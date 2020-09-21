The top 10 ways kids get injured in this country:
1. Injury from a fall.
2. Being struck by an object.
3. Being struck against an object.
4. Insect stings.
5. Animal bites and insects.
6. Overexertion.
7. Motor vehicle occupant injuries.
8. Burns.
9. Non-fatal suffocation.
10. Poisoning.
Last week we got through the first three — but not without injury, of course. This week we’ll start with:
Animal bites and insect stings
These are two different categories I’m combining because I’ve covered getting dog bit before in the Town Crier, so I’ll go straight to insects.
If you’ve been around the South much at all you realize there’s a reason the Georgia Tech mascot is a yellow jacket. If you stumble upon a yellow jacket nest, which is going to be a penny-sized hole in the ground, you are either going to get away (luckily) with no stings or you are going to get multiple stings. Rarely do you get stung just once around yellow jackets.
Wasps, on the other hand (or arm or back), frequently get me just once. Wasp nests can be anywhere and are usually hidden under an eve or on the back of a shed door and so on. But the wasp seems a slower flyer than a yellow jacket. They’re a little bigger so I usually spot them out of the corner of my eye and can be on the run when I get stung. That accounts for the stings on my back.
We always put either baking soda or tobacco to draw out the poison. I don’t know if either of those work, but when you’re a kid and you’ve been stung you’ll try anything.
The worst time I got stung was from a yellow jacket that stung me on the finger. I was swatting him away just as he was trying to sting me and the next thing I know his stinger is stuck in my finger and he’s buzzing trying to get away. One of my cousins was with me and stared in horror at the yellow jacket that wouldn’t leave. He had a baseball bat in his hand and took a swing at it to knock it loose. It’s a wonder I didn’t have a broken arm as well as a stung finger.
Overexertion
Little kids will play hard until they literally fall asleep. Older kids will play so intently they forget how hot it is or how long it’s been since they drank anything.
I know in the summer around here it gets really hot. As we took off for a day of playing we never took canteens with us. I’ve never passed out from heat exhaustion but I’ve seen kids who have. One buddy was running and as he approached he started to wobble and then down he went.
It can be really dangerous but most kids aren’t ever warned specifically about this. We would get red in the face and sweat enough to get one of those dirt necklaces you ended up with.
The other thing I remember about overexertion and lack of water was the water fountains at the rec center. The water barely dribbled out of them and I would take a sip or two and then just give up in frustration and return to the football or basketball game I was playing. Kids don’t have a lot of patience, especially for water breaks.
Motor vehicle occupant injuries
I’ve already talked about being slung in the floorboard of the car as a little kid last week, so I’ll cover another car-related injury I had. And by car I mean, of course, a bicycle.
So it’s not a “motor” vehicle but it’s certainly capable of going as fast as a car, especially if it’s careening down a hill out of control toward a briar patch. And when I crashed into the briar patch, one thing became painfully obvious ... I ain’t no Br'er Rabbit. Crashing into the briar patch took but an instant. Extracting myself took close to half a painful hour.
I’d be willing to bet that if you focused only on the South, injuries from briars, blackberry stickers and thorns would make the top 10 injury list.
Burns
Mostly kids get burned on the stove, but time spent with my grandmother scared me off reaching up and pulling pots of hot water onto myself. Anytime she was cooking she yelled at me to “get back!” in her scary warning voice (and she had a scary warning voice).
But there was one time I got burned and this is just weird. If ever there was evidence that there’s something wrong with the thought process of young males, this is it.
My grandparents had an oil burning heater in their house. It was an upright heater that was in the middle of the room. I think it must be like something they have more up North. It was like a half-sized phone booth that generated heat.
For some unknown kink in the brain I got the idea to put my tongue on it to see how hot it was. I guess since I’m in the South and didn’t have a frozen flagpole to stick my tongue on, this would have to suffice.
The results are clearly predictable to anyone thinking the process through. When you burn the tip of your tongue (for normal people on soup or hot chocolate), the Japanese call it “Cat Tongue” because of the way it feels sandpapery where the nerves are burned. Luckily, I’ve never been burned with a real fire, like in a campfire, with fireworks or with gasoline some way, although some kids I grew up with have.
Non-fatal suffocation
I thought this was an odd one and I’m guessing this has more to do with choking on a big bite of hot dog that goes down the wrong pipe. There is also all the warnings on dry cleaner bags and the “aviso” (Spanish for “warning”) on the side of 5-gallon buckets that show the little kid falling over head first into it and unable to get out, kind of like a turtle flipped on its back.
For me, the time I remember when I was unable to breathe was when I had the wind knocked out of me. I always thought it was just a saying since as a pee wee football player at the rec center I had an opponent hit me helmet to the “bread basket." I gave it a good “wooof!” when he “intentionally targeted me” as they say now, but back then it was known as “a great hit ... do it again just like that.”
Several years later I was getting in a boat and slipped and fell straight backwards striking my back on the deck. This truly knocked the wind out me, completely emptying my lungs of any air. I lay there gasping, unable to breathe in and fill my lungs. I couldn’t figure out what was going on and then I realized “I got the wind knocked out me!”
After several pointless gulps of air I finally got the old pulmonary system working again. Part of me was fascinated by the process I had just gone through and discovering it was a real thing. The other part of me never wanted to experience it again.
Poisoning
They use a red skull and crossbones on things you shouldn’t drink so you don’t have to read English to understand not to take a swig of it. If I had my way they’d have to put that warning on that cough syrup they gave me as a kid. And there were a few times I thought I had drunk the wrong thing and started to panic, specifically when I picked up what I thought was a cup of Co-Cola and took a sip but it was really Dr Pepper. When expectations aren’t met it’s easy to go into panic mode. I’d probably have the same reaction if someone had told me we were going to Lake Winnepesaukah but they really took me to the dentist.
As far as poisoning goes, for me it’s been food poisoning instead of an actual toxic chemical. I’ve had bouts of it before from things like a bad salad and once from some out-of-date scallops, but the one I really remember was the time I went to the Capri Theater for an afternoon matinee one weekend and ate a dozen full-sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and then went home and ate two giant plates of mom’s homemade spaghetti. I’ve got a pretty strong constitution and have been known to go back for thirds sometimes, but this was too much for even me. I won’t go into details but I’m thinking if I’d have drunk a cup of Mop & Glo I would have gotten the same results.
I hope as you think back on your childhood you haven’t encountered too many of these common childhood injuries, but if you have, I hope you have a story that’s funny now or at least an interesting scar that people ask about.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
