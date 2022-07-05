Anniversaries of events can be lots of fun!
(Not, however, forgotten wedding anniversaries.)
I’m thinking of things like the Fourth of July celebrating our country’s birth; Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates the victory of an outnumbered Mexican army over their invading enemies; or Arbor Day, which celebrates someone putting a nut in the ground.
With the Fourth coming up, I was thinking about anniversaries, and lo and behold, there I was going through an old box (I have a lot of old boxes) and I came across a newspaper from 1998 that celebrated the 150th anniversary of the founding of Dalton. I thought it might be fun to put some earplugs in to knock down the “BOOM” of the neighbor kids’ fireworks that they’re shooting right over your house, and take a look back to see how we were celebrating that event back then, a time not so long ago and yet a long time ago!
Holding a community together
The issue of the paper is for Jan. 1, 1998, which fell on a Thursday that year, so this was a fun way to start the year off.
There was a regular edition of the paper and then a big insert section dedicated to celebrating the 150th anniversary of Dalton, but with a focus on the newspapers and newspaper business during those 150 years.
The Dalton Daily Citizen wasn’t just tooting its own horn but also the horn of all the papers that had come before it, each contributing to the civic life of the community both through printing the hard local, state, national and international news, but also in its society pages, feel-good human interest stories and the sharing of opinions on important topics locally. Knowledge is power, they say, and knowledge comes from being informed. A good newspaper can help provide that knowledge and be one of the glues holding a community together.
In 1847 when Cross Plains became Dalton, there was a newspaper here called The Mountain Eagle. In 1861, the first year of the Civil War, The Mountain Eagle became the North Georgia Daily Times and became a daily paper instead of a weekly.
After the war in 1865, the daily paper went back to a weekly output and changed the name to the North Georgia Citizen. In 1878, another paper was founded in Dalton, the Dalton Argus. We all know what an eagle is, and a citizen, but what’s an argus? Argus is a character from Greek mythology who had 1,000 eyes and was supposed to keep a good watch on what was going on. In the story, he was killed by Hermes and, get this fellow Daltonians, when he was killed the Goddess Hera put his eyes on the tail of the peacock! How’s that for tying things together?
In the 20th century, the story continues with 1906 seeing the Dalton Citizen putting in a “hot type” system for writing up the news. Previously, each letter for printing was a single metal letter that was hand placed in rows. They were inked and the pages of paper pressed against them for the printing. Pretty much the same as Ben Franklin had been doing.
The “hot press” method, also known as linotype, allowed workers to type the news with brass letter molds dropping into the slots where they needed to go. Next, hot, melted lead was poured into the mold and then allowed to cool. Then the lead “slugs” were pulled out and put into the printer. Afterward, when the paper was out, the lead was collected in a “Hellbox” and remelted to be used again the next issue. Eventually photo methods, and now digital, replaced the “hot type” system.
In 1912, the Dalton Record was founded as the newest newspaper in town. Just four years later, in 1916, the Dalton Morning Daily Tribune was started. These were the big days of newspapers and even Dalton had multiple papers with probably a morning delivery and another in the evening. Now you could wake up, grab the milk that was delivered in a bottle to your front porch, pour it in your coffee and read the paper.
Then at the end of the day, when you got home from work, you could put your slippers on, find a comfortable chair and read the latest news until it was time to eat. Hmmmm, wonder who was cooking while the paper was being read?
The next year, in 1917, the North Georgia Citizen was renamed the Dalton Citizen. In 1927, just before the big Wall Street crash and the start of the Depression, the Dalton News was established. I’ve lost track, but seems like there were a lot of newspapers you could buy in Dalton circa 1927. The newspapers alone must have employed a pretty big percentage of workers in town, from the editor and publisher to all the guys in the “backshop” where the paper was put together to the delivery boys who got the paper out.
Through the Depression, World War II and the post-war years, everything continued along without new newspapers. Then, in 1962, the two weekly papers, the Dalton Citizen and the Dalton News, merged, creating a daily paper called the Daily Citizen-News. The same thing was going on in Atlanta with the merger of the Journal and the Constitution into the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. I believe in their case, one paper was a morning edition and one an evening edition. And the Daily Citizen-News makes for a much better name than that in Chattanooga with their News-Free Press. Obviously there was a Chattanooga News and a Chattanooga Free Press but when you put them together it sounds like you’re getting a newspaper completely devoid of any news at all.
A great source of history
Among the headlines featured in the 150th anniversary paper are reprints of front pages reading “President Assassinated” when John F. Kennedy was shot in November 1963 in Dallas. That was the day that Editor Mark Pace “stopped the presses” and redid the paper to get the news in.
Other headlines shown included “Jimmy Carter Wins” in big letters that are red, white and blue with stars on them like the American flag. And one of the biggest headlines, actually printed above the name of the paper, was “Men Walk On Moon,” one of the greatest days for humanity.
Having mentioned Mark Pace, it’s important to point out that he was the editor here for 37 years. Originally from Florida, he applied to an ad for working here in Dalton. He had never been to the mountains so took up the offer of the publisher to come visit. He liked what he saw and told his wife, “Let’s go live in the mountains for two years, then we’ll go back to Florida.” He came, but never left.
This was in 1945 and it wasn’t too long after he was working on a mammoth 126-page special edition of the paper for the 100th anniversary of Dalton in 1947. That paper chronicled the history of the town and surrounding area up to that point. Then, 50 years later, he was still around to enjoy the 150th anniversary. (Note: The 200th/bicentennial celebration of Dalton will be in 2047-48 … I might just make it!)
Back in his early days a handful of reporters worked the beat of the courthouse, City Hall, police station, sheriff’s office and fire hall to get the news.
To fill in the rest, there were society pages relating weddings, births and parties, and there were “stringers” who would send in reports from communities from around the county, say from Westside or Antioch. This provided plenty of news about your friends and neighbors.
These days we have The Forum where you can call in and give out a quick thanks to someone, ask a question or more likely hurl an insult at folks you disagree with absent the wit of a Don Rickles. But there is occasionally still a letter to the editor. Back pre-Forum days, letters to the editor were a prime way to communicate not just with the editor but with the whole community.
A few examples are reprinted in the 150th anniversary paper including one from December 1972 recommending that the downtown parking meters be removed. They were. From August 1888, a letter requesting veterans of certain units of the Confederate Army to come to Troup County for a reunion is printed telling them that reduced train fares were going to be arranged and to come and have fun. They did. And from August 14, 1945, a worker on the atomic bomb project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, writes back to Dalton where he had lived most of his life, to tell everyone about his experiences and his expectation that this will end the war sooner than anyone imagined. He was right.
A newspaper is a great source of history, not just for the headlines that are taught in history classes, but a local, personalized history that is often more important to someone’s life than the big news. I saw the “Men Walk On Moon” headline, but I’ve never been there myself.
But when I see an article on the upcoming play at the Dalton Little Theatre, or the ACT or at Burr Park, I go there frequently.
The newspaper is usually tossed away, but how many times does it survive in bits and pieces in scrapbooks and memories?
We’re coming up on 200 years of those memories!
