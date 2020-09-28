I’m told my first bath was in the sink.
My parents didn’t have one of those little, plastic baby bathtubs you put down in the real bathtub, so I fit pretty good in the sink. They never told me, but I’m assuming they took the dishes out first.
They say the Japanese are pretty keen on taking a lot of baths but I bet Americans come in a close second. That’s not to say a kid wants to take a bath, but that’s rarely an argument the kid wins. A little warm water, a bar of soap and there you have it. Taking a bath is such an ongoing constant of life that we frequently don’t even think about it, it’s just that thing we do, like brushing our teeth or putting on shoes.
Bath time history
My bath time history is closely linked to my upbringing here and it’s the only bath time I history I’m really familiar with, so I don’t know if my history is normal or rare. I’ve also heard some tales from older generations on bath time back many years ago.
I think of those rich people in the mansions in olden times here and maybe over in England that got to take a bath upstairs. What a luxury that was.
Before there was plumbing, that meant a lot of people had to lug buckets of hot water up a lot of stairs. Meanwhile, us common people had to take a bath in the kitchen where the hot water was handy. And one bathtub had to last for several baths on bath night. The trick was to be the first in back then, if for no other reason than to get the hottest water.
In the old Westerns the cowpokes coming into town could get a bath and a shave for about 25 cents. I wonder if they did the shared bath water back then. It’s hard to worry about germs when you don’t know they exist yet.
The bathtubs were these metal horse trough-looking things. I’ve seen pics of old ones that were kind of half-sized when you laid down in them. Your feet would stick out. I guess the cowboys could keep their boots on while bathing if they wanted to but they were running the risk of having their spurs rust.
Way back in like the Bronze Age (3000 B.C.-1200 B.C.), I’m not sure they took baths intentionally at all. They probably only got in the water in the summer when they were trying to catch fish. Come winter time and you don’t have a bathtub, I bet you don’t jump in the creek.
More civilized places seemed to be more about taking baths. The Romans had heated baths and indoor plumbing. And you’ve heard of Turkish baths, which are about the same thing. Those Roman and Turkish baths were social gatherings downtown. I’m OK with the steam bath or sauna concept and taking a quick shower at the gym is just fine, but I don’t think I’d be too good at a big meet and greet bath time. Give me some Prell and leave me alone.
Back in the day
Having said that, we took showers in PE back in junior high and high school and nobody thought much about it. I guess you get used to whatever the norm is.
When I was little kid in the summer, I’d spend days at my grandparents. Family was daycare back then. She had these big, galvanized metal wash tubs that she would soak clothes in. She had a washing machine but she still liked soaking clothes in the tub and hanging them on the line in the sun.
Now we know the sun kills all kinds of bad stuff and is like a healthy second bleaching, but back then you just did it because it’s the way it was always done. Sometimes when she was hanging clothes in the backyard, she’d bring out the wash tub, fill it with water from the garden hose and let me play in there like a little personal mini-pool. When she was done and it was time to finish she would many times throw a bar of Ivory soap in with me and tell me to lather up. Bath time in the yard. It was summer, so ...
Ivory soap is good because it floats. It floats because they froth it up with air when they make it. It’s a little less dense than some other soaps and maybe you get a few fewer washes with it, but like the ad used to say, it’s 99 and 44/100s pure.
We always took Ivory soap with us on camping trips. Whether it was a creek or cold mountain lake, you could get a bath at the end of your swim time and you were clean for the night. You were nice and fresh as you sat around the campfire at night and when you climbed in your sleeping bag at night you might smell like wood smoke, but you were clean. Of course, more than one bar of soap floated away. As far as I know it may have actually made it to the Gulf of Mexico. I can picture a shark eating it thinking it was a fish and then hiccuping bubbles.
Shower time
Bathtubs were used as the usual way to get clean for centuries because plumbing wasn’t developed enough for a shower. I’m sure cavemen stood under waterfalls and thought “This is refreshing ... and I smell so much better afterwards...” England had heated Roman baths in the 400s, but after they left, Britain didn’t have indoor plumbing again until the 1800s.
Showers seem to be the most popular now. They’re fast and invigorating and unlike a bath of old, which always started warmer than it finished, you can adjust the temp as you shower. Start off hot or cold and reverse the temp to get the old blood circulating.
If you’ve been working outside in summer you can cool off or if you’ve been working outside in the winter and you’re freezing cold you can get in and warm up with the water so hot you get that tingly feeling in your fingers and toes.
When my dad was a kid in Dalton back in the '40s they had a bathtub at his house up on Fort Hill, but once a week he’d take a quarter from his paper route money and he’d go to a barber shop on the corner downtown where you could take a shower in the back for 25 cents. I guess prices hadn’t changed from the cowboy days.
Meanwhile, at my mom’s house down Riverbend Road, before she met dad, my grandfather had a bathtub. But he also had a basement and so he put a shower in down there. You had to walk outside and down the back porch steps to get to the basement door. For a nice, quick shower, it was worth it. Let’s face it, you can finish your shower in the time it takes to fill up the tub.
Then somebody came up with the idea of combining the shower and bathtub in one. Want a quick shower? Not a problem. Want Calgon to take the worries away in the bathtub? Not a problem.
In my first apartment at college during the winter I’d run a tub with hot water, drag the cheap black and white TV into the bathroom and soak in the tub until I was warm while I watched TV. I think rich people do that but with color TV and with a butler to bring in some lemonade.
As a normal kid I was not fond of quitting playing or watching TV to go take a bath. But once I was there I was OK.
I had bath toys. I had a plastic oceanliner that if you pushed underwater, the water would go in the smokestack and it would sink. I would make big waves in the tub and watch the little ship surf the tidal wave.
I also had a little gray submarine at one time. If you put it in a swimming pool you could put these little tablets in them about the size of an aspirin and the sub would go below the surface and float underwater for a while and then when the pill dissolved it would resurface just like a real submarine.
We didn’t have a swimming pool so I played with it in the tub. There was no use trying the little pills because the tub wasn’t deep enough. It came down to my imagination and a little push under water to make my sub cover 20,000 leagues under the bathwater.
While playing with toys in the tub I lost track of time and then, after all the fuss of not wanting to take a bath, now I didn’t want to get out. Baths can be funny like that.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.