It’s cold or it’s rainy most of the time. That’s the winter weather here for you. In the summer there are “beach reads" — breezy, easy-to-read page-turners that take you on a trip somewhere, get your mind off the day to day and don’t tax the old gray matter very much.
“Jaws” was a great beach read back in the day. It had some interesting characters you cared about and stuck them in a dangerous situation. Another “beach read” was “The Da Vinci Code," a fictional imagining of a long-held secret about Jesus having kids. With short, action-packed chapters and cliffhangers throughout, the book was a huge international hit.
These books are a little bit of character and whole lot of page-turning plot. They were never meant to tax your mind but rather take you on a fun ride, with you sitting in the back seat.
Rainy reading and writing
When thinking about all the rainy, overcast weather we have in the winter, I think of all the rainy, overcast weather they have in England all year ‘round. I think that’s one reason they have so many novelists, writers and poets. With not much to do but sit around, they put their minds to work and out comes mystery novels like those of Agatha Christie, an epic fantasy like “Lord of the Rings” or a book of poetry by someone one like John Keats or William Wordsworth. And William Shakespeare certainly churned out the plays, didn’t he?
Well, with weather like that, the only thing better than writing a book is reading one. In my school days, they pushed reading and the older you got the more challenging the books were. I’m not saying I loved every book I was assigned, but there were several that have left a lasting impression, and I would say they are probably worth a re-read now that I’m older and (maybe ... hopefully) wiser.
The old library downtown
My mom was a reader so she was always going to the library every couple of weeks and would take me with her. Those days the library was in downtown Dalton in the big mansion now part of the Presbyterian Church catty-cornered from the Whitfield County Courthouse.
It smelled like an old house and creaked like an old house when you walked around. There was a kids’ section to the right when you entered, in a little add-on wing. I would go in there and find books on whatever the latest thing I had learned at school that caught my fancy.
I went through stages, or maybe you should call them “manias," where I got so excited about subjects. I went through a dinosaur mania, volcano mania, Greek mythology mania, earthquake mania, space travel mania and so on. I would get books out of the library on these subjects and become an “expert” on the topic ... expert meaning on a second- or third-grade level, of course. I’m sure none of the books were anywhere close to 100 pages long and if there weren’t more pages with pictures than with words, I would put it back on the shelf and try the next one.
Discovering biographies
Meanwhile at school, there were libraries as well. They pushed us to get and read books that were outside of our textbooks. It was from the school library that I discovered biographies.
William and Clark, the western explorers, each have a book about their lives. I know, I read them. Paul Revere? There’s a bio about him and it’s an exciting read.
I would come across these people by their paragraph in the history textbooks and were curious to learn more about them. There was just something fascinating about these real-life people who lived in exciting times and had to make big decisions.
Then of course, I found out about the Civil War and realized the parts of the event occurred right where I live and that I even had ancestors who lived through those times. And, I would even read novels, abridged for elementary kids in some cases, but novels none the less. Usually they had a historical bent to them.
I read a kids' version of “Moby Dick” and that led me to reread the whole novel a couple of years ago. I read “Robinson Crusoe” which made me want to be stranded on a desert island. And every year there was a list of top kids' books that the schools posted. It was from that list that I came across books like “The King’s Fifth," an exciting adventure story about Conquistadors in the New World hunting and finding treasure — and then losing it again.
Moving up to high school reads
Then in high school we actually started taking classes where novels were required reading. A lot of kids rolled their eyes and moaned, but I already liked to read so was willing to give it a chance.
Some of the books were great, so good in fact that the whole class would get hooked. Other books were important from a literary history standpoint, but were snoresville when you actually had to try and get through them.
One of the books we read was “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. The whole class couldn’t wait to find out what would happen to the family of “Okies” in 1930s Depression-era America as they left the Dust Bowl and headed toward California seeking a new start in life. Along the way, the memorable characters worked together and occasionally one would disappear from the story. There was even a baby that died along the way. It was a great story told brilliantly and like the best of great books, helped us grow as people.
Another book we read was “Babbitt” by Sinclair Lewis, which was a social satire about middle class mores in 1920s America. This was one of the books set in “snoresville." It was a cycle of episodes where Babbitt would try and get ahead, kind of like keeping up with the Joneses, and then fall flat on his face. I found it at that time of my life repetitive and unfunny. I never finished it. Maybe now I would find it hilarious and illuminating, but like a restaurant where you got food poisoning, I’m not giving it a second chance.
One of the books that I liked but came with mixed reviews from the class was “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway. This was mainly a character study. In high school, a lot of the subtleties in the relationships were lost on me, but the characters were diverse and interesting and they went and did things that caught my attention like boxing, trout fishing and running with the bulls in the streets of Pamplona, Spain. And they drank like fish.
This book led me to seek out other Hemingway books and I found his settings and plots dealt with exciting subjects like war, big game hunting and smuggling. His heroes were sometimes tragic and although I will never be a bull fighter or have to blow up a bridge during a war, I could learn how to deal with difficult circumstances by keeping up my courage and doing the task at hand.
Fantasy and sci-fi
In my sophomore year we had a class where we read some fantasy and science fiction books. All of these books reflected possibilities of how people behave and how politics and government work. Some of the books we read included “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift and “1984” and “Animal Farm” by George Orwell.
“Gulliver’s Travels” had some pretty funny parts to it but was mainly a satire of its day in the 1700s, so some of the stuff was beyond us. Most of us had seen a cartoon or movie version of Gulliver mainly focusing on the parts where he was at Lilliput where all the people are tiny. The other parts, where there are things like giants and flying horses, sometimes just seemed weird.
One part that stopped us cold in the book that we had never seen in any of the movies, was when Gulliver puts out a palace fire in Lilliput by peeing on it! He put the fire out but the tiny people had to abandon that part of the tiny castle. We couldn’t believe it, laughed our heads off and gained new insight into old books. One of my wisecracking buddies wrote in his essay of the book that in this instance Gulliver was “caught with his pants down."
As a youngster, the Orwell books seemed dark and scary and could never happen. In “Animal Farm” the bad guy pigs were lying about what had happened two years before on the farm and none of the other animals remembered, and I found that unbelievable that their memories would be so short.
Now, as an adult watching the news, I see how people can forget things in two weeks. And in “1984” some of the things the government in the book was doing to manipulate peoples lives are things that are being done right now! Yikes.
Many of the books we read in high school I never finished or don’t remember, but other books have given me things that have stuck with me for a lifetime, making me a fuller person with a wider viewpoint of the world. In my case, public education in Dalton worked!
Want something to do on a rainy, winter day? Read a classic.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
