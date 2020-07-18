Town Crier: Dessert tour

I have a baaaaad sweet tooth.
I think I inherited it because I can remember my dad having a Little Debbie something-or-other for breakfast as he headed out the door on the way to work. And in the “some things never change” department, he had a Zebra Cake for breakfast just the other day. At 87 I think it’s too late for him to see the error of his ways.
When I get full on sweets I then spend time thinking about sweets. That’s not so bad, is it? I was thinking about some of my favorite desserts and sweets around town both past and present and so ...
A doughnut the size of a Frisbee
On vacation at Panama City Beach, Florida, when I was a kid there was a doughnut shop there that had a “Texas Doughnut." It was a giant doughnut almost the size of a Frisbee and it was covered with chocolate. I saw it as we walked by the shop and I’m sure I bugged my parents so much that they gave in to my 8-year-old pleading just to get me quiet.
So one great day I got to go to the shop in the morning and got a "Texas Doughnut" and started eating it for breakfast. My parents warned “Don’t eat the whole thing or you’ll make yourself sick."
I ate the whole thing.
When vacation was over and we came back to Dalton I figured that doughnut would just be a happy memory I would carry for a lifetime. Think of my surprise and delight when a “Texas Doughnut” showed up in town!
At the intersection of Walnut and Thornton avenues, where that little park honoring former Dalton Utilities president V.D. Parrott Jr. now sits, one of those eateries in a mobile home moved in. It was a doughnut shop. This was several years after the Florida doughnut, sometime in the ’70s, but you never forget a past love.
I went to see what was there and low and behold, a "Texas Doughnut," chocolate covered and just how I remembered it, was there in the display window. At last, we meet again.
It was everything I’d loved the first time around ... you know, sugar and chocolate. But it was so nice to know that it was there day in and day out just waiting for me when I had saved up some allowance money and talked one of my parents into stopping.
Alas, the place went out of business after a short time, maybe just a few years, and I’ve yet to find a "Texas Doughnut" like those again. I should probably try Texas.
Great treats around town
Downtown from the 1930s to the 1980s there was a restaurant known from coast to coast — The U.S. Cafe. We would eat there often, usually during the week so my mom didn’t have to cook that night. The grownups got the famous fried chicken. For me, it was a hamburger steak with lots of ketchup. With a side of fries with lots of ketchup.
But for dessert, they had a really good chocolate pie. I believe it was homemade in the back and not some frozen something shipped in. Sometimes I would eat it layer by layer. Meringue on top first. Then the chocolate filling layer and finally the crust. And other times I would cut it up into little geometric shapes with my fork and eat it all layers at once. With a glass of cold milk it was the perfect topper to a good meal. These days I go for the chocolate pie at John’s Barbecue. It’s different than the U.S. Cafe but just as delicious in its own way.
Meanwhile, over at the Oakwood Cafe, I think they have banana pudding and peach cobbler every day. But the specialty item I go for is when they have what I call the chocolate on chocolate cake, which is a chocolate cake with chocolate icing. With a cup of coffee it’s the way to end a lunch and set yourself up for an afternoon nap.
If you’re an ice cream fan, there was Kay’s Castle in Bry-Man's Plaza, that’s been superseded by the Ice Castle out Walnut. For scoops of the delicious cold stuff, especially on hot summer days, that was the place.
Some people prefer the soft serve ice cream and for that there is the Cremo and the new Dairy Queen (you know we got a new one, right? North on Cleveland Highway) and back only a few years ago there was still the Dari Dip near the hospital. It was a little drive-in that was there when my dad was a teenager in the late ’40s and early ’50s. Soft serve ice cream was invented just before World War II and caught on pretty fast. And you can have them dip it in a chocolate sauce that freezes instantly to form a crust over the cream.
Then there are ice box pies like lemon ice box pies that you can’t really do wrong by. And in the same family are the coconut and banana cream pies kept in coolers. I can’t really think of a banana cream pie place around here but several have coconut cream. I always think of “Gilligan’s Island” when I eat a coconut cream pie because somehow Mary Ann and Ginger had figured out how to make them on the island. They looked so good ... even after Gilligan or Skipper ended up with one of them in their face.
Lots of places like The Filling Station, The Engine Room and Parker's have a variety of desserts at the end of the meal but there’s usually that depressing sign on the wall: “Only one dessert per customer." I’m always alert to the fact that my mom might be on a diet and so I have the chance of getting hers.
I think it would just be good business if I got to try out several different desserts at these places and spread my positive reviews via word of mouth around town. I’m probably better than a billboard when it comes to touting sweets.
Some of the ones I like that are little off the beaten trail are the chess pie and the buttermilk pie. The buttermilk pie is made with real buttermilk but I don’t think there are actually any chess pieces in the chess pie. I’m not even sure what a chess pie is made of, I just know I like it!
Puddings, ice cream pops and a favorite
Some of the places in town have chocolate pudding and rice pudding and my favorite, tapioca pudding, although I usually go for the pie. If you call me a “Pie Face” I won’t take it as an insult. I think my grandfather first referred to me as such.
My grandmother made tapioca pudding and it was great. The texture was very different because of the little tapioca balls in the pudding. My grandfather told me that tapioca was one of only a few “new” foods to gain popularity after World War II. I don’t know if that’s true or not. He also told me he knew where the Bat Cave was.
The dessert I remember at school when I was a kid was the ice cream. At Brookwood Elementary School you had to clean your plate before you could go up and buy an ice cream from the lunch room lady at the ice cream cooler. Some teachers were stricter than others, or maybe just more tired out.
The favorite for me was an orange sherbet type of inverted cone, and when you got to the “stick” the ice cream was on there was some type of figure on there, maybe an animal or a pirate or something molded into the plastic. It was kind of a two-for-one deal, an ice cream and a little toy surprise at the end. Although after you licked all the ice cream off of it, it wasn’t such a great thing to trade.
I’ve saved a favorite memory for last. It’s one I’ve written about before; Davis Bakery. Davis Bakery was at one end of Bry-Man’s Plaza and you could smell the bakery goodness as you walked toward it across the parking lot. It was like when you hear the screams of the riders on the roller coaster as you walk up to Six Flags and know something good is coming.
Inside the little lobby I could inhale and get a sugar rush. There was a glass cabinet with cake toppers inside that held my attention. Davis Bakery was where I first discovered creme horns. Was anything simpler yet more rewarding than a horn of crunchy, sweet dough filled with vanilla cream?
But the real wonder there were the birthday cakes. I have yet to find a person or place that has been able to duplicate that icing. It was smooth and firm, almost a crust of sugar over the cake. Although not really a dessert, a sweet treat none the less.
I may find a giant doughnut in Texas one day but I fear I will never taste the likes of that Davis Bakery birthday cake icing again.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
