I caught up with my old friend Dale Hurst the other day. He moved here at 14 years old when his father came to Dalton to be the city manager for the Martin Movie Theater chain. At that time, 1971, Dalton had a couple of theaters, the Wink and the Capri, and a couple of drive-ins. He eventually worked his way up to city manager here in Dalton for Carmike Cinemas. He then went to corporate headquarters and worked as vice president of marketing and promotions and finished his run at AMC theaters.
He lives now near LaGrange and is currently the manager at the movie theater inside Fort Benning. The Fort Benning theater is unusual because of the soldiers' schedules. He says the biggest crowd is the Saturday 1 p.m. show and during the week there is only one showing nightly and it’s about 5:30 in the evening. Dale is currently in his 50th year of working in the movie theater business.
I became friends with Dale in the ’90s when he was literally the "King of Promotions." His displays and marketing efforts always won him first place for the movies he promoted and his name was known by all the big Hollywood studio promotional gurus. But in talking with him the other day, I realized he had worked at the drive-ins here in town and so I started quizzing him about his days there and what it was like when drive-ins were still in their heyday. So here’s the inside scoop on Dalton’s drive-ins ... what I call: "Drive-In Confidential."
Dalton had two drive-Ins when Dale moved here in 1971. The Cherokee Drive-In was on Cleveland Highway just to the south side of The Engine Room restaurant. The Dalton Drive-In was out Walnut Avenue, known as Murray Avenue back then, where the Del Ray Farms supermarket is today. They were kind of out of town when they were first built in the late ’50s or early 60s, where big expanses of land was cheap and a giant movie screen outdoors would draw enough to get people to drive out. He also worked some at the Bel Air Drive-In in Calhoun as it was owned by the same theater chain.
How drive-ins work
The first drive-in theater in our car crazy country was the Park-In Theater in Camden, New Jersey, which opened the summer of 1933. They grew in popularity and really came into their own in the 1950s and ’60s when the teens could borrow dad’s car and go out for a movie al fresco.
The basic layout of a drive-in is that the screen is at the front of the property with its back to the road so people driving by can’t see what’s showing. As you enter you come to a box office, frequently with two lanes going in on either side. You pay by the person or by the car depending on how they charge. Then you drive in your car into the giant open lot and pull up next to a speaker stand facing the screen.
The car spaces are built on little mounds so the cars angle up at the screen to improve the view. The speaker stand has a speaker on it you put on your partially rolled down side window. Later, localized radio signals would broadcast the soundtrack onto your cars’ radio inside the drive-in. When the radio broadcasting came into being, people driving by on the road could listen to the movie for a little way. Dale had to keep a battery handy to jump off cars that kept the radio on until their battery died.
Drive-ins here rarely got the movies on their first run. That was for the walk-in theaters. The drive-ins showed B-movies, R-rated movies, all night monster movies from dusk till dawn and A-movies after they had played the indoor theaters. Dale says some people liked the drive-in so much that they would wait for the A-movies to play there so they could come see them in their car.
The weather and seasons dictated the start times — 9:30 p.m. for a movie during the long days of summer and in winter, as early as 6:30. The drive-ins were open seven days a week and even if weather was bad they still opened. People would drive in, put their windshield wipers on and watch the movie. Other times when the rain started later during the show you could get a “rain check ticket” to come back another time. In the winter cars would run idle to keep them warm.
A scary night — for real
And speaking of weather, a tornado hit the Cherokee in the early 7'0s (’73 or ’74). The Cherokee screen tower was pie-shaped because the base had workshops, storage units, possibly an apartment for a manager to live in, (but nobody lived there while Dale worked) and a playground in front of the screen for kids to play on before the show. Lawnmowers were stored in there since, unlike the Wink or Capri, you’ve got to mow a drive-in.
One night the storm blew up. The projectionist looked out the window and switched projectors for a reel changeover. Then as he looked back out the window the screen was gone. He said the movie was playing across the street on buildings over there. The screen blew forward toward the cars when it collapsed but luckily no one was hurt. The fencing blew down as well.
People waited for the storm to finish before they left, driving off through the debris. They rebuilt the screen with hinges so it was rigged to fall forward during another tornado, bending in half but the screen would stay together. During the rebuild, one of the workers found the letters for the marquee and put a movie name for people to see as they drove by: "Gone with the Wind."
A right of passage
Dale remembers the Cherokee as having films aimed more at adults and the Dalton Drive-in aimed more to families. When Dale moved here the Dalton Drive-in had an old deal with the church across the street to not show R-rated movies. Dale’s mom, LaRue Hurst, was the manager at the Cherokee and his brother was a projectionist. Dale would fill in at any of the theaters where they needed help. The manager’s office was near the box office where you first pulled in. Originally each person needed a ticket, but on Tuesday they charged by the car load. Dale would greet people, then he spotted people sneaking out of the trunk. He said it was a type of right of passage ... but you’er still stealing.
Food, of course, was a big part of the experience. Unlike the indoor theaters, the drive-ins had hot dogs, hamburgers, pizzas and barbecue as well as popcorn and candy. Dale’s mom would put hamburger patties in a pan, add Worcestershire sauce and garlic and cook them in the pizza oven making for a one-of-a-kind Dalton treat. They may have also sold cigarettes in early ’70s.
Dale remembers popping 150 pounds of popcorn for an all-nighter. These were four or five movies shown at a dusk to dawn festival which frequently featured horror films like “Mad Doctor of Blood Island” or a double bill of “I Drink Your Blood” and “I Eat Your Flesh," the ads in the newspaper scaring me enough to have bad dreams.
Wacky promotions, and a 'passion pit'?
One of the things that made Dalton Drive-In going so fun were the promotions. Ron Arnold would help with them and there was always something crazy going on. One time they had a station wagon filled with 45 rpm singles. If you guessed how many records were in there you won the car.
Another time they gave away a “live baby." Dale and company caught a lot of flack for that one. A Whaley’s ambulance pulled into the drive-in with the baby in back. When the winning ticket was drawn an older couple came up in front of the crowd where they were presented with the live baby ... pig.
Another time a “live female” was given away. A lady won and told her husband she would give her prize to him. Her prize was indeed a female ... goldfish.
And one time they had a haunted house set up next to the concession stand. As you went through you put your hands in boxes and tried to guess what the things were; grapes for eyeballs, spaghetti for witches’ hair and so on.
The Dalton Drive-In had some issues. There was a spot in the road where the car lights would hit the screen. They had to put up a barrier to keep the light off. During a storm the barrier blew down. Another time someone set the back fence on fire. And one night the Dalton Drive-In was robbed. A robber pulled up to the box office and pulled out a water pistol and demanded the money. At night you couldn’t tell if it was real and he got the loot.
I asked Dale if the drive-in was truly a “passion pit." He says in Dalton not so much. You could tell people were actually watching the movies because if the film broke all the car horns started honking.
Walk-in theaters were more profitable for the studios and drive-ins for the theater chains. Dale says, “A drive-in was more about the experience and the walk-in was more about the movie. You could just put 'A Movie' on the marquee and people would still come.”
If you ask Dale Hurst if drive-ins will make a comeback, he says “absolutely not." There are still a few left around; catch one while you can!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
