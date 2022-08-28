Stop! Halt! Alto! Pare!
What do you stop for? Well, a “stop” sign for one thing, I hope.
Stop signs were invented in Detroit in 1914, which seems the obvious place considering it’s the car center of the universe. Detroit police sergeant Harry Jackson was working an intersection where one lane came in at an odd angle and so he continuously had to stop the cars coming that way. He took a board, cut the corners off and wrote “stop” on it. It did the trick and soon he was telling the other cops about it and it soon caught on.
The first stop signs were a bit smaller than today, measuring 24 inches by 24 inches. After a while, as their use spread, they were standardized in the U.S. and then later a couple of different styles became international standards.
The octagon shape helps drivers know it’s a stop sign even if the word “stop” is covered in dirt or snow or graffiti. I can remember people spray-painting the word “disco” under the “stop” so the sign read “stop disco.”
At an intersection you can tell if it’s a two-way stop or a four-way stop by spotting the back of an octagon sign in the other direction.
When organizations started thinking about street traffic signs they wanted to come up with shapes for each sign so the shape was as important as the wording, such as triangular for “yield.” If you are in India or Egypt you might not be able to read the writing at all but you’ll recognize the sign shape.
Where we’re very familiar with where a stop sign is, perhaps on the way home where we pass it daily, we may just “hit it a lick” and come to a complete “pause,” checking the other directions quickly as we start on our way as soon as the wheels have stopped rolling for just a beat. At unfamiliar stop signs we may sit there a bit and study the situation, making sure all is clear before we venture forward.
As a teenage driver the joke was that “stop” stood for “spin tires on pavement,” meaning you should burn rubber and peel out like a top competition drag racer. It was just a joke, of course!
Saucer-size eyes
Speaking of teenagers, my 16th birthday was on a Saturday and I couldn’t wait to get my driver’s license. My mom took off work and checked me out of Dalton High School that Monday so I could get my license as soon as I possibly could. I was a pretty good driver after a year with a learner’s license and I had studied the written test info backwards and forwards. But, there was the notorious “parallel parking” part of the driving test.
The First Methodist Church used to have a place in their parking lot set up for teens to practice parallel parking, so I was driving there to practice one more time before heading to the State Patrol barracks to take the test. I was concentrating so hard on the moves involved in successful parallel parking that I failed to notice my mother in the passenger seat stiffen, slowly, as straight as a surf board, her eyes widening to saucer size.
“Did you not see that stop sign back there?”
“Back where?” I asked absentmindedly.
“Back at that intersection you just flew through!”
Ooops. I glanced in the rear-view mirror and spotted an intersection as if it were a mirage appearing in the distance with a sign that read “pots” in the reflection. I looked back over my shoulder to verify, wondering how I had missed it.
“Keep your eyes on the road!!!” yelled my co-pilot.
Unnerved by the thought of missing a stop sign while a trooper was grading me, I backed over all four traffic cones on the parallel parking practice pad. Luckily, I passed the actual test a half-hour later, although I realize when it comes to driving skills luck isn’t supposed to be one of them.
Everyone also stops for school buses, but then buses have fold-out stop signs right on the side of them, a kind of rolling stop sign intersection, going from driveway to driveway exactly when we are already running late. They can be the moving stop sign equivalent of hitting every red light on the way somewhere we needed to be five minutes ago.
Following the money
Red lights we also stop for. And just because you’ve got the green light, don’t assume the other guy has stopped on red. I about got clocked the other day when a lady in a big pickup barreled through her red light just as I was about to go into the intersection.
And one night at Walnut and Tibbs, I got the green light and just started to drive when a cop car came flying through the intersection, lights on, but no siren. Yikes.
And speaking of police and red lights, I got pulled over a couple of years ago for “running a red light” and also with a “nonfunctional brake light.” I still think I made it through the light in time and that he really just spotted the brake light, but if I fix the brake light and tell the judge he’ll drop that ticket but if I indeed ran the red light the city gets my $125. I’m not accusing anyone, I’m just following the money!
On the other hand, one Sunday afternoon when the kids were young I took one of them to pick up a school friend to come back to the house to play. I drove there one way but returned to the house another.
As I approached an intersection about a mile from the house the sheriff’s department was doing a routine roadblock/insurance check traffic stop.
When it’s my turn, I pulled up with the two elementary kids and reached for my wallet. No wallet.
“Officer, my wallet is in my pants I went to church in this morning, I just threw these on for around the house and then ran out to pick up a school chum.”
The deputy was very understanding and said he would just call it in over the radio. He stepped away, radioed, waited for the reply, then walked back over with a funny look on his face.
“Your license expired ... .”
“Oh yeah. My birthday was two weeks ago and it was a ‘get a new license’ birthday but I had been out of town on a job and when I got back I forgot and then ... .”
He stopped me there and told me to go straight to the house. Now. I’ve wondered how nice he was being, versus how much he didn’t want to have to fool with the kids if he hauled me in. Note to self: Expired driver’s license? Have lots of school kids with you, preferably cranky with hunger and holding kittens.
A Southern thing?
We also pull over and stop for police, sheriff, ambulance and fire trucks on emergency runs. And we stop for funerals, out of respect and so the funeral procession won’t get mixed up and people get lost on the way to the graveyard.
Not sure where else they do that ... big cities? Out West? Maybe it’s a Southern thing.
We stop to study street signs when we’re lost, and we used to pull over and stop to unfold the road map when lost, but with GPS that seems a lost art. Now, I pass by the turn the computer is yelling at me to take and then I yell back at it while trying to find a place to do a U-turn.
A lesson learned
There are a few more important things we stop for. I’m thinking, of course, of turtles. Squirrels and rabbits and even ‘possums will scurry out in front of you so quickly there’s nothing to be done. But a turtle in the road is seen from far away. You can slow down, drive around it, or even drive over it, safely straddling it between the tires. But, of course, if we’re out in the countryside and no traffic is around, there are many of us who will stop and take the turtle to the side of the road it is facing.
In some cases the turtle has crawled onto the road surface simply to warm up on the sun-heated asphalt, so a helping hand is definitely going to frustrate the turtle and he’ll have to mosey back out there for his sun bath.
On one occasion I stopped to help a large snapping turtle get out of the road.
Once I actually got next to him I saw how big he was. I looked around a bit, trying to figure out where to take hold. I got behind him, thinking I would grab the edges of his shell on the sides and move him off the road.
As I leaned down and reached forward his head shot out on a super long neck, almost like a snake striking at me. It scared me to death.
I wised up and gently pushed him into the grass from behind, using the toe of my boot. I don’t stop for snapping turtles anymore, I just flash my lights at oncoming cars to slow them down a bit, hoping they’ll stop.
Next week we’ll stop some more.
