Last week we started paying a little closer attention to the downtown “streetscape.” What the hills, fields and forests are to the landscape, so the various furniture and decor, the items that make up the street scene, are to the streetscape.
If we sit on one of the benches and count them as we see them (and the bench can be number one), we would come up with a variety of things that are out there. Hmmm, this might just make a good kids’ book.
These things hide in plain sight because they are so ubiquitous that we look right past them, taking them for granted. Over time these street items change, either replaced with a newer version or, as things change, done away with altogether. And some things we think were always there weren’t. Like street signs.
Multiple names
Street signs only came along when Dalton got big enough that someone coming into town might get lost looking for a location. The first street signs, like a lot of things, were provided by one of the service clubs in town. After a time, the street signs were taken over by the city works.
The signs we think of now have a green background and are reflective so they show up good at night when a streetlight or car headlights hit them. Before that, they had a white background with black letters.
One of the things that had to be decided before the signs went up was what was the name of the street. Hamilton had a different name south of Morris Street, for example, and so names had to be standardized for a stretch of road.
And in some cases the street might have multiple names. Thornton/Highway 41/Dixie Highway all label the same stretch of road. And what used to be called Chatsworth Highway pretty much stopped being called that once Walnut Avenue came along.
Few and far between
One thing that was more numerous in town were the postal drop boxes. It seems every block had one or more.
The big, blue boxes were scattered about so the local business people just had to walk a short distance to get their mail going. The pedestrian postman (it wasn’t a post-person back then) would open the box and get the mail as he did his rounds.
These days, the post drop boxes are few and far between. And at places like Office Depot there are drop boxes for UPS and FedEx.
And don’t forget, once your mail goes in the box, it’s no longer yours. Plenty of movies have the protagonist drop a letter in the box and then discover they need to stop its delivery. They wait for the postal worker and then try and talk them into giving it back to them. Never works.
There for decades
Newspaper vending boxes are something that’s still out there and have been for decades. It would have been before my time, but I’m assuming at some point there were newspaper boys out on the corners selling the day’s edition hot off the presses.
My dad helped deliver papers when he was a kid in the late ’40’s or so, but that was on the home subscriber route where the papers were flung up on the porch.
The newspaper boxes have been joined by boxes for magazines now, like Dalton Living, the free magazine put out every two months about Dalton goings on and local folks. There are also religious tract magazines that make the lineup of three or four boxes in a row wherever lots of foot traffic passes, like restaurants or pharmacies.
There are still folks that like the feel of a newspaper in their hands as they drink a cup of coffee. Not many under the age of 40, of course, but there is still the occasional newspaper hiding someone’s face as they read the latest in the corner booth, you just have to look for it.
Adding to the greenery
Dalton streets also have islands. The new ones are on Hamilton Street and help add to the greenery of downtown. They have been added recently and like an oasis in the middle of an asphalt desert, they have grass, trees and even hanging plant-filled baskets. They make for a pleasant sight and even shade in the summer, helping to keep town a bit cooler.
On the other hand, the town was laid out originally with 100-foot-wide streets which I always thought was a good idea. In many old towns, the streets were built for the width of two horse-drawn wagons passing each other and that’s it. There are old photos of Dalton with the streets full of wagons and there’s still room to get through.
And before the islands, there was plenty of room for parades, especially parades with giant firetrucks and Shriners' precision driving around in little go-carts.
Of course, there have been islands in Dalton as long as I can remember, with both Crawford and King streets having islands. These islands down the middle add extra parking down the center of the street. This helps get more people downtown to do business, eat lunch or, back in the day, see a hit film at the Wink Theatre.
Those little piggy banks
And speaking of parking, one thing missing from downtown are parking meters. If you remember, those little piggy banks for the city were always hungry for your coins.
I know that the purpose was to generate a little extra income for the town but I bet they made a lot more money from the tickets that were issued than from the nickels and dimes dropped in the meters. The days of glancing at your watch and realizing your meter had run out, causing you to dash madly down the sidewalk trying to beat meter enforcement to your car are over, thank goodness.
If you know the movie “Cool Hand Luke” you’ll remember the reason he went to prison in the first place was that he was walking down the street with an ax and chopping parking meters off their poles. Illegal, yes, but if you’ve dealt with parking meters I bet you’ve felt that way at some point.
And when they did get rid of the meters downtown they cut them off at the base so that for a while there were rows of metal circles on the sidewalk where they had been chopped, lasting until the sidewalks were redone.
Giving birds a place to roost
We are lucky to have trees lining the streets and on the islands downtown, greening up our town, turning the carbon dioxide into oxygen and giving birds a place to roost.
Before the islands, the trees were along the sidewalks only and I believe they were put in during the 1970s. However, those original trees were removed and replanted with a different species. I remember reading in the paper when the explanation was given for the change, that whoever had recommended the original trees had made the wrong choice. The original trees had roots that caused damage as they were growing and so the new batch are in place now.
I was in another town once and they had planted sidewalk trees that bloomed and had berries. The birds liked it, but what a mess. And think about cities like Miami or Caracas where they have coconut trees streetside. How’d you like one of nature’s bowling balls dropping on your head while you’re sitting on a bench reading the paper?
Public signs
Of course, businesses downtown have their own signs, and their windows painted with their names, but the city also has some “public” signs that dot the scene here and there.
There are new signs like for Burr Park, and others showing where to go park like on the parking decks. There are a few signs about deliveries, and many spaces downtown are reserved for handicap parking. There are signs around the courthouse and City Hall for various civic workers to park.
And there are a few of those bronze historical markers in town telling about things like why Dalton is named Dalton, or smaller ones like the one in front of the Huff House describing it as the headquarters for Gen. Johnston.
A few signs that we used to have in town that I can remember from the ’60s and maybe the ’70s include a “Taxi” stand sign on one of the corners along Hamilton Street, with one or two taxis sitting there waiting for riders. We’re not like New York, so I’ve never really seen anyone flag down or whistle for a cab here. And I don’t think we have enough private eyes or mysteries in town for someone to jump into one cab and yell “Follow that cab!” to the driver.
The other signs that used to be scattered around town were from the bad, old Cold War days. Throughout town there were Civil Defense Fallout Shelter signs. Yellow with a suggested circle of black triangles, these signs dotted the streetscape, letting you know that the building they were on had at least a basement to hide out from an atomic bomb. Good luck with that.
Next time you’re downtown, take a look around and try and pick out the individual things that make up the streetscape. You might be a little surprised and go “Well, I didn’t know the streetlights had double lamps on them!” Somebody designed them, and somebody chose them, to make our city life a little better.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
