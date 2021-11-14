Probably on a daily basis you take in the beauty and variety of the local landscape. We live in a gorgeous part of the country with four distinct seasons to give us unique color palettes as the year progresses.
We have hill and dale, valleys, ridges, mountains and water features everywhere. The lyrics “Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother’s house we go …” could have been written about our little corner of paradise (we’ll pass on counting those summer days that are so hot and humid that cats sweat and those few days in winter when the “polar express” from our Canadian friends to the north comes blasting down and the dog water dish is a block of ice).
We know the mountain chain to the west, and we probably all have our favorite hilltops where we get that terrific view of Grassy or Fort Mountain on the far side of “Cross Plains.” There are fields and pastures and gardens and woods. Streams flow freely everywhere, and creeks and one good river, acting as framing to our picture of bucolic beauty.
The mosaic of a town’s front-facing facade
On the other hand, I bet you don’t even think about the city having much scenery, but it’s there in the streetscape. While you’re keeping an eye out for a parking spot in front of the business you want to patronize, you’re overlooking the details of the streetscape that make up the mosaic of a town’s front-facing facade.
I’m sure you’re familiar with all the elements, but they just blend into the blur of the background as you go about your busy day. It’s especially hard to take in the sights of Main Street when you’re hungry and heading to your favorite restaurant. At a time like that, I practically have tunnel vision.
There are numerous things we have in the streetscape that we’re all familiar with and appreciative of. Take, for example, one of the main things that keeps everything literally running smoothly: the traffic lights. I tend to call them red lights because when they’re red that’s when I have to do something; stop. Okay, if they’re yellow, I have to speed up, but if they’re green I just keep cruising.
The traffic lights we have now downtown are suspended over the street on strong and sturdy metal arms. And some of the lights in town have what seem to be focused LED lights in them which are brighter and easier to see when the sun is directly behind them in the morning and the evening.
Before the current iteration of traffic lights, there were just bulbs in them, and the further you go back in Dalton history, the dimmer the bulbs were. I can remember facing westward in a car toward the setting sun and having to shade my eyes with my hands and still not being able to tell if and when the light changed because the contrast between the bright sun and dim traffic light kept your irises at pinpoints. More than once I waited for the other traffic to start moving before I gassed it.
Whirling dervishes
And although those green, metal, lamppost-style traffic light hangers hold the lights rock solid over the road, it wasn’t very long ago the lights were suspended on wires across the street. With that the case, I can remember a few very windy days when those lights were dancing like whirling dervishes. They were blowing around so much you couldn’t see what color they were broadcasting. I watched, waiting for them to twist free and fall, crashing into the middle of the intersection.
Even further back, before my time, there were only two lights to the traffic stoplight; green and red. And only two bulbs!
The top light would go on, let traffic pass, and then the bottom light would switch on and the other traffic would flow. The way this worked was in one direction the top of the traffic light was green, but the other direction was red, with the opposite on the bottom. So for one direction, the red light was on the bottom and the other way, the top light was green.
Just for fun, how about some history of the traffic light? The first traffic signal was put up in London in December 1868. It was loosely based on signaling that railroads used.
Gas lamps lit up the green and red colors, and it was operated by a policeman. Unfortunately, because of the gas, one of the lights exploded and so the experiment was ended.
Decades later, with the rise of automobiles, traffic lights came back around, appearing in the U.S. The first green/red traffic light was invented by a policeman in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1912. It sat in the middle of the intersection and got its power from overhead trolley wires. It was also operated by a police officer.
The first automatic light in the U.S. was in 1917, and the yellow light first showed up in Detroit in 1920.
For the walkers, the first Walk/Don’t Walk pedestrian light was tested in New York in 1934, synchronized to the traffic light.
Spick and span
Another streetscape element is the trash cans downtown, inside protective, metal containers that match the other green metal streetscape items.
The first trash cans downtown were put there in the 1920s. These were just the classic shiny, metal trash cans with the lids kids use as shields. They were put there by one of the service clubs in town and not by the city. Back in those days a lot of things got done by the community, rather than the government.
I think there was a period when there weren’t trash cans downtown because I can remember looking for one as a kid and not being able to find one on the streets. You don’t realize how great it is to have a trashcan around until you need one. And when you think about it, our downtown is pretty spick and span.
Another great thing to have around is benches. Whoo-boy, on a hot day when you’re walking from one end of the block to the other, when you’ve gone from the air conditioning of your house to the air conditioning of your car, you might just need that bench. And it’s nice to have them around for sitting on and eating lunch or waiting for someone to show up to eat lunch with you. I don’t know what they cost per bench, but when you use one it’s worth it.
Welcoming and safe
We’ve talked about traffic lights, but what about the street lights? During the day they seem to be almost invisible, but at night they make the streets welcoming and safe.
The streetlight posts in Dalton as far back as I remember have always been in an “old” style, reminiscent of the early 1900s or earlier.
I don’t know when Dalton first got streetlights but early streetlights used a gas flame for the light. I do know Dalton had a gas factory (made from coal) on the south side of downtown and so once the city was piped for that gas maybe they had those gas lamps like you see in Sherlock Holmes movies.
One thing that has changed during my life is the type of bulb that’s been used. Early on they were tungsten, like your reading lamp at home. Then various gas-type bulbs have been used, with the colors changing from a bluish color to a yellow color depending on what gas is used. LEDs are probably the way of the future with a bright light coming from a source that uses a fraction of the electricity.
Lights aren’t the only things that get put on streetlight posts. No, I’m not talking about a place to stick your chewing gum when the flavor goes out, I’m talking about signs.
We have a banner system here that’s been around since at least the 1990s. I know that because I got one of the banners we had here during the 1996 Olympics, put up for the torch relay that came through Dalton and Whitfield County. And back in the 1980s banners would stretch across Walnut Avenue, advertising local plays and other things. Those were tied to streetlight poles or possibly telephone poles.
An effort well worth it
Which brings us to telephone/electric line poles. If you look downtown now you will see very few signs of electric wire on the main streets. Most of the wiring goes on down the alleys and even underground.
But it wasn’t long ago that the main street was the main line for electricity. See if you can find a picture from back in the ’60s or ’70s and you’ll be surprised how many poles and wires there were. As the city grew they would just add more lines to the existing poles and when those got full, more poles were put in. Probably very few people realize what a big job it was getting those lines moved out of sight but it was an effort well worth it.
Next week: Street signs and mailboxes!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.