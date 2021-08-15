The Town Crier: States of Mexico (part 1)

Sure the United States of America has states ... it’s right there in the name.
And if you’re from Georgia, you expect people from the rest of the country, as well as other parts of the world, to know a few things about us. We would assume people know about Atlanta, Savannah, the Braves and Falcons, that we produce peaches, peanuts and carpet, and that Ray Charles is a beloved son of the state.
But a lot of other countries have states, too. Brazil has states, as does Australia, India and Germany. Canada has 10 provinces and three territories. China has 23 provinces, five autonomous regions, four independent municipalities and two special administrative regions. France has 96 departments and five overseas collectives, and Japan has prefectures. Russia has republics, krais, oblasts and okrugs.
But lets get back to states. Since Hispanics started moving into our area and becoming such an important part of the community, I started noticing stickers with names on them and, having studied some Mexican history, I recognized them as the names of states in Mexico. Mexico has 31 states and a federal district that works like D.C. does here.
Among my Mexican friends, most come from a handful of states in Mexico, and while we risk skipping someone’s home state in Mexico, here’s a look at a few of the ones I’m familiar with through my “amigos” in Dalton and Whitfield County.
Waaaay back in history
The first state I became aware of here from signs and bumper stickers was Michoacan. If you keep an eye out you can spot the name here and there and at restaurants that specialize in dishes from that state.
Michoacan became a state in 1823, twenty-something years before there was a Dalton. The Spanish came in the 1500s, but some of today’s towns date back centuries before that when the native Mexicans were there. The city of Zamora dates back to 1750 B.C., almost 4,000 years ago. There are architectural sites including colonial-era cathedrals and Indian-era pyramids that go waaaay back in history.
Michoacan is in the central west of Mexico, west of Mexico City, and, for its western border, miles and miles of seashore along the Pacific Ocean. The state starts at the tropical sea level but because of the mountains it has a very wide variety of natural ecologies.
In the hot areas tropical agriculture is present, growing such things as mangos, sugar cane and limes. The big crop is avocados, with this state being the biggest producer in the world. As carpet is to Dalton, avocados are to Michoacan.
As one gets into the higher altitudes, the climate is more like here with oak trees and pines growing. Large pine forests provide lumber and pitch for various products. Some of the pine forests are reserved as a natural preserve since this area is where the Monarch butterflies you see in the U.S. during the summer migrate each year to spend the winter.
Although I didn’t know the state of Michoacan by name, I was already familiar with it from when I was a kid. My mom would take me to the library when it was still in the columned house downtown and I would check out books from the kids’ room while she looked for novels.
I went through a volcano phase, and one of the books I came across related the story of a farmer in Mexico who was hoeing in his cornfield one day when smoke started coming up out of the ground. The smoke and the hole it was coming from grew and turns out it was the birth of a new volcano!
This occurred in 1943, and the volcano, a classic cinder cone-type usually featured in movies, grew to, well, volcano size. The Michoacan volcano is named Paricutin.
There are also lots of rivers, waterfalls and lakes in the state as the rains in the mountains make their way to the ocean. Native animals in the state include jaguars, coatis and tarantulas, and the coast is prime breeding ground for sea turtles.
If you’ve been to a Mexican restaurant in town and seen or ordered carnitas (I have!), this delicious pork dish is from Michoacan. And with avocados being such an important crop from there, there’s a good chance your guacamole started on a tree in sunny Michoacan.
Other items Michoacan is known for include some of the best guitars around. One town, Paracho, even has a giant guitar statue on main street as a testament to its guitar-making reputation.
And not just guitars, but a variety of stringed instruments, including a type of guitar made from the shell of an armadillo, called a conchera. And while they have some of the most elaborate Day of the Dead celebrations around Halloween time, there are also Night of the Dead (Noche de Muertos) celebrations in Michoacan. One of Michoacan’s nicknames is “The Soul of Mexico."
Land of the Movies
Let’s head north now to the state of Durango. Located in the north-central area of Mexico, you’ve seen Durango before if you’ve seen movies like John Wayne’s “The War Wagon,” one of seven features he filmed there, or more than 130 other films, including American, international and Mexican productions, mostly during the 1960s and 1970s. Durango still uses Land of the Movies (Tierra de Cine) as a nickname.
Durango is land-locked and is one state south of the U.S., just below the state of Chihuahua that borders Texas. Durango is the fourth largest state land wise, but is second lowest in population with only about two million citizens.
There are four ecological regions in the state. There is the semi-arid region, dry and desert-like, in the northeast part of the state. In the center of the state is the Valleys region. There are plains, valleys and smaller mountains here, and the capital city of Durango is in this section. This is the area where most movies have been filmed.
In the west of the state is the Sierra region, with high mountains that have freezing weather and snow in the winter. In the far west of the state is a tropical area called Las Quebradas. This tropical area can grow avocados, sugar cane and bananas, but since it’s locked in by the mountains it was difficult to trade with other parts of the state. Durango also has lots of mineral resources such as silver, iron and gold.
I started noticing scorpion emblems here and there around town and I came to find out the scorpion is a symbol of Durango. Parts of the state are a perfect breeding ground for them. One specimen of the stinging arachnids was over half a foot long!
Speaking of big scorpions, there was even a 1957 “Giant Bug” movie made called “The Black Scorpion” with special effects by Willis O’Brien, the same guy who brought King Kong to the screen. It was filmed in Mexico and related the story of a new volcano (like the one in Michoacan!) erupting and letting loose giant, prehistoric scorpions that attack Mexico City.
During the Mexican Revolution, circa 1910-1920, a native of Durango came to international fame: Pancho Villa. Initially viewed as just a bandito, his revolutionary army from the north met Emilio Zapata’s army of the South and they captured Mexico City. A new civil war broke out, and Villa suffered several defeats leading to the destruction of his army.
He continued fighting as a guerrilla leader until a new president worked out an amnesty deal with him in exchange for withdrawal from fighting and politics. In 1923 he was assassinated in his car by seven gunmen using dum-dum bullets, a particularly gruesome type of ammunition. The conspiracy to assassinate him was a mystery never fully solved. In 1926 his skull was stolen from his grave, probably by an American soldier of fortune, but what happened to it was never known.
Durango still has a large representation of different indigenous native tribes living in the state, and many still speak their ancient native languages, of which some are related to Aztec. Most of the indigenous communities are located in the mountains these days because when the Spaniards came, the locals fought them and ended up retreating into more remote regions rather than surrender.
They still have festivals that harken back to their ancient ways, like one where the Tepehuan people dance around bonfires and feast at the beginning and end of the agricultural seasons. Because of Americans moving west, Apaches and Comanches moved south into Durango and in the 1800s were fierce fighters against the local Mexicans.
Next week we’ll continue our trip to other Mexican states that some of our local citizens have a connection to, no passport needed.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.