The Town Crier: Stuck

One of the first times I remember getting stuck was of course at the doctor’s office.
I went to Dr. Farrow and Dr. Looper when I was a wee lad. There were a couple of vaccinations early on that I don’t particularly recall but the after-effects were a type of molecular-level memory that put me off shots to this day.
But the one that I knew was coming whenever I went was the finger prick that would draw drops of blood for testing. These days they have a tiny little needle that’s in a spring-loaded gadget. The nurse just pops it and it’s over before you know it.
A rather gory finish
But back then there was a process with a rather gory finish. The nurse would come in and carefully choosing a finger, a doomed finger chosen at random from the other seven (no thumbs, you know), she then took a paper package, slowwwwwly ripped it open and pulled out a small, metal tool about the size of the business end of a car key. And on the end of it was the sharp angle of a blade.
There was no spring-loaded consistency to this device, it was a tool in the hands of a nurse. The pain of being stuck depended on how careful, caring, talented or in a hurry she was. Some would jab. Some would slice. Some would prick. And they would always finish with a “There, that wasn’t so bad now, was it?” You really asking, lady? Cause I’m only 7 but I will tell you the truth and you don’t want to hear it!
Blood pouring out caught my eye
At my grandparents' old house, they had a concrete porch on the front of the house. If it was raining we could play out there and stay dry. It was big enough to circle around on our tricycles, and my grandfather would even give us one of his chalk markers he used to mark things for construction to use as sidewalk chalk.
I believe it was a Sunday afternoon since there were several family members there. I was goofing off on the porch and for some reason was crawling along. I think I was following a bug or something like that and I crawled right next to the screen door on the front porch.
It just so happened that that low on the door a nail had worked its way loose. Of course my knee ran into it and the next thing I know I was stuck. The sudden pain made me yelp and I spun around. Summertime in Georgia and I’m wearing shorts, of course, so the blood pouring out immediately caught my eye and freaked me out. Where there’s blood, there’s pain, right?
My aunt came out to see what the fuss was all about and she saw the gash. She’s pretty smart and so once I had gulped out what had happened she went into distraction mode. Rather than focus so much on the injury itself, she actually started complimenting me on my blood. What?
“Hey, look at that blood coming out. That’s really red blood. That means you’re very healthy and have lots of iron in your blood. Did you know you need iron in your blood? And the fact that’s it’s coming out is your body’s way of washing any germs out of your system.”
All of a sudden I’m a 5-year-old getting a science lecture. Iron? I need iron in my body?
She kept the patter up as she led me into the bathroom to clean it up, spray some Bactine on it and cover it with a Band-Aid. The distraction worked. I kept trying to get her to pay attention to the horror of the injury and the extreme pain I (thought) I was going through, but she kept up the “Did you know?” rigmarole.
Next thing I know I’m sitting on the side of the bathtub fascinated at the small hole in my knee that she had washed clean and was now covering with the Band-Aid. I’m still kind of amazed I didn’t become a doctor after that. Kids are pretty impressionable you know.
Like a vampire bite
Let’s go now to the area behind the office where my mom worked. Many times as a kid I was stuck there, either after school waiting for her to get off or for my dad to come so we could all head out to dinner.
They had been doing some cleanup work in the back and there was some brush and limbs piled up and next to that some lumber and boards. I was out there monkeying around and I started climbing on the boards. There were some plywood pieces there, but the way they were stacked they were at an angle, like the deck of the Titanic when it started going down.
I was climbing around, bored, not paying much attention, and I started sliding down the plywood. I didn’t panic or anything, just slid, but I slid off the board and into the brush pile.
That, of course, is when I discovered the cuttings were from a thorn bush or thorn tree of some type. Two giant thorns, maybe an inch long, stuck me in the ankle, and broke off. Ouch with a capitol OUCH!
I looked down and there were twin entry points like a vampire bite. I hobbled to the office for aid. One of the thorns the grownups could pull out, which was bad enough, but the other was so deep none of it was sticking out to grab hold of with tweezers. ER, here we come.
You know it’s got to be bad when the doctor has a quizzical and challenging look on his face like “How am I going to get this out of here?”
He finally decided he’d have to cut. That amputation scene from "Gone With the Wind" flashed into my mind and I wondered if there were bullets in the ER for me to bite on.
The good news was they would use a local anesthesia to deaden it before they cut it out. The bad news was the anesthesia was administered by shot!
They came in and I was in a cold sweat. Yes, the shot hurt, they always do. And with a locale like that, they kind of stick it here and there to get good coverage. Now I could empathize with a voodoo doll.
Finally, they finished with the shot and then they just walked away. No one told me it takes a few minutes for everything to go numb.
They came back and told me to lie back and close my eyes, that I would feel no pain, although I would feel them cutting, pulling and sewing.
Sure enough, there was no actual pain during the procedure but what they didn’t count on was my amazing imagination to generate any pain that might have been missing. I was yelling so loud from the exam room people probably thought they were in a dentist’s office.
Like the mouth of a shark
I’ve saved a big stick for last. First grade. Brookwood School. The teacher chooses me to pass out the scissors. The scissors are all the rounded-edge type … except for two. I’m going to keep one of the sharp-point ones for myself and make sure my best friend gets the other pair.
For some reason the teacher leaves the room for a second. I give the pointy scissors to my buddy. Be reminded, we’re boys. We’re 6.
He’s walking behind me as I continue to hand out the scissors. He’s going, “Yah, yah, yah” as he follows me. It’s funny at first but then becomes annoying. Without thinking twice … well, OK, without thinking once because we’re boys at age 6, I suddenly spin around and swat at him to make him stop. What I didn’t realize was he had the scissors pointing at me and was opening and closing them like they were the mouth of a shark, hence the “yah, yah” sound.
I hit directly on the point of the scissors with the palm of my hand. Instead of screaming, I gasped. When I realized what happened, I knew my goose was cooked with the teacher if she found out.
I immediately sat down and stuck my hand up under my arm and pressed it against my side. I thought if I can just keep this quiet until I get home I won’t get into trouble.
The teacher returned. I clenched my mouth shut. Immediately every other kid in the class except for me and my best friend yelled out, “Mark just got stuck in the hand with scissors!!!” If I had the look on the teacher’s face videoed I could win $10,000 on "America’s Funniest Home Videos."
Surprisingly, I didn’t get in trouble, although I did get sent to the principal’s office. From there they called my mom to come get me and take me to the doctor. Since it was a puncture wound, there were no stitches necessary, just some ointment and a Band-Aid. I was so young and still growing it didn’t even leave a scar. Well, maybe emotionally.
When it comes to sharp objects, let’s face it, I’m a stickler for being stuck.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.