, wait ... something’s missing.
Like a man with a mustache who shaves it off on a Monday and goes to church the next Sunday, somebody will look at him and say “Hey, did you get a haircut?” Well, yes, but not what you think. Or sometimes it’s “Did you lose weight?” Well, yes, but not as much as you think.
Something’s missing, but it’s been there so long that they started taking it for granted and then when it went away they noticed the loss of something, but couldn’t quite place it.
Over the years I’ve had that experience with several things, something would go away and then I would realize something was different, but just not sure what. Eventually someone would tell me, “Oh, that old thing? Been gone for years!” I would reply, “I wish someone had told me!” And of course the other person always says “I just did.”
‘Where’d you get that?’
I don’t always eat Cracker Jack, but when I do I want a little prize. Cracker Jack has been around since the late 1800s. In the teens they added a little prize in each box, a toy surprise. You never knew what you might get and the joke was when a small engagement ring was presented to a potential fiancee, someone would pipe up with “Where’d you get that? A box of Cracker Jack?” Haha ... ouch.
The little toy might be a ring, a whistle, a little animal, and they even included a beer mug many years ago. But sometime in the 1990s I would grab a box of Cracker Jack and I would be disappointed because I always seemed to get a little paper surprise with maybe a joke on it, or a little tattoo you could wet and stick on your hand. Then it hit me, something’s missing.
The company had replaced the toy with a paper surprise. Some say it was to lower costs and some say it was to remove a potential choking hazard for little kids. I say it was never as fun again. Sheesh, I might as well buy a package of Crunch ’n Munch.
Let’s face it, the little toys were pretty cheap and it was never long before I had lost it, but still there was the sense of seeking buried treasure as you worked your way through the Cracker Jack to see what you had gotten. Me at six years old was just as excited finding a trinket as a 40-year-old pirate would have been finding a gold doubloon.
Then, in 2016, Cracker Jack went “virtual” with nothing inside the box. What you get now is a bar code on the box you can scan and download an app on your phone with a game to play. After more than 125 years of Cracker Jack, something is definitely missing.
‘What’s that?’
As a kid at school, at Brookwood or City Park or wherever, I was always on the lunch plan. I remember a little, yellow paper card with five 35-cent logos on the bottom and as I went through the line they would punch one of them out with a little single hole punch gizmo.
I was always a good eater and so had no problems with the school lunches (OK, maybe the gravy-covered “mystery meat” patty) but still there were a handful of kids that brought their lunches to school. It wasn’t the peanut butter sandwich and bag of chips I was so interested in, it was the fact they brought their lunches in really cool, metal lunchboxes with a matching thermos inside.
The boxes were covered with artwork from TV shows like “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” or “Rat Patrol” or maybe movies like “Dr. Doolittle” or “King Kong” or even things like Disney World. I kept hounding my folks until I finally got a lunchbox of my own. What would it be? “Planet of the Apes”? “The Six Million Dollar Man”?
Turns out it was one of the very few lunchboxes that did not tie-in with any TV show, toy or movie. It was a generic lunchbox called “Captain Astro.” I didn’t even know they made them without some well-known pop culture icon on there.
I took it a few times for lunch but the other kids would look at it, crinkle their noses and say “What’s that?” “You know ... space men ... astronauts.”
There would be a shrug of their shoulders and back to their lunchboxes as they looked at the pictures on the sides, top and bottom of theirs.
Years later, all grown up, I was in a store looking for something during the back-to-school sale and wandering the aisles. I noticed something was missing. Lunchboxes! Specifically metal ones. There were a few lame plastic ones, but not many.
Seems that the companies started plastic boxes in 1972 for cost savings, but on the other side of the coin were parents and crusaders worried that metal lunchboxes could hurt kids if used as a “blunt object” in a schoolyard fight.
The last kids metal lunchbox was in 1987 and featured, ironically (or was it mockingly?), Rambo.
Metal lunchboxes have made a bit of a comeback recently but they are focused more on collectors or pop art-loving grownups and sold in boutique stores. Say what you will, but I never saw a lunchbox swung in anger.
My next dog will be named Kentucky
Sometimes if there are two connected things, one will go away and you won’t notice it. So it was with KFC. Everybody already called it KFC, so when the full name of Kentucky Fried Chicken went away a lot of folks didn’t notice, including me.
It was rumored the company went only KFC in order to drop the “Fried” part since fried is supposed to be unhealthy someway. But the real reason was the state of Kentucky trademarked “Kentucky” and so anyone using that word had to pay a fee. Seems Kentucky Fried Chicken was around before the trademark, so I think the state should have had to pay the colonel!
And if you notice, the Kentucky Derby has been calling itself “The Run for the Roses” for the same reason. I think I’ll name my next dog Kentucky and let’s see them try and squeeze money from a pooch!
Gone are the cotton fields
What about our area? What used to be here but maybe no one noticed it’s gone missing?
Because of the focus of industry here, a lot of the agricultural legacy has gone away. A lot of the farms in the area are “hobby” farms, with a person having a regular job but keeping a few cows or some horses as a side gig.
One of the things that seems to have disappeared from Whitfield County are the cotton fields. During the 1800s and well into the 1900s cotton was grown as a cash crop. My grandfather grew cotton in the Dawnville area back in at least the 1930s. I haven’t driven past a cotton field around here in decades and looking online it shows no farmer getting government cotton subsidy payments here.
If you drive over past Summerville on the way to Alabama you’ll come across cotton fields, and at harvest time cotton bolls are blowing around along the side of the road like early snow in Nebraska.
Apart from the focus on the carpet and flooring industry here and the drop in the market for cotton with synthetic fabrics, there’s another thing that keeps folks from growing a little cotton at home for fun ... did you know it’s against the law to grow cotton at your house for decoration or sentiment? The fear of an outbreak of boll weevils or some other cotton-killing disease breaking out at a homegrown cotton patch that could spread to commercial cotton farmers keeps the plant legally only in the big fields.
We never even notice
Another product that’s not around like it used to be is jute. Jute is a plant whose fibers can be woven together and made into matting that for years was a primary backing material for tufted textiles.
Jute is grown mainly in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The low-cost material was made into a fabric that was “glued,” using latex, onto the back of tufted textiles.
Jute has mostly been replaced with man-made materials. Some of the advantages of jute is that it is a renewable resource and doesn’t create the kind of pollution or waste management issues like artificial materials. The negatives are that it is grown on the other side of the world so geopolitical or climate issues can affect its availability, and jute, being a natural fabric, can cause staining on carpets if gotten wet, or if your pet has an accident you can clean the stain from the carpet yarn but the jute may retain the smell.
As a kid going into various carpet mills where my dad worked I would see rolls and rolls of the stuff and it had a specific smell, natural and not unpleasant at all. Some of the artificial stuff these days burns my nose. This is one of those things that goes missing that we never even notice unless we work with it directly.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to run to the Burger Chef and pick up some lunch, then go to Ace News to get the latest monster movie magazines and then maybe go by the slot car racing shop downtown to ... hey wait a minute! Something’s missing!!!
