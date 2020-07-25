Town Crier: Army man

When I was a little kid here in Dalton, World War II veterans were in their 40s and 50s. Korean War vets were in their 30s. Vietnam vets were becoming veterans.
World War II movies were still being made and there were TV shows that showed either the serious side of the war like “Combat” or played it for laughs like “Hogan’s Heroes," “McHale’s Navy” and “Sgt. Bilko." There was even a crossover show that paired the Army (cavalry in this case) with the popular westerns of the day: “F Troop."
The mood of things military then were that we were the winners in World War II and our military men were heroes. Just like sports heroes, such as baseball legend Hank Aaron and good guy explorers like Albert Schweitzer, heroes then were to be emulated. And so, with the movies, TV and meeting vets from my own family, I was happy to become an “Army Man” when it was time to play.
Toys galore
Back then there were all kinds of military toys. They ranged from the inexhaustible supply of little, green army men who I would “draft” from the five and dime stores like McCory’s or Grants or the toy store at Bry-man’s Plaza for a buck or two per pack, to the larger G.I. Joes and military hardware from a remote control tank I had that fired rubber bullets to a large toy battleship where you put baby powder in the cannons and when you fired them they coughed out a little puff of “smoke."
There was a good chance you had someone in the family who had served in the military. Maybe an uncle or grandfather that was in World War II. Maybe your dad had been in Korea or a cousin had marched off to Southeast Asia.
The post-World War II Cold War mandated a large military with lots of recruits and draftees passing through the basic training of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. So it was a natural thing for someone who had proudly served in the military would pick out a military type toy for you come Christmas or your birthday. And being a kid, just as natural to play with it.
Playing 'army'
I’ve talked about my days as a cowboy, ranging the wide open range of the backyard with felt a Western hat and twin cap-gun six shooters. But a big part of my time was spent in the "Army," in combat or on patrol, while roaming the neighborhoods where I hung out, sometimes alone and sometimes with a whole platoon of guys that were as mismatched as those films from World War II where they have one guy to represent all the areas of the country, like a Brooklyn subway driver, a Tennessee hillbilly, a lawyer from Kansas City and the kid from California that is good with cars. You get the idea.
Those hours of disappearing into history through the transport of imagination were happy hours where I knew I was fighting for truth, justice and the American way. You know, like Superman.
Now there were plenty of times I got a stick to act as a gun, or took some of my grandfather’s scrap wood from his workshop to cobble together some type of weapon. One time my cousin and I had seen a British commando movie and they had these small but cool machine guns (I later learned was called a Sten) where the bullet clip fed in from the side. Those commandos really looked like something as they held the guns with those side loading clips.
We sawed and hammered until we had a wooden facsimile of those Stens. To give them a little something for the gun barrel, we hammered in some empty ammo casings where somebody in our family had given us the used shells. It was a nice-looking little weapon if I say so myself. Of course the British commandos as well as the French Underground also wore berets, but you can’t make a beret out of 2-by-4s.
When it came to me being out in the woods and needing to improvise a weapon, I was pretty good at spotting a fallen branch that was shaped like a gun. It might be a rifle or a Tommy gun or even a pistol, but it would at least have a bit of a handle and a barrel.
My aunt told me I could make more gun noises from my mouth than anyone she could imagine. I’ve never been that great at impersonating Hollywood personalities like Groucho Marx, Jimmy Stewart or James Cagney, but when it came to watching a movie once and then getting the sound of the guns just right, I was a master. If people had been interested enough in that kind of talent I could have gotten a job in Vegas doing my gun impersonations. I could do rifles, pistols, machine guns, heavy machine guns, anti-aircraft guns and hand grenades exploding.
And it wasn’t just shooting that I could emulate. I could do bullet ricochets off rocks and wood splintering when struck by a bullet, shattering glass, bullets pointlessly hitting the side of a tank and I could even do a type of "thunk" with a little fabric rip thrown in when I was wounded in the arm (which happened pretty much once an hour).
The upgrades
But better than branches and scrap wood armaments were when you got a realistic-looking toy gun. Back then they didn’t bother putting the little red plastic thing in the end of the barrel so everybody would know it was fake ... if a kid had a gun everyone knew it was a toy.
These guns were pretty realistic and a quick look at eBay will show you that they are going for a pretty penny. I had several toy guns as a kid and probably got a toy gun before I was old enough to actually go outside and play army. The first one I remember was called a "One Man Army Gun" and it was a fantasy weapon that Rambo would have drooled over. It fired seven different ways. It was bulky and would have been impractical in a combat situation if it had really existed, but for a kid, it was a wonder.
It had a rocket launcher, a missile launcher, a grenade launcher, a handle you pulled back to make it sound like a machine gun and it had a rifle that shot little, white plastic bullets. And if that wasn’t enough, the trigger and handle actually popped out of the gun with a release mechanism and it was a pistol! Foreign fascists beware!
Another one of the weapons I got as a kid was a very accurate military rifle that was almost life-sized with wood grain on the gun butt , some shiny metal accents on the barrel and it had an actual clip that fed toy bullets into the chamber to fire. The bullets looked fairly realistic with the shell part a metallic copper color and the plastic-tip bullet part lead gray. Through a spring mechanism inside the bullet the front rubber part would shoot out while the shell part would be ejected realistically when you pulled back the chamber to load in the next bullet. Is this stuff realistic or what?
A couple of my friends had this toy machine gun that was like a real one, sitting on a tripod and shooting out what seemed to me as hundreds of bullets. I only got to see one fire in person once as my friends had played with them a lot and gotten tired of all the time it took to gather up the fired bullets and reload them. This frustrated me since there was no room for gold-brickers in this man’s army!
One of the most unique weapons I had was an air bazooka. This thing was about the size of a real bazooka but had a more futuristic look with the colors being black and metal instead of olive drab camo colors. You would unlock a little catch on it, use a handle to pump it up three times and then reseat the catch. She was ready to fire. You would put it on your shoulder, take aim through the eye sight and pull the trigger — BAM!
The thing would blast louder than a firecracker and the pow would echo across the neighborhood. You know it was swell because it was made by Mattel. Safety issues weren’t a concern when it came to selling fun back then. On the other hand, that bazooka may very well be the reason my hearing seems to be going these days.
As fun as all the hardware (or woodware) was when it came to the fire arms, it was the missions that the whole thing was about. Alone I would have imaginary cohorts on patrol with me. On summer days when all the boys came together if we didn’t play football or basketball then the next go-to thing was playing army. Back then there was a lot of army surplus around so many of us had army shirts we used as a type of jacket, so off on hour long patrols we’d go, with firefights against Nazis every little bit.
Things were tough on the front lines. Peace eventually came to the neighborhood when we got old enough to be interested in girls ...
