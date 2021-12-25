If you were an alien from another planet and you came to Earth around the holidays and all you watched were the commercials on TV you might think “Wow, this Christmas holiday thing sure looks like a lot of fun!”
And then, from the commercials, you might think “But ... what’s it all about?” Decorated trees? Yes, but it’s not a tree festival. Santa? Yes, but he’s just an adjunct to whatever is going on. Food? You bet! But it’s not a harvest holiday. Gifts? Lots of those ... but it’s not a birthday party for the whole world at the same time.
Hey, wait a second. It is a birthday party! But if the only thing you’re seeing is all the trappings of the party without anyone explaining it, what are you supposed to think?
All flash and cash
In Japan, Christmas has caught on and as far as our TV commercials go, it’s pretty similar, all flash and cash.
Christmas in Japan would have first occurred as foreigners had Christmas parties and invited the locals. For the modern Japanese, it’s seen somewhat as a romantic holiday (think of all the “romance” Christmas songs we have like “Blue Christmas” or “All I Want for Christmas is You”).
New Year's is family time. Santa comes and brings a gift for the kiddies, stores decorate with Christmas trees, lights go up, and in Japan food traditions include “Christmas cake” that’s like a full-sized strawberry shortcake and a trip to Kentucky Fried Chicken for a “traditional” KFC Christmas Day meal.
The KFC connection came in the early 1970s when the Colonel started a Christmas promotion there that’s been repeated every year since. It’s become such a tradition that people put in their order for the Kentucky treasure in November. But is something missing?
The main focus these days
Getting back to the birthday roots of the holiday, that is where the gift giving comes from, which, with the decorations, seems to be the main focus these days. I guess it makes sense for a country like the U.S. where making a buck is a main focus of the national personality.
More gifts means more sales means more bucks which means more money to buy more gifts. The cycle seems to circle around like a Christmas wreath.
There is only so much markup on a Christmas tree sale, and with artificial ones you’re not even buying one a year. Ah, but a Christmas tree that you can’t get within five feet of because of all the gaily-wrapped presents under it, that’s a real sign of a successful and profitable season. Those first Christmas presents were valuable, but also symbolic!
The savior of the world
For those of you getting your Christmas info from TV commercials I’ll fill you in and then get to the gift-giving part. A couple of thousand years ago, a baby was born in Bethlehem in ancient Israel (site of present-day Israel). His name was Jesus but his title was “Christ.” That’s where the “Christ” of Christmas comes from.
He was the prophesied spiritual messiah/savior of the world. One of his other names was “Immanuel,” which translates as “God with us.”
He was the son of God come to Earth to teach humans about the Kingdom of Heaven, how we should all love and treat one another, and that he would take our sins on him and he would pay the ultimate sacrifice for them. A lot to take in, but if you want to know more just read the Bible ... it’s all in there. Also in there is the story about the first gifts he got shortly after his birth. They were given by the “Wise Men” and that’s who we’ll take a look at this Christmastime.
The Magi
If you’ve seen a little manger scene at someone’s house you’ll spot the cast of characters in this true story gathered around an animal food trough with a little baby in it. The baby is Jesus with mom Mary and earthly stepfather Joseph nearby. On one side are three poor guys, sometimes with one of them holding a sheep over his shoulder. These are the shepherds to whom the Heavenly Host announced his birth and proclaiming the oft-quoted phrase “Peace on Earth and good will to men.”
The “Peace on Earth” part ends up on Christmas cards all the time. The peace they were talking about was spiritual peace, not political peace. Don’t believe me? Just read a history book sometime.
At the manger there are usually a few animals like a cow or donkey or some more sheep. With the deluxe set you get camels.
Sometimes hovering overhead is an angel. And finally, on the other side of the scene, are three rich guys ... really, really rich. They’re the ones with the camels. These are the Wise Men.
What do we know about these three men? Maybe less than you think ... and maybe a little more. The “just the facts, ma’am” of their story is in the Gospel of Mathew only. The “maybes” are based on historical background from the era and traditions from later.
In English we call them wise men but the original word in Matthew is “magoi (plural. magi),” from which we get the word “magician.” That word can mean everything from magician to sorcerer, and someone known as a magoi can be a magician, old-school scientist, might know some astronomy which they used for astrology, or they might just be a con man who knows some sleight-of-hand tricks.
Educated they were, kings they were not, despite the carol. These guys came from the “East.” Just “East” with no other address given.
They came to Jerusalem and were a big enough deal that they got to meet with the king, King Herod, and asked him where the newborn “King of the Jews” was, because they had seen his star and had come to worship him. Herod informed them that his experts had determined from the Scriptures that Bethlehem was the town prophesied as the birthplace. Herod met with them in secret and asked them when the star appeared and then asked them to tell him where the child was so he could, you know, come and worship him. Yeah, right.
They headed on to Bethlehem with the star leading them and “rejoiced” that the star was guiding them. When they got there, Jesus is described as a child, not a baby, and staying in a house, not in a manger.
They worshiped the child with Mary there. They gave three gift treasures; gold, frankincense and myrrh. They were warned in a dream not to go back to Herod and so they went home via another route rather than through Jerusalem. And that’s it. That’s the facts we’re sure of.
'One-of-a-kind'
But what do we “think” might also be part of the story? We “think” they studied the Bible as well as other sacred writings. These wise men studied the texts and watched the skies and picked up on the “one-of-a-kind” star, following it to where the “one-of-a-kind” baby was born.
They would have known astronomy/astrology and so watched for signs in the night sky. They linked the star to the messianic prophecies in the Bible, primarily the writings of Daniel. Why do we think this? Otherwise how would the things we do know have transpired.
Most experts think they probably came from the Persian Empire. We think there were three of them because they gave three gifts, but there were at least two because it says “men.” They must have been rich or had rich patrons because of the expense of their treasures.
They traveled probably hundreds of miles, maybe thousands, from the east. They probably traveled in their own caravan and set up camp along the way. They traveled for a long time, definitely weeks but maybe even months.
Although not specifically stated in the Bible, we know they would have known the three treasures had symbolic meaning as well. Gold for a king, frankincense (incense) for a priest and the myrrh for dressing wounds and also for preparing dead bodies for burial. Jesus’ life contained all of those elements.
Also not mentioned specifically, but from where they are described as coming from they were probably Gentiles and as such the first Gentiles to worship Jesus.
The value of their gifts probably paid for Joseph taking Mary and Jesus to Egypt for a while to hide out while Herod was looking for this competitor “king” so he could kill him.
In various “upgrades” of the story and in carols, even more details are overlaid onto what’s known. For example, in tradition, the three Wise Men are given the names of Gaspar, Balthasar and Melchior. The tradition came from a writer in Alexandria, Egypt, and became popular in the 500s. Other writers in other places gave them names before that but these names caught on because they were included in a famous mosaic in a church.
Today, an ounce of gold is going for about $1,800 per ounce. You can find frankincense for between $40 and $50 per pound, and myrrh can be had for under $40 per pound. Frankincense and myrrh have both dropped in value but gold is still very precious. Symbolically, I’d say they’ve held their value.
And so, we learn several things about the Wise Men of the Christmas story. But what do we learn from them? Wise men (and women) still seek him.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.