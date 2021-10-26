The Town Crier: Vine dressers in the vineyard

The Town Crier remembers all the way back in 1983 when just up I-75 in Catoosa County a little store opened up called The Georgia Winery. Everybody went “Whaaaaat?” And rightfully so.
In the early ’80s Georgia was not considered a wine place because, well, we didn’t have any wine made here. Wine was from France. Nobody even trusted California wines that much at the time even though they were winning awards. A vineyard and winery in Georgia? Laughable. But, if you think about it, they also have wine from Germany and Austria, and those aren’t Mediterranean climates.
The reason a winery was first around here, and in the whole state of Georgia for that matter, is the founder of the vineyard, Dr. Maurice Rawlings, was the first one in the state to get a farm winery license. By 1986 he was winning awards.
After that a few other wineries started across North Georgia, in places like Habersham County and, if you’ve been north of Atlanta on I-85, the Chateau Elan vineyards. I don’t drink wine myself but for friends who do I bought a bottle of Georgia wine back in the mid-'80s as a joke. Georgia wine? Who ever heard of such a thing. Well, as we see time and time again, everything old is new again.
A recipe for wine
Georgia used to be one of the largest wine-producing states in the Union. Before Europeans showed up, the Cherokee made alcoholic drinks from berries and fruit that had about the same proof as wine.
The first grapevines were planted when we were a colony in the 1700s. In a 1741 letter from the colony of Georgia, the author states someone brought in wild grapes from the woods. They tasted good and sweet and he notes that he believes if cultivated would make a good wine.
Add to the local grapes early German immigrants to the colony and you’ve got a recipe for wine. They tried bringing European grapes over but they wouldn’t grow in the hot, damp South, where disease and rot attacked them. So the winemakers stuck with the local Georgia grapes: muscadines and scuppernongs.
Muscadines and scuppernongs are large grapes and, when ripe, sweet tasting. This may be why the international set hasn’t paid that much attention to our grapes since they don’t usually go for a sweet wine.
The grapes, when bitten into, practically burst from the juice and pulp inside. I find them delicious. If you’ve never had them try and find some perhaps in Ellijay, or you can buy muscadine cider to try at the apple houses over there as well. Every once in a while I’ll see small containers of them at local stores.
Most grapevines for Georgians back in the early state days were either from the wild vines in the woods and fields that the landowner knew about and revisited or from small numbers of vines grown just for themselves. Because, you know, there was cotton for cash.
But the problem with cotton is it takes a lot of the nutrients out of the soil with each harvest. After years of raising cotton over and over again, the earth would basically die and next thing you know you’ve got scraggly cotton bushes where they used to be bountiful, and the soil starts eroding.
This started happening first in South Georgia where the cotton had been growing longer and on large plantations as opposed to North Georgia where the majority of farmers were small farmers working their own land. But in the years before the Civil War, grape growing and wine making had a boom season.
A different cash crop
One of the main figures of the pre-Civil War wine boom was a man by the name of Charles Axt. He was from the Rhineland in what’s present-day Germany (there was no Germany then, just a bunch of German-speaking “states,” “kingdoms” and “principalities”).
He emigrated to Ohio in the 1840s with his son. Then in 1848 he moved to Georgia and eventually to Crawfordville, which is east and south a bit from Atlanta.
The cotton leaching was having an effect on the soil, and farmers were looking for a different cash crop. Axt’s vineyard started as a five-acre plot. In about 20 years, 1869, it would be 264 acres.
He went to the local farmers and made them a deal. If they would allow, he would take 1/4 of an acre of their farmland, plant, grow and maintain a vineyard for three years. They would pay him $50 a year to do that for the first three years until the grapes came in, then he would provide them with 350 gallons of wine. If they allowed him an acre of land, he could provide 2,500 gallons of wine after five years.
Farmers took him up on it. Not only did he start his business with no capital, but the farmers were paying him.
Things caught on and eventually he came to Dalton and established vineyards here. Soon he was in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama starting these enterprises. He liked using the Catawba grape and so his wine was known as Axt’s Still Catawba Wines. The wine was good and so was the marketing. Distributed in wine bottles with nice labels, the wine gained a reputation locally. In 1855 at the Atlanta Fair he won a silver cup for his wine.
Charlie Grapevine
Axt taught and used trained assistants to help manage the distant vineyards. If you’ve heard of Johnny Appleseed and his apple trees, I guess you could call Axt Charlie Grapevine across the South. His 1857 vintage wine sold in Cincinnati in 1859 for more than many of the famous Ohio wines (Ohio was much better known nationally for wines than Georgia).
In 1856, the New York Times talked about the abandoned fields drained of nutrients for cotton or corn coming to life with the vineyards, bringing in hundreds of dollars on land once worth but five dollars an acre. In 1860, the year before the war, Georgia produced 27,000 gallons of wine. Five years after the devastation of the war, in 1870, Georgia wine production was still below that at 21,000 gallons. But it was back on the rise.
More to the story
Axt’s story ended horrifically in 1869. He was found murdered at his home in Crawfordville, lying in his bed in a pool of blood. His body was found by his Black female servant, Susan Ann Moore. She ran next door and got a neighbor.
The only other person in the house was the son who was in a frantic state and claims to have found his father dead with a bad wound to the head, from a hammer or something like it. A bloody hatchet was found on the grounds. Was it the Ohio wine syndicate jealous of their Southern rival?
The son was put on trial but not convicted. But there’s more to the story. The son was a natural son, but born out of wedlock. He had been adopted to legitimize the familial relationship. And another person of interest was Edy Ann, a Black lady who Axt had had four children with. No one was ever convicted of the murder.
Meanwhile, back in Dalton, one Northerner was working here as a surveyor for the railroad. That was a rough job back then and Alexander Cassat yearned for something more. He decided on grape growing and wine making and even sent a bottle of local vintage to his dad in Pennsylvania. But when Georgia seceded, he returned north and got back into railroading. He ended up president of the Pennsylvania Railroad!
And in the 1860 Census, the Dalton family of Joseph Crew is recorded. His occupation is listed as “vine dresser,” and he and his family are listed as being from Germany. Perhaps this was one of Axt’s vineyard experts.
After the war, grapes and wine made a comeback. Hungarian farmers working in mines in Pennsylvania were brought south to start vineyards in Haralson County, just south of Cedartown. For 20 years they built up three communities in the area and thrived.
On old maps of Dalton and Whitfield County from after the war, you can find vineyards throughout the countryside, some abutting Dalton. Duff Green, one of Dalton’s characters from the history books I’ve written about before, features a vineyard on his land on an 1865 map.
In the late 1800s wine was doing well here and around the rest of Georgia. But as the anti-alcohol temperance movement gained traction, the end was nigh.
In 1919 the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified and alcohol consumption was outlawed. But before national Prohibition, states were passing their own laws. Georgia got on the bandwagon early and passed statewide prohibition in 1908, ending wine-making here.
And when the rest of the country said “Bottoms up!” in 1933 with the end of Prohibition, Georgia didn’t repeal the laws until 1935. After that it was up to local communities to go “wet” or “dry.” Which brings us back to the winery up the road in 1983.
Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a Welch’s grape juice fan ... or your favorite grape is a Nehi, remember that our area was growing grapes long before peaches showed up!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
