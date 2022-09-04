Last week we stopped for STOP signs, school buses, funeral processions and turtles in the middle of the road while we were driving around. When we get in the car we’re going somewhere and we want to get there as ASAP! And yet, there are the laws of the roadway where we have to (it’s better we do!) stop, but there are also all the choice stops we make. Even the person in the biggest hurry will have something that will make them brake the car to a standstill.
Just say no to hitchhikers?
My kids remind me that after lecturing them at length as they approached driving age about the absolute law that they must NEVER pick up a hitchhiker, and the next day, while they were with me, I stopped and picked up a hitchhiker. Well, it was in town, so I consider any Daltonian my friend on some level, and it was either very hot or very rainy, I don’t remember which, but that’s when I have picked up a local for a ride.
One summer, on the hottest day of the year, I saw a man walking along on the grill-hot sidewalk with a big plastic bag on his back. I was in my old pick-up truck so I slowed to a stop and asked if he wanted a ride. Turns out his car had broken down and he was on the way to the recycling center with this giant bag of soda cans. He tossed the bag in the back, hopped in and we went to the recycling center and then I ran him back home.
Turns out I went to Dalton High School with his cousin so I knew some of his family. That was a good stop.
On the other hand, the Town Crier’s official position is don’t EVER pick up a hitchhiker! Unless, maybe, just maybe, it’s local and it’s the hottest day of the year or is pouring down rain on them. Hey, wait, come to think of it, the people I gave a ride to weren’t hitchhikers after all … they weren’t thumbing a ride, they were just walking along under duress and I offered them a ride.
So, if you think about it, maybe THEY were the ones taking the risk by getting in a stranger’s vehicle!
The countryside and animals
As I head out of town and up into the countryside, it gets pretty rural with wooded in areas near my house. On uncountable occasions I’ve stopped for animals, and I’m not talking turtles in the middle of the road.
Many a time, worrying about stuff I’ve got to do, I’ll spot a family of deer out in the meadow in the distance and I find myself slowing and stopping (after checking the rearview mirror) and just watch them. Many times they watch back.
The cutest? Does and their young fawns, especially if they have the “Bambi” spots on the them. Nothing like nature to clear the old grey matter of concern.
Another time I stopped for animals was when I was coming back from Ellijay and as I got to the bottom of the mountain, in front of me were a herd of turkeys. I know, it’s supposed to be a flock, but this was so many more than I had ever seen in the wild that it seemed a herd in the field. I couldn’t even count them all, there were so many. Cars lined up behind and so I eventually moved on, but slowly, still looking at the turkeys. Surely the drivers behind would want to see all those turkeys as well.
Going to Ellijay one time, when the kids were very young, we spotted a bear along the road on the top of Fort Mountain. I slowed to a stop and sure enough, it was a momma bear with her cub. The cub frolicked while the momma watched and I kept my foot on the gas as I’ve heard a bear with its cub holds the highest chance of a black bear attacking. The mother bear kept a wary eye on the situation, as did the father human. We watched as the cub gave climbing a telephone pole a try and then moved on to a tree. Once they wandered back into the woods we all felt seeing wild animals in person was far superior to the best nature documentaries on TV.
Animal farm
I’ve also stopped for domestic animals … because I’ve had to. There are pastures along the road I live on and various folks have horses and cows. More than once I’ve had to stop because one of the livestock have gotten loose.
The worse time was on a foggy night when a cow got loose. The fog was so thick I had slowed down, worried I might encounter Sherlock Holmes out after Moriarty, but it was a cow I came upon.
With your headlights only penetrating the fog about 20 feet in front of you and your focus on the road ahead, and all of a sudden a big cow appears suddenly, it’s unnerving to say the least. I hit the brakes and stopped. The cow just kind of looked over at me and wandered slowly off.
To the cow I was probably just a couple of bright lights shining on it and not a 2-ton car-of-death if I hadn’t been going so slowly and carefully (not the first thing my friends think of when they think of my driving).
I call 911 when I see loose livestock, and that night they said they would send someone out to investigate, but they never really said when and I got the feeling they weren’t very keen on looking for a wandering lost cow on a night like that either.
I’ve come across a loose cow several times, but one time on my road I came upon a loose pony. A sheriff’s deputy was already there and a Good Samaritan had stopped to help as well. The momma horse was on the inside of the pasture and the young one was along the side of the road. It wasn’t a wooden fence but rather one that was made of perhaps vinyl straps in place of the wood. The Good Samaritan was pulling the fence rails apart and the deputy was trying to coerce the pony back in with momma.
I got out of my car long enough to block the young one from running down the road, but after a while the young horse was just nuzzling up to its mother on the other side of the fence. The danger of it running away or into the road seemed to have passed so I headed on while the deputy was calling in backup and getting the dispatch to look up the phone number of the owners.
(Not) selling lemonade
One time I wanted cars to stop but they didn’t was the one time me and the neighbor kids decided to set up a lemonade stand and, you know, get rich! We had seen the kids on TV shows do it and so knew what the stand should look like and about how much we should charge.
We got mom to make a pitcher of lemonade and put up a table and made signs and got some yellow cloth for the table. A couple of chairs and an old cigar box for the money and we were set.
Turns out our neighborhood traffic was pretty slow on a Saturday afternoon when big ball games were on TV. We averaged about 1.5 cars per hour (that means in the two hours we were there, three cars drove by). Two of the cars slowed down but only one stopped and asked what we were doing. They said they’d probably be back and buy some lemonade, but we never saw them again. It’s probably just as well, we had forgotten to bring any change in our cash box.
Walking and talking
Another case of when we stop our cars out of the ordinary is when we see someone we want to talk to going in the opposite direction. I’ve been both the stopper/talker and the person who pulls up behind the folks having the window to window conversation and waiting impatiently for them to finish so I can drive on.
I really hate it when they talk for a while, seemingly unaware of me back there playing piano with my fingers on the steering wheel to give them a visual clue that my time is more important than theirs. Then one of them will look back and spot me, acting surprised that there’s someone there. They appear to finish up and then, and this is the part that really gets me, one starts to pull away, travels about eight inches and then stops because they remembered something else they wanted to tell the friend.
Hello? Telephone anyone? Call when you get home.
On the other hand, when I spot a friend coming in the other direction it’s always really nice to flash your headlights and start slowing to a stop to catch up on old times. You can see when they recognize you and slow to talk.
These impromptu stops in the road are a great place to meet and greet and plan for something later. The only bad thing are the rude people in such a hurry behind you that start drumming their fingers on the steering wheel so you’ll stop stopping and move on.
Sheesh, all I did was stop the car.
