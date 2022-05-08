If you’ve read the “Peanuts” comic strip for long or seen one of the TV specials, you know they frequently feature Snoopy, Charlie Brown’s pet beagle, with his favorite piece of property; his food bowl. Sometimes it’s suppertime, sometimes it’s suppertime and Charlie Brown has forgotten to feed Snoopy, sometimes it’s the middle of the night and Snoopy is hoping, optimist that he is, that he’s going to get a midnight snack.
Probably not, Snoopy.
Snoopy frequently rejoices at that time of day, and in the comics he shouts out “Suppertime!” We’ve all felt that way at some point and that’s why we appreciate and get a kick out of the beagle’s sentiment.
That happy “I’m going to eat now!” dance that he does has appeared enough that when they did a musical play of “Charlie Brown” on Broadway they included a number by Snoopy where he sings about the joys of “suppertime.”
We should also mention “Garfield” for the cat lovers, and his favorite dish, lasagna. I’ve never tried feeding lasagna to one of my cats, but I bet they’d go for it.
Ahhh, the life of a Southern, rural dog
I’ve written before about feeding the dogs when I was growing up here. Feeding time consisted of a couple of cups of dry Purina Dog Chow and whatever the leftovers were from the table.
In the morning a lucky dog got eggs, sausage bits and biscuits and gravy. At night it was whatever the people had for dinner. Ahhh, the life of a Southern, rural dog.
You can tell me those little “gourmet” cans of expensive, organic dog food the little dogs get in tiny New York City apartments are more healthy, but you can not tell me that those dogs enjoy eating that food as much as our dogs enjoyed eating their food. And since our dogs lived outside in the woods and fields and yards, they got plenty of exercise running off the calories.
Little presents
I’ve never known cats to get actual meals of leftovers, but I’ve been guilty of putting a little bite of fish or chicken on my finger and let the cat have a nibble as a treat.
Mostly cats seem to like whatever cat food they start out with. I had a cat that we just fed the dry cat food to for years. I brought some of the Fancy Feast stuff home one time, the top of the line cat food, and she sniffed it, curled her lip and walked away. It was like what I, a guy who’s enjoyed his share of hot dogs in his life, did when presented with the French delicacy of escargot at a fancy restaurant one time.
In the wild, and by that I mean the backyard, cats will outdo dogs when it comes to foraging for their own food. Have you a cat, and does that said cat leave little presents of small livers on your doorstep? Ever wonder what happened to everything else but the liver?
We’ve got a new cat, actually a kitten as she’s only about five months old, but the primal tiger instinct is strong in this one. We’ve had the occasional liver, but also whole lizards and her favorite, moles. One day I had to play undertaker to a mole, a mouse and a bird all at the same time.
The dog, on the other hand, caught a rabbit once, and she and the neighbor dog brought a still-living groundhog into the yard one day, so I’m not sure which one was responsible for the “catch,” but that’s been it. The dog is constantly after the squirrels but the squirrels just play with her emotions. They know exactly how high she can jump up the trunk of a tree.
‘A cooking show I’d watch’
I started wondering about some of the other eating habits of our fauna around here. I could make some pretty good guesses, but am not an expert at all.
When it comes to turtles, all I’ve ever fed a pet turtle was some lettuce. I’ve been told they will come up under baby ducks and geese and grab them by the feet and take them down to eat them, but somehow that sounds less realistic the more I think about it.
I’ve waded creeks and found crawfish shells on rocks where the night before a raccoon ate a la fresco. Since raccoons have hands, with just a little more IQ they could cook their own meals in a kitchen. Now that’s a cooking show I’d watch.
And last summer I wrote about how we had a bat colony under our eave and A) it was the first time we had bats and B) it was the first summer we had no mosquitoes. We had chickens running in our yard for a year or two and the roosters would kill snakes, but I saw a hen eat a little one once: “Yuck,” but also, “Hey, I won’t have to worry about snake in the yard!”
One night when the kids were young one of them yelled out for us to come look out their bedroom window. Outside the front of the house we had a couple of fig trees that put out well each year. That night, by the light of the corner floodlight, there was a young ‘possum climbing around eating figs. We named the ‘possum Cobbler and watched for her nightly return during fig season.
Like a Ferris wheel
Let’s take a look at what some of the locals eat when they’re dining out at night in the backyard, the edge of the woods or down by the stream.
We’ll start with everyone’s favorite backyard citizen, squirrels. Sure, nuts, we all know that, but they also eat lots of other kinds of plants, fruits, vegetables and even parts of trees or stems of grass. But I didn’t know they also are carnivores and will eat insects. They will eat winged insects if they can catch them, crickets, grasshoppers and caterpillars and larva.
Squirrels will also eat just about any fruit, including bananas if you leave them out. It’s said they love grapes so I may try tossing some out in the backyard to see if there’s any takers. And they will eat any vegetable you might grow in the garden except maybe jalapeño peppers.
I’ve never seen a squirrel eating in my garden, but then there’s the dog so maybe that keeps them at bay. One thing they will eat but that you shouldn’t feed them is corn. Corn can get a fungus on it that can make squirrels sick.
One summer we had a spinner thing nailed to a tree in the backyard and you would stick corn-on-the-cob on it and as the squirrels would get on it to eat the corn they would spin around on this gizmo like a Ferris wheel. I never saw a sick squirrel so I guess our corn was OK, but every time we’d forget to put new corn out they’d just eat the gizmo. They also eat the side of my house but I’ve been told by experts it’s just to sharpen their teeth. Fine, but I’ve still got scars on the east side of the house.
Bon appétit!
What about those little stinkers, skunks? They are also omnivores but eat larger critters than squirrels. They eat insects but also small mammals like mice. And they like water creatures, especially fish, as well as frogs, lizards and salamanders. They eat fruits, vegetables and grains and nuts. They can also eat spiders including Black Widows as they are immune to the poison, and they are immune to snake venom! So that means they can add a small copperhead or rattler to the menu. And if a copperhead is in my yard then I say bon appétit! Skunks are also one of the few critters to go after wasps and yellow jackets, and they love raiding honey bee hives for honey.
‘Possums also have immunity to snakes, so I’m going to have to get some ‘possums to go with the skunks in the backyard. ‘Possums also eat lots of little animals and fruits and vegetables but they also eat ticks and lots of them.
When the ‘possums come around at night, the dog will have a better tomorrow. And it turns out ‘possums are actually very clean, grooming themselves frequently like cats. They just smell bad sometimes because that’s part of their “fall down and act dead” defense mechanism that kicks in when predators come around.
What about ducks? Onions are bad for them and so are avocados. Who knew? They like little animals in the water like frogs, tadpoles, fish and also algae as a side salad.
Walking across a yard they’ll eat clover. They can’t chew so they have to be careful on the size of food they eat so they don’t choke. And some people think they eat dirt or mud, but they’re really sifting through it for little worms or bugs. And saltine quackers are not good for them.
So, if I can get the bats back, a handful of skunks and a parcel of ‘possums, I’ll be free of mosquitoes, snakes and ticks. Now, if I can just find what eats chiggers I’ll have the best Southern summer of all time!
