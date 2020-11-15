The Town Crier: Year without

When I was a little tyke I loved “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at Christmastime. It was such a hit that the production company, Rankin-Bass, produced several other stop-motion animated holiday specials.
In 1974 the new special was “The Year Without a Santa Claus.” It was the story of Santa when he gets a cold and decides to take a vacation on Christmas. After lots of adventures and misadventures, Santa comes through, declaring he “can’t imagine a year without a Santa Clause.” Mickey Rooney voiced Santa. as he had done several times before.
Just the idea of a year with no Santa sent shivers up my spine. But here it is 2020, and although I’m certain Santa will make his rounds, albeit wearing a mask, we’ve had a year without a lot of things we couldn’t imagine.
Without school
When COVID-19 hit the U.S. hard in March, even after the travel bans had been put in for China and Europe, no one knew what was in store for everyone. The first big thing was that we became a year without school. The kids went home, and everybody had to jump on the internet and try and figure out how to do group meetings and classwork. Everybody went to a one-room schoolhouse model, with the one room being the living room or bedroom.
To begin with, it was just for a few weeks, but the virus didn’t get that hopeful memo. One of my children came home from college in March in what was to be a few weeks break until things cooled down and they never went back. And this was a graduation year. No graduation unless you count a misspelled diploma mailed late.
Think of all the spring dances that went away and the puppy love romances that never bloomed because that nervous young man never got the chance to experience the joy of that confident young woman saying yes to his request to dance. You can’t dance on a Zoom call. And what about all those teachers that didn’t get to chaperone those dances. Well, on second thought, maybe they didn’t mind that too much. And, there weren’t spring musicals for the actors, singers, dancers and musicians to show their stuff. Theater is one of the all-time best live audience shared experiences there is.
Without the theater and movies
And for that matter the Dalton Little Theatre and the Artistic Civic Theatre have been dark. No smell of the greasepaint and roar of the crowd. Actors without a stage is like a cowboy without a horse. An actor becomes just a person standing there by themselves. At home. In their pajamas. In front of the mirror.
And the movie theater has been closed. I saw two movies before the closings. The new James Bond movie got put on hold, for Pete’s sake. And Georgia is one of the major film production states and the soundstages here were silent while the experts tried to figure out how to safely film a love scene at a train station where the girl and guy smooch farewell. We may just have horror films and comedies until the vaccine is ready.
Without connections
At my age I wouldn’t mind having a year without a birthday. But then I look at our old home movies and see all the babies being held by the grandparents in a crowded dining room around a cake aflame with candles. Then comes the singing and the blowing out of the candles. All these we now know are great ways to spread a virus. Before COVID-19, it was a great way to celebrate.
People are tribal and like to gather in groups. We can belong to many “tribes,” all at the same time. We can be in a “birthday party tribe” on Saturday afternoon and go join the “movie tribe” or “country music tribe” that night. The next day we might be in a “church tribe,” and then a “favorite place for Sunday lunch tribe,” followed by a “sports team tribe.” When people are having to isolate in place they miss those connections.
There was more than one wedding that got postponed this year. I personally know of several. How can you put love on hold? Some of the couples decided to wait until this thing gets to the point where they feel safe getting everybody together so they can share in a life-defining ceremony together. Others, unwilling to let a tiny virus keep them from isolating together, went ahead and got married with only a smattering of witnesses, to put on some future event to celebrate the vows that have already taken place.
Without restaurants
I have elderly folks in my family and so I’m being super extra careful about being in public. These are sacrifices for a good cause but sacrifices nonetheless.
When it comes to eating out we do the drive-through windows and the take-out. But the other day at the supermarket, wearing masks, I was talking to my friend who’s in a similar situation and they were talking about not knowing what to buy to eat. They just didn’t know what they wanted and were tired of the same old thing. I told them it wasn’t the food, I said they were missing going to a restaurant. There’s something about getting out, getting away, and getting served. It gives us a break, and I think it’s like a little vacation. Can’t get to a Mexican beach? Try a Mexican restaurant. Can’t get to Italy? Pizza! Can’t make it to Florida? Fish, or better yet lobster. See where we’ve been missing out?
Without many sports
When it comes to sports, all kind of weird things are going on. So many spring sports were canceled you can’t count them all. Pro football seemed to start and stop every time there was a sneeze, and unless I’m mistaken, baseball started with the race for the pennant. All I know is by the time I found out they were playing I turned on the TV and the Braves were getting beaten by the Dodgers. And in golf, this year the Masters is in the fall. That means instead of enjoying the sight of azaleas blooming, Tiger Woods is going to be dodging falling leaves in Augusta.
High school sports usually don’t come into contact with the word "trepidatious," but that’s how I would describe them this year. All eyes are on the coaches and players and not to see if they top a personal best but to see if they have a temperature. There has been football and softball and volleyball and they’ll try basketball and swimming. The teenage athletes are probably in the safest group regarding recovering from COVID-19, but there’s all their fans that we have to worry about as well, whether it’s folks in the stands or the grandparents at home cheering along with the radio. It’s just not carefree like it should be.
Without festivals and performances
Prater’s Mill has been around since 1855 and the fair there has been around since 1971. Hopefully it will be back in 2021 for a 50th anniversary since we won’t have it this year. Many consider it a “signature” event for Whitfield County and the surrounding area. With arts and crafts and food and music, it’s another victim of the virus. As a second wave comes around, the organizers thought best to cancel it this year. Not to scare you, but the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 had three waves. It appears we’ll have a vaccine soon so perhaps we’ll beat out any third wave. That bodes well for the return of banjo pickin’ and corn cob dolls for next autumn.
Another season we missed this year was a newer one but one that has grown in popularity. That’s the performance season at Burr Park in downtown Dalton. With a summer-long roster of groups from all types of music, and even a Shakespeare play last year, the downtown gathering spot puts on as good a show as any in Central Park in New York and with a more manageable crowd to boot. And if you missed the Burr Park series as a spectator, think about the musicians and performers that didn’t have gigs for months on end.
Like birthdays, there are numerous things I could do without, but the COVID-19 virus seems to have taken a toll on only the good ones. Couldn’t we have had a year without interest on our credit cards? What about a season without unwanted pounds from holing up in front of the TV binge watching? And why couldn’t the virus have made it mandatory that we couldn’t pay income taxes this year?
I’ll tell you what I’m looking forward to ... a year without a COVID-19 virus!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.