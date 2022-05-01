Taking a look at work pants, we learned last week that pants came about because people riding horses thousands of years ago figured out it was more comfortable to have something that protected each leg separately instead of a breezy toga that wasn’t going to do much once your horse ran into the briar patch. And because they’re so practical, pants caught on over the centuries.
Blue jeans were developed by Levi Strauss and his inventive partner Jacob Davis, who came up with the idea of adding rivets in the mid-1800s out West. They didn’t catch on in the East until the 1930s and ’40s, but after that jeans went worldwide.
The Father of the Zipper
Let’s take a side road in case you’re wondering why some jeans and many military style pants still have buttons instead of zippers. Elias Howe, the inventor of the modern sewing machine, received a patent in 1851 for a “continuous clothing closure.” But he didn’t push it.
Others came along and developed bits and pieces until Whitcomb Judson got a patent in 1893 that is close enough to what we use today to be named the Father of the Zipper. It was debuted at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago … and did not catch on.
Swedish immigrant Gudeon Sundback made what we know as our zipper in December 1913. The name zipper didn’t hit until the 1920s when B.F. Goodrich was using them on boots and galoshes and called them that because of the “zip” sound. That has to be one of the best names of anything out there.
On a side note to a side road, while we’re talking about zippers, one of the things zippers helped with was cold weather exploration and mountain climbing. The zipper kept the clothes continuously closed whereas buttons left gaps for cold to get in.
In one mountain climbing case, the guy who pooh-poohed the newfangled zipper froze to death while the guy pushing the newfangled invention survived to tell the tale. But back to zippers and buttons. If zippers break on the work site or on the battlefield, you’ll be mocked for having an “open barn door” because a zipper has to be replaced rather than repaired. If a button pops off, just dash out of site long enough to sew on a new one and voila, you’re back to business.
Once they’re broken in
Back to work pants, sailors for years also used canvas/sail cloth as a material to make work pants out of since there was plenty around from the sails. I think that’s one of those materials that are stiff and scratchy new but get really, really comfortable once they’re broken in. I’m guessing washing in salt water might help soften them also.
I bought new jeans in the early 1980s and friends told me to throw them outside in the rain and that the rainwater would help soften them faster. Did it work? In my mind it did!
Sorry, Honey
Now, no matter what you know or think about work pants, the work pants that actually count are the ones you’re wearing. If you remember my original conceit, it was that all my pants eventually turn into work pants. They’re bought new, maybe for work, maybe for not, but they go through a transition and eventually end up in a bottom drawer, ripped, spattered, splayed and stained, only good for yard work, but if I need something quick, into town I go. Yes, I get odd looks depending on which rag-tag pants I’m wearing, and when I get back my wife tells me when I go in public looking like that it’s a bad reflection on her. Sorry, Honey, I needed an air filter for the lawn mower.
Play clothes
Starting early, you’ve got to remember that a kid’s work is … play. So “play clothes” were my first work pants. Play clothes you expect to get dirty so not too much there to worry about.
A kid’s next job is schoolwork, so school clothes were my next work clothes. These clothes were supposed to be presentable, and except for playground or PE games, they should (theoretically) stay in pretty good shape.
New clothes were bought at the end of summer/early fall at a “back to school” sale weekend. Some jeans and some slacks made the cut.
Starting to care
I remember very little about my clothes in elementary school, but funny, when I got in junior high and got interested in girls, I remember starting to care. It’s the first time I thought stripes on the pants going vertically and stripes on the shirt going horizontally was maybe not such a good look.
But back to the elementary school pants. Two things stand out from them: one is a rip and the other is a modification.
The tear came in second grade. I was growing faster than my pants were stretching. On the playground, going for a ball and bending down … riiiiip. I knew if the tear was discovered I was doomed for life. Lifelong taunts and nicknames come from such events. How I got back to class I don’t know, I can’t remember, the horror blots out my memory.
Back in the classroom I was lucky since the rest of the day I could spend sitting if the teacher didn’t call me up to write something on the blackboard. If I could make it to the bell I should be OK; I had an ace in the hole.
Back then almost no kids had backpacks at school. You just lugged your books around. But my parents saw me lugging around my books and problem-solvers that they were, got me … not a backpack … but a briefcase! Yep, for second grade I was “that” kid. If they were hoping it would lead to me being a successful businessman, well, it will take more than a nice briefcase to get that miracle happening.
Anyway, I’ve got the ripped pants and a briefcase. For probably the first time in my life I strolled. I strolled with the briefcase held behind me nonchalantly. Ever see a spy movie where the spy is sneaking out with the atomic secrets? He acts nonchalantly, but he knows one ... false ... move and he’s a goner. So it was with me until I could make it to my mom’s car picking me up in the rider line. What does it say that this is the number two strongest memory I have of second grade. Number one memory is when I was stabbed by a ball point pen, but that’s another story.
The other side of the second grade work pants is at the beginning of summer, if I could still fit in my jeans, we’d lop them off to make summer shorts and pick at the cut line until we had an inch of fringe. Back then, there were signs at the public pools that said “No Cut-Offs.” We were told the fringe clogged up the filters.
An old, familiar riiiiip
As an adult, my pants treat me the same. Yes, just a few years ago I was working in Dallas, Texas, at a high-end business skyscraper. I was shooting a video for a multi-bazillion dollar company and was filming little segments of their top dogs. I needed to get up high to look down over the shoulder of one of the VPs as he looked at his smartphone. I climbed into a chair and heard an old, familiar riiiiip. Yep. History repeats itself. And at the darnedest times, right?
Later that day, all the big shots were nice enough to not mention that strip of tape on my backside. Questions like that are below their pay grade.
My other pants start out new. Then something happens that soon renders them into stained tatters. I wear them. I had a new pair of pants on when a friend brought his new mountain bike to my house. I got on and tried it out. The brakes really worked well. So well I flipped over the handlebars when I slammed them on. Result: hole in the pants knee (and in my knee).
But with me, once the ball gets rolling it doesn’t stop. A week or so later I’m putting those pants on quickly and my big toe goes through the hole and rips it bigger.
Other pants I have, if they get the slightest tear in them will soon be in rags. I have more than one pair of shorts and it turns out my height is perfect for their hem to catch on the handle of the cabinet under the kitchen sink. Riiip.
But it’s not just holes. When I paint I frequently splatter. A little bit here and there isn’t too bad if you’re just going to the hardware store. But when we were building sets for vacation Bible school a few years back, I grabbed a big cloth we were dyeing out of the dye tub. It was still wet. The dye was blood red. Now I have a pair of work pants that look like my job is a bullfighter … and not a very good one.
Next time you see a guy walk in Home Depot and people are gasping and asking if he needs 911 or maybe a tourniquet around his waist, don’t worry, it’s just me in my work pants.
