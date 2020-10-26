The North Georgia Agricultural Fair is back in town and that's good news. It’s something that marks the change of season. This year with the pandemic I was worried it would be canceled. Wear your mask, take your hand sanitizer and go out and look at some prize chickens!
A while back when the fair was in town, the Town Crier looked at some of the games on the midway and how they are played and how you might win at them. The Town Crier has confidential sources for secrets like that. This time around, with everything so topsy-turvy out there, I thought I would just sit back and reminisce some of my fair memories from when I was a little kid.
In some ways the fair is very similar to how it was then, which is great for continuity for the generations. It’s nice to take the kids and get to do some of the same things you did when you were a kid. But there are things I remember that are no longer part of the big show. Maybe this will help prompt some of your memories when you went to the fair when you were young.
Muddy nights
One of the main things I remember from days long ago at the fair is … mud. We would always go on a Friday night when I was little and it seems it always rained hard on Thursday. Of course as a kid I loved being able to walk through the mud like that. It wasn’t just a mud puddle, everywhere was mud. I got to wear my cowboy boots because sneakers would just get soaked and covered and any other shoes would sink so deep the mud would come over the sides and fill them up. So along I went squish-squishing in the mud along with everyone else.
I remember they would put down straw or saw dust to try and make the pathways less wet and muddy but after throngs marched over it, the covering made little difference. There would still be big water puddles here and there and most people would walk around them but every so often someone was talking and not looking where they were going and they would walk — or should I say wade — right into the puddle. Shrieks and the kind of dancing jig to get out of it that you might do if you walked up on a snake followed.
Luckily there was plenty of grass where the cars park and you could scrape most of the mud off before you got in the car. I can remember that first time I went to the fair after they had paved the area around the midway. It was like a new and modern world.
Food, glorious, fair food
One of the biggest treats of any fair is the food. When I was a kid my parents didn’t buy me a lot of stuff from the midway. I don’t even know if they had funnel cakes back then because I never got one there. But we would always go early enough to eat at one of the church pavilion restaurants.
For some reason, if I remember correctly, we would go to the Pleasant Grove cafe. On a chilly fall night it was great going into a crowded, little place where it was warm and the smell of the food really made you hungry. My parents greeted many people they knew from town. I would always get a hot dog, usually with slaw and sometimes a side of chili. The chili in those places I guess came from personal recipes and not a giant restaurant institutional can. The burgers were going fast and furious as well. And there was nothing like a big paper cup of "Co-cola" to get an 8-year-old fired up for some rides.
Apart from the smell of the food and the chatter of the people laughing and talking inside, there were the sounds of the rides and screams coming through the screen door to these places. When I go to the fair these days I get a kick out of seeing how small the little homemade booths are in there and think back to how large they seemed when I was a kid.
The one “fair food” I remember getting on an annual basis was a candy apple. They looked so great, bright red and shiny. I would see people walking around with them and, like anything bright and shiny ... and red ... to a kid, I wanted one.
At the first bite I would remember the year past when I almost broke my teeth on these things and how hard they were to actually eat. Every year I vowed to not get one next year and to switch to a caramel apple, but after a full year and the sheen off the red coating I would forget. And there would always come a point where you had bitten off a certain amount and the coating would crack and the rest of the candy sphere would just fall to the ground (or mud). Then you were stuck with just an apple on a stick. I think there’s a life lesson in there somewhere.
The games and shows
The rides are in the middle, the food trucks are in the walkway and the games are along the side. Most of the games, anyway.
Whether the balloon dart game or the water squirt game or the shoot the hoops or pick up the milk bottle with a ring on the end of a fishing pole or throw the softball at the milk jugs or throw a baseball at the clown punk faces, the games form a wall of fun and stuffed toys along the side.
But one I remember in the middle was a rope climbing game that I watched person after person fail but then, as a new crowd went by, the fair worker running the game would scramble up it like a monkey up a banana tree. He made it look easy and so here came another bunch of guys trying to impress their dates willing to pay a few bucks to give it a shot. They would invariably fail.
The way the game worked is that it was a rope ladder but the ends of it were single ropes so that it took almost no shift at all to cause you to flip over and fall off. I never tried it myself but I did watch the fair worker do it enough to figure out how he did it. The trick is to climb up with your opposite limbs moving at the same time. When you raise your right arm, you move your left leg at the same time to keep balanced. If you do that, you can win the big, and I mean really big, teddy bear.
The one game I did like to play as a little kid was the duck stream. This was a little flow of water with rubber duckies floating along. You pay the fair worker, you pick up a duck and look at a number on its belly and you win a prize. And every duck wins something. It might just be one of those braided Japanese finger cuffs, but it was something. As an adult, on business trips to Las Vegas I still don’t like to gamble. I like a sure thing and year after year growing up, those duckies were a sure thing.
As a little kid I can remember when they still had a dancing show at the fair. Obviously, I was much too young to go in the tent for the show and my father was much too married, but the ladies would come out on a stage up front to draw a crowd. I remember a guy would be giving a fast-paced talk about each of the women and then they would each step up and do a little dance. I remember they danced like the showgirls I saw on TV and in the movies. I didn’t know what it was all about but it seemed to bring a little showbiz glamour to Dalton. They don’t have shows like that here anymore. Now when I go to the fair they have guys who wrestle or wrestle bears or wrestle sharks or race pigs. Action packed, yes, but not very glamourous.
The fair is such an overwhelming banquet for all the senses: sight, sound, taste, touch and smell. And if dizzy was a sense, you’d get some of that also as you walk off the rides. It’s a bright, razzle dazzle of lights and motion and, with the exception of the petting zoo and the animal pens, it smells great like cotton candy and popcorn.
Ah, but with it coming in October and Halloween at the tail end of the fair, it’s also true to say that there’s a side to the fair that’s thrilling and even chilling. Come back next week for a remembrance of some of the things that scared me as a little kid at the fair. There were sideshows and rides that were beyond what little bravery I had when I was in my single digits. And they all left a lasting impression.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
