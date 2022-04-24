I’ve come to the conclusion that despite my intentions, all my pants are work pants. If not on the day I bought them, then soon thereafter. It’s not intentional, it just happens.
Very few things in this entire universe are 100% predictable, but the fate of my pants is right up there with “if you wash your car it will rain” and “dropped toast lands butter side down.” Granted, I do have about three suits, one for weddings, one for funerals and one for fancy parties (that suit doesn’t get used much). And although the pants of those suits aren’t ripped, threadbare or stained, you’re still sort of “on the job” when you’re at one of those events.
As for my slacks or trousers or khakis or whatever you want to call them, they start out neat and fresh, but it doesn’t take me much time to end up putting them in the “work pants” drawer to be used for yard work, household chores and jobs I get on that are by nature messy.
I never buy actual work pants with the idea that I’m going to start out wearing them in the tough places; I know they will soon evolve on their own into “work duds” I can wear with my scuffed clod-hopper boots.
All lion
I guess we should start out by figuring out a little about pants in general. I’m not sure what people, mainly men, wore in the old days. I guess togas and kilts and loin cloths.
But once horses came along, well, somebody figured out pants, covering you from the waist down and with both legs wrapped separately, were a good idea.
They show up all over the world thousands of years ago with people riding horses.
The name comes from Roman times and Italy. There was a good Christian doctor back then who, of course, the Romans sentenced to death because, you know, Christian.
But it took them seven tries to actually finish him off. His bravery in the face of ongoing execution earned him the nickname of “all lion,” or in Latin, panteleon.
Centuries later, a comic character playing off the saint’s name showed up in Italian theater called Pantaloon who wore funny pants. So pants became pantaloons. Of course, Americans don’t have time to spend on long words, so in America they became pants. You’ve also got trousers and slacks but you don’t hear those as much. So, thanks, horses; thanks, hard-to-kill saints; thanks, comedy ... you’ve worked together to give us pants.
Between guys riding horses and then getting off to work and finding that pants are better than man-skirts when it comes to labor, and cold weather where people were like “Hey, my legs aren’t cold with these pants on!,” pants caught on in a big way.
I don’t know about you, but I really wouldn’t think about leaving the house without pants on these days.
Long pants are good if you’re crawling on your knees working in the yard, or in the gold mine. They keep bad things like acid and manure from getting all over your legs, depending on where you’re working, and of course bugs can’t get to you as easily.
Then there’s short pants, which are good for working in hot weather (or the jungle or the desert) and around water.
Given a choice between working wearing pants or not wearing pants, I’m going to go with pants, with the one exception maybe being if I’m playing Tarzan in a movie, then I’d go with the loincloth.
Don’t get nervous, the general public is not clamoring for that performance.
The essential
Blue Jeans are the essential U.S. work pants. Levi Strauss jeans were born in 1873 via a patent for the copper rivets at tear points incorporated into the pants. Denim had been around for a while and work pants were made from it, but hardworking miners and cowboys and such tended to tear their pants and would buy patches of denim to mend them.
Jacob Davis, a Latvian immigrant working as a tailor in Reno, Nevada, would buy bolts of denim from Levi Strauss, who ran a dry goods store in San Francisco.
He came up with the idea of the reinforcing rivets, but didn’t have the money to develop it. He contacted Levi and pitched the idea that they partner.
Until the 1930s Levi’s blue jeans remained in the West, worn by cowboys and cowboy actors. By World War II jeans were considered critical to the war effort and so could only be made and sold to critical war workers in the war factories.
In the 1960s and ’70s, jeans really came into their fashion own as the culture moved into a less formal approach to clothes. And of course kids and teenagers really took to jeans. As an American product they literally became a sought after treasure and de facto currency in communist countries.
As a kid, jeans were already part of the country’s clothing landscape. My jeans were a little big and a little long since my parents knew I would be growing fast in those school years.
We’d roll up the cuffs until we grew a couple of inches, and by the end of the school year my friends would be teasing me about wearing “flood pants” since they were now showing several inches of sock since I had grown, making it look like the pants had shrunk in a flood.
By high school we had an unwritten dress code: jeans and sneakers.
A few years ago I was showing a friend from another part of the country a group picture taken of our entire senior class in the late ’70s at Dalton High. We were almost all wearing jeans and a T-shirt, although granted, most were bell-bottoms.
My friend studied the picture silently for a bit. I was expecting them to say “Hey, what a great group of friends you had,” but what they actually said was “You all look poor.”
I looked at the picture and started to laugh. And I thought, you know, jeans and T-shirts for everyone made everyone look equal and that wasn’t such a bad thing. On the other hand, our haircuts in those days was another thing altogether.
A loop for your hammer
Working so hard jeans aren’t enough?
Here in the South and all over the rural countryside overalls used to rule. You had the protection of the legs extend to cover your chest and your back, they were easy to slip on and you had a loop for your hammer.
They frequently post old school photos in the paper here and the older the pics, the more kids wear overalls. There was a thing where we wore them on Fridays with red shirts during football season in high school.
Somewhere along the way someone was worried that it was easy to “sneak” something in to school while wearing overalls and so they were put on the “no” list for the dress code. I think and I hope that’s gone away.
Overalls were just fine for church, just put on a clean, white shirt and you were plenty dressed up.
There’s the old church song that says “Just As I Am” and so ... I am in overalls, see you at church.
I had an uncle that was buried in his overalls since that’s what people were used to seeing him in, and they said if they buried him in a suit and tie, folks might not recognize him.
Given the choice between spending eternity in comfortable overalls, nicely broken-in and a bit faded, and a new suit with starched collar and too-tight tie, I’ll take the overalls.
A defining differentiation
On the other hand, as the number of farmers and factory workers declined and the number of office workers increased, the definition of work clothes changed also. Since factory workers frequently wore blue shirts (blue denim perhaps?) there was a defining differentiation between “blue collar” and “white collar” workers.
And for you company embezzlers out there, there is even white collar crime.
Suits have been work-wear since the 1800s here. Washington and the other Founding Fathers wore suits to work also (you know, signing the Declaration of Independence) but their suits had long coats and knee breeches with stockings.
I guess it was easier and cheaper to knit stockings than to weave material for pants. And how’d you like a wig to be part of the workplace requirement?
Luckily I’ve never been required to wear a suit for work, just a pair of nice slacks and a sports coat as dress-up.
Over the years office wear has become more relaxed, starting with “Casual Fridays” that seem to have eventually become “Casual All Week.” Especially here in the South I’m OK with that as I look at old pictures back in the pre-air-conditioning days and think “How did they not have heatstroke wearing all those clothes back then?”
I’d challenge you to turn off the AC in the middle of July and wear a three-piece suit all day to see what it was like back then, but you’re too smart for that.
Come back next week when I’ll give you insight into how I get holes in the knees of my pants and how paint splatters can be unsettling to observers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.