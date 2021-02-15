Town Crier: Contestant

If you watch the news you’d think America was a miserable placed filled with nothing but tragedy and hardship.
But I say the real America is much in view if you watch a game show. It’s all types of people, laughing, playing and getting along together. They’re trying to get a little piece of the American dream, whether it’s some cash (or a lot of cash), a washer and dryer or especially A NEW CAR!
They cheer each other on, hug (well, they used to hug and I believe in my heart will hug again) and even sometimes tear up a little. And it’s all on TV. If that’s not the real America, I don’t know what is.
Game shows have been around since there were shows. Even medicine men and snake oil salesman traveling the country would put on a show and many times award some of their patented medicines for free to members of the audience. Once radio came along and then TV, game shows have awarded thousands, entertained millions and probably given away billions. I’m from little old Dalton, but I’ve had a few brushes with game shows. I didn’t win anything but I’ll tell you my tale.
In 'Jeopardy!'
My first brush with game shows was when I was out in California working on a project. A buddy and I decided to try out for "Jeopardy!". Back then you either called to book a tryout time or you wrote them a letter. We made the local call and were given the time and date to show up, something like Tuesday morning at 10. It was at an old movie studio, where shows like "I Love Lucy," "Green Acres" and "The Addams Family" were filmed. "Jeopardy!" made its home there for many seasons although I think the show is now filmed at Sony Pictures Studios, which used to be MGM.
We got there early and stood in a line of mostly men. My buddy and I started psyching ourselves out, fearing we were just going to make fools of ourselves. Starting to sweat, we decided we should just calm down, take it easy and have fun. It’s not like all these guys in line with us were rocket scientists, right? We both took a deep breath.
I turned to the guy behind me and struck up a conversation. “So," I queried, “where do you work?” He replied, to my dismay, “I work for NASA at the jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena ... I’m a rocket scientist.” I turned away but didn’t have the heart to share this bulletin with my buddy. No use both of us being crushed.
Finally, inside
It was exciting to be standing outside the gate to a movie studio and know that in a few minutes we’d be waved through. When the time came, everyone moved into the studio where "Jeopardy!" was filmed. Inside, one side was the stage just like you see on TV, with the stands for the contestants here and the lectern for Alex Trebek there. And there was a wall of TVs where the questions appeared. It was a large set and it was great to see it in person.
On the other side were raised bleachers, like at a sporting event, where the studio audience sat. They asked us to spread out for the tryout test so we couldn’t cheat (although I don’t think anybody there was a cheater ... we were "Jeopardy!" fans you know). Production assistants greeted us and helped us find our places in the stands. Overhead were TV monitors so the audience could either watch the stage or watch the TV and see what the folks at home were seeing.
The TV monitors above us came to life and there was a videotaped introduction by Alex. He welcomed us, gave us a rundown on how the tryouts would go and wished us luck. These days tryouts are done online, but then it was a pen and paper quiz.
The test
They handed us the test with about 40 questions on it. All the questions were at the hardest level from the show — the top dollar questions from "Double Jeopardy." The one question I remember was “What is the capital of Australia?” I knew it was Canberra ... don’t ask me how. The test was timed and the place got very quiet while everyone focused. I thought I did pretty good, figuring I had missed only four or five questions. I like trivia and except for some sports stats, I was pretty good back then. I watched "Jeopardy!" and also played Trivial Pursuit if you remember that game. We handed in our papers.
The assistants took the quizzes in the back and graded them. We watched another video and other production assistants talked with us, asking us where we were from, and what we did. Not being a rocket scientist, I kept my mouth shut.
The big moment arrived when the assistant came out with the names of the people who would move on to the next phase which involved an interview to make sure you had enough “personality” for the TV cameras. They said they would read the names of all the people that were selected to move on. There were just over a hundred of us, all sitting without making a sound, waiting for our names to be called.
They called the first name. They called the second name. Then, in a surprise move none of us expected ... they thanked the rest of us for coming out and told us to beat it. We were crestfallen like a championship football team that just lost the big game on a fumble. Two out of a hundred, that was it. I realized when it came to "Jeopardy!", I’m not a 2-percenter.
Playing more games
But "Jeopardy!" wasn’t the only game in town. With determination I scanned the programming lineup for another chance to win big. I’m not a good speller so "Wheel of Fortune" was out. I don’t like cards (it’s too much like math) so "Card Sharks" was not an option. But then I spotted a daytime show that was like a version of "Jeopardy!" with easier questions. It was called “Trivia Trap."
It had two teams of four people working together to answer trivia questions. And the questions were more like the easiest questions on "Jeopardy!" instead of the hardest. At the end of the show the four contestants split the winnings of cash. I called the phone number at the end of the show and applied.
For "Jeopardy!" and "Trivia Trap" I always made a point of telling them I was from Dalton, Georgia, the Carpet Capital of the World, thinking that would get me some brownie points for not being from California. Sure enough, they called me and told me that I was selected! Cash prizes here I come!
A few weeks went by and then of course the call that all of us in showbiz fear — the show had been cancelled. But, they would still like to use me. The were rebooting “Concentration” and wanted me to come in as a test contestant on the day they were auditioning potential hosts. They would pay me $100 and I would finally get to see the inner workings of the glamorous game show industry. I traded in my jeans for a pair of slacks and my T-shirt for a button down and showed up for my first (and only) day of work on a game show.
The big day
The location was not at a studio but in some cramped, hastily rented office space that smelled of overcooked coffee. Test contestants were kept in one room while three games of "Concentration" were going with three different tryout hosts going at it. The producer was going from room to room egging on the hosts to do good.
"Concentration," if you’ve seen it, was part memory game, part puzzle solving. Squares would turn around and give you clues like an eyeball for the word “I” and the letter "C" for “see” and a sheep for ewe meaning “you,” so the solution was “I see you."
My host was Fred Travalena, a grade B comedian and grade A impressionist. He was nervous and worried about the game play. I sat in the small room with two other pretend contestants. The producer came in and tried to loosen the host up, telling him to interact more with the contestants and be funny. He interacted with me trying to find humor in my being from Georgia. The only thing he could come up with was to ask me if I was friends with Jimmy Carter. Brother.
I didn’t get the solution to the puzzle as I’m better at making things up than I am at memorizing. They gave me 100 smackers and I called it a day. I’ve since gone into retirement and play the games from the couch.
I watch "Wheel of Fortune" with my dad, who is better at it than I am, and I watch "Jeopardy!". I had one of my kids track me on correct answers for three nights in a row. Two of the nights I got 50% of the questions right and on one night I got 80% of them right. I’m not bragging though because I know, from personal experience, that that rate will not get me on the show. On the other hand, I don’t risk losing it all wagering a true Daily Double.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
