In a world before there were trips to Disney World in Florida (because there wasn’t a Disney World then), the North Georgia Agricultural Fair each fall was the fun highlight of the year when it came to rides, games, exhibitions and food.
The fair is a festival of fun where the community comes together to celebrate everything from prize-winning pickles to prize-winning pigs to who is brave enough to ride that crazy ride this year when they were too short to ride it last year. My memories of the fair from when I was very young are filled with brightly lit, loud music, crowd-laughing visions.
But there were also a few things about the fair back then that were a little on the, shall we say, scary side? Certainly thrilling and chilling. With the fair taking place in October’s brisk nights and with Halloween abutting it, there were things to send shivers up you spine one way or another.
Going for a ride
One of the rides I remember, but have never ridden, is “The Bullet." I remember it for two reasons.
First is the sight of the thing, with two capsules filled with riders on either end of a giant arm swinging around in a giant arc, and if that’s not enough, the capsules are spinning. It’s like something they would train astronauts on if they trained them to crash out of control onto Mars. And coming out of the capsules were screams and loose pocket change.
The second thing that made me nervous about it was the vibrations I picked up from my mom when she would stare at it. You could tell something was going on in her head and she would tell me that that was the scariest ride at the fair.
And then she rode it.
My dad wouldn’t get on the thing but mom just had to see what it was like. I remember standing on the ground and I could show you to this day exactly where the ride was standing at the fairgrounds. My little mind came up with two outcomes of her trip: First she would never return or second, she would return but be changed forever. I thought she would come out of it with white hair and a thousand-yard stare. But she came off it laughing and stated to the world, “I’m not riding that thing again."
The first non-kiddie ride I got to go on was the giant slide. They still have it sometimes with its rows of multi-colored slides side-by-side that start about 40 feet high. You slide down over the humps on the slides in a burlap potato sack. If you get a slide just after it’s been cleaned with Mop & Glo (or whatever they use to polish the fiberglass), you’re going to go really fast.
I had seen one of these slides in the opening title sequence of a kid’s show called "The Banana Splits." To have one show up at the fair was like having a TV celebrity come to town.
I got in the potato sack and stared down from the great heights, fear growing at what was coming. When you’re under 5 feet tall and you’re up above the whole fairgrounds, your knees start knocking. Well, mine did. I went picking up speed as I slid. Coming to a stop at the bottom the fear was replaced by the exhilaration of having actually survived the slide down (it didn’t dawn on me then that rides couldn’t actually kill you since that would be bad for business). I had peered into the abyss and returned triumphant.
Coming attractions
Two things that are missing from the current fair is the sideshow/freakshow attractions. These were a type of oddball shows that included sword swallowers and fire eaters. I once saw a “blockhead” act where a guy hammers a giant 10-penny nail into his nostril. Disgusting yes, but also stare inducing. There would also be special people as part of these shows, people like a 600-pound man, a tattooed woman (those ladies are out of business these days) or a man claiming to have “alligator” skin. These little side tents always had some garish artwork promising mysteries unavailable anywhere but the fair.
A couple of simple ones I went to were “The World’s Largest Snake” and “The World’s Largest Steer." You pay a little something extra to walk up some steps and look down into a pen holding the magnificent example of nature’s wonder. To be honest, I’ve seen bigger snakes on National Geographic specials, but seeing an 18- or 20-foot long python just a foot or two away from you and Mowgli’s danger in the tree with Kaa the snake in “The Jungle Book” became all very real to me. The steer, on the other hand, was the biggest bovine I’ve ever seen. It was truly huge but something about what’s basically a giant cow was more amusing than frightening.
The one sideshow/freakshow that I did get to go to as a kid was an illusion called “Spidora." This is the body of a giant spider with the head of a lady. The spider is perched on the middle of a giant spider web and the unnerving part of the illusion is you can see under the web and see that there is nothing there and the body of the spider is clearly not large enough to hide a woman’s body. So it appears the head is all that is human.
I wasn’t sure what I was looking at, but the little space where “Spidora” was kept was crowded and people could ask her questions. She had a little microphone next to her head and she would answer back although I don’t remember any questions or any answers. The whole thing creeped me out. The gag is plenty scary in a dimly lit trailer to make a lasting impression on a young boy with an overactive imagination.
Fun and haunted places
There were a couple of walk-through attractions that were fun rather than scary but still gave thrills worthy of a fast ride. These were the fun house and the mirror maze. These are sometimes still at the fair, although I haven’t been through them since growing up.
The fun house is three stories high and is filled with fun obstacles to be navigated. They might be as simple as giant rubber bands or spinning plates on the floor or as big as a rotating tunnel that, if you’re tall enough, you can extend your arms and hands and actually rotate around in upside-down.
The mirror maze is actually mostly clear glass with a few mirrors in there to throw you off. The first few years I went through it I would get lost and bang my nose on the glass panels. Then, when I got old enough to kind of figure things out I realized I could look at the floor and see where the glass panes were and where the clear pathway was. Once you figure out how a trick is done you might still appreciate it but you don’t ever enjoy it quite as much.
Ah, but finally, there was that place that was specifically designed to scare you out of your wits: The haunted house ride. I haven’t seen a haunted house at the fair in many years and I’m not sure why. The best thing about the haunted house was the garish front, painted with all types of monsters, castles, bats and full moons. It promised horrors of epic proportions inside.
People would line up and get in the little cars to disappear inside the building. I never paid much attention to the people emerging or I would have noticed they came back out pretty quickly and were laughing. In Europe they call them “ghost trains” and here they’re sometimes called a spook house. The flashy front is the same wherever you go, whether in Dalton or Berlin. It’s all about the lure to get you to buy your tickets and get on the ride. The ride itself is not the main thing since with a traveling show the owners figure most people are going to ride things only once.
But for me, it was all about the inside. I talked my mom into riding it with me and then immediately regretted committing but felt I couldn’t back out. I had to little kid man up. It was truly Halloween on a carnival trailer. Inside the scariest thing was the total darkness because darkness is the unknown and the unknown in life is what we’re mostly afraid of.
But there were jump scares in there — the sudden blast of a buzzer and a paper mâché Frankenstein head that leaned toward you. Occasionally there was fishing line hanging down to rub against your face. It was terrifying. The little car zig-zagged in the dark and finally you burst through the crash doors and back into the bright carnival lights. I was exhausted. Decades later I realized not all people went into the haunted house for scares but rather to use it as a tunnel of love to smooch in. Me? I took the haunted house at face value.
The fair is a great annual mixing of fun, laughs, screams and cheers and helps bring our community together to celebrate our community! Maybe next year they’ll bring back the haunted house!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
