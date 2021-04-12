Dalton is a good town if you're hungry.
We have a wide variety of restaurants here to choose from. There are the locally owned favorites like the Oakwood Cafe, Buckin' Burrito, John's BBQ and Willie's, and there are a wide variety of great Mexican eateries like Los Reyes, Las Palmas and many others.
But we also have lots of chain and franchise fast food restaurants. Let's take a look at some of the local chain restaurants that line our main streets and see where they come from. I've put them in alphabetical order and hope I haven't left anyone out. One of the requirements to make this list is to have a drive-through window, so that leaves out places like Waffle House.
• Arby's: This is one of the fast food places known for not having hamburgers. Their original restaurant featured a roast beef sandwich, chips and a drink. Some people think Arby's stands for "R B" as in roast beef but the "R B" actually stands for Raffel Brothers, Fuzzy and LeRoy, who started the chain when they opened the first store in Boardman, Ohio, (outside Youngstown) on July 23, 1964. Before that, they were in restaurant equipment sales. Over the years the chain expanded, especially in the 1970s when they were growing by 50 stores a year. The brothers sold the company to Royal Crown Cola in 1976 for $18 million. The company has continued to expand over the years, changing ownership several times, and at one time was co-owned with Wendy's. Arby's is now owned by Georgia-based Inspire Brands with offices in Sandy Springs outside Atlanta. They have more than 3,500 Arby's in 60 countries and all 50 states and include unique menu items like their roast beef sandwiches, curly fries and Jamocha shakes. Inspire also owns Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's and, also represented in Dalton, Dunkin' and Sonic Drive-Ins. I like the voice actor on their commercials but when I first heard him I thought it was Darth Vader.
• Bojangles': To answer your first question, yes, the name came from the song "Mr. Bojangles" by Jerry Jeff Walker. The first Bojangles' was in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977. The next year the first of over 750 restaurants opened. Your second question is which came first, the chicken or the biscuit? The chicken did. The restaurant was doing well but when the biscuits were added sales went up 60%. Biscuits are made fresh there every 20 minutes. On average, almost half of the stores' profits come before 11 a.m. and that won't come as any surprise to folks who have driven by a Bojangles' in the morning. So, our third question is, is it a chicken restaurant or a biscuit restaurant? I say BOTH!
• Burger King: In Jacksonville, Florida, in 1953, Matthew Burns and Keith Kramer, relatives by marriage, started a fast food burger joint called Insta-Burger King because they used cooking equipment that went by the name Insta- this or that. The next year, 1954, franchisees in Miami bought the company and renamed it "Burger King." The headquarters remain in Miami to this day, although the building was wiped out during Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and had to be rebuilt. In 1955 the Burger King logo first appeared and in his first appearance he looked like a Jolly Old King Cole from a 1930s cartoon. Then in 1957, the Whopper was created and sold for a whopping 37 cents! Franchises started expanding the company in 1959 and spread around the world. In 1967 Pillsbury bought the company. Since then it has been owned by several different entities with 3G, a Brazilian/American investment corporation, owning it now. The company also owns a Canadian coffee/doughnut chain called Tim Hortons and in Australia Burger King is called Hungry Jack's. There are almost 18,000 locations around the world. That's a lot of Whoppers!
• Captain D's: Not yet making the rank of captain, Captain D's started as Mr. D's Seafood and Hamburgers in Donelson, Tennessee, on Aug. 15, 1969. The logo on the sign outside was a chef in a chef's hat riding on the back of a big fish. By 1973 there were 15 locations and the seafood was such a hit that the hamburgers were dropped in 1975. There are over 500 Captain D's. In 1984 Shoney's bought Captain D's, and you may remember the old Captain D's location at the Rocky Face exit was next to the old Shoney's location there. The Captain is in 25 of the 50 states mainly in the South. In 2017 the chain was bought by Sentinel Capital Partners, headquartered in New York, although Captain D's still has its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. I sail through the drive-through every once in a while myself.
• Checkers: Checkers has a sister hamburger stand known as Rally's. The two companies are completely merged now but at one time were completely separate. Checkers was started in 1986 in Mobile, Alabama, and Rally's was started in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1985. Checkers are mainly in the South and Northeast and Rally's are in the Midwest and California, although they overlap in places. Hardee's parent company bought Rally's in 1996 but sold it to Checkers in 1999. The two places are pretty identical now except for the sign out front, and are in 28 states. Checkers is a double drive-through restaurant with no indoor seating, but it does have a walk-up window and outside picnic tables for nice weather. One of their catchphrases is "Small place -- big taste." I've tried both sides of the drive-through and they're both good!
• Chick-fil-A: Started by S. Truett Cathy in 1946 as the Dwarf Grill and later the Dwarf House, you can still visit the original location in Hapeville, Georgia, a mile or so from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and get a hamburger from the original menu. The breakthrough came in 1961 when Truett found a pressure cooker that could cook chicken in the same time it took to cook a burger. In 1967 the first Chick-fil-A opened in Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta. Originally they were only opened in malls and shopping centers but eventually standalone stores were started. Dalton's first Chick-fil-A was in Walnut Square Mall. The chain has expanded coast-to-coast and unlike other chains, are famously closed on Sundays. The "Eat Mor Chikn" cows are a primary advertising tool, but if you look closely at the "C" in the name you will see the original mascot, "Doodles" the chicken. I have eaten many "Doodles" in my lifetime.
• Cook Out: One of the newest chains in our area, the first Cook Out was a double drive-through restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989. They expanded to sit-down dining and throughout North Carolina in the next few years. The first store outside North Carolina was in Florence, South Carolina, and as they spread through the South the first Georgia store opened in 2013. With over 250 restaurants across 10 states in the South, the business is famous for its hamburgers being always fresh/never frozen. The burgers are made up fresh daily and shipped to the stores daily. Cook Out is a place where you can try the North Carolina soda pop Cheerwine. They also serve barbecue, have lots of sides and a milkshake menu of 40 or more selections. I intend to try them all.
• Dairy Queen: Soft-serve ice cream was invented by J.F. McCullough and his son in 1938. They tried it out with a 10 cent all-you-can eat contest at an ice cream store owned by Sherb Noble near Kanakee, Illinois. Once the equipment was designed to provide non-stop soft-serve ice cream, Noble opened the first Dairy Queen on June 22, 1940, in Joliet, Illinois. The name came from McCullough always saying "The cow is the queen of the dairy business." There are now over 7,000 locations in the U.S. and in other countries. Corporate offices are now in Minneapolis. In 1998 Berkshire Hathaway bought DQ; that's the same company that now owns Shaw Industries. Some Dairy Queen stores only sell ice cream products, but Brazier locations sell hot foods like hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue. There was a Brazier Burger here back in the 1960s south of town. Then we had a Dairy Queen off Walnut Avenue that unfortunately burned down, and another next to the mall that closed. Currently we have a Dairy Queen/Brazier on Cleveland Highway on the way to Varnell. The DQ Blizzard is famous for being so thick you can turn it upside-down and it won't spill ... unless I try it in nice clothes, I bet.
• Del Taco: Probably our newest chain restaurant is the Del Taco at the Kroger shopping center on Cleveland Highway. The first Del Taco (originally Casa Del Taco) was opened in Yermo, California, in 1964 by partners Hackbarth and Jameson, featuring 19 cent tacos and 24 cent cheeseburgers. They sold 900 tacos their first day in business. Still headquartered in California, the chain grew through the decades and in 1988 had the innovation of having some stores open 24/7. The chain began to expand nationally in the late '70s/early '80s. They have around 600 stores now with ours being one of the few locations east of the Mississippi.
Next week we'll continue on the backstories of our local chain restaurants and see how things are on the franchise front lines!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
