Last week we started driving down the streets of Dalton stopping off at our favorite fast food chain restaurants and seeing where they got their start. Origin stories are usually pretty interesting and that has held true for the places we’re visiting.
This week we’ pick up with the "D's" and see how more of these places were born. Each one started with a hard-working entrepreneur and a vision to what was possible. I think that’s probably the best lesson to pick up from these start-up stories.
Jump in the car and I hope you’re hungry, because here we go.
• Dunkin': While not quite having a full dining menu, you can get a hot breakfast at the Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) on Cleveland Highway. The business started as the Open Kettle in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948. Doughnuts were a nickel but the coffee was a dime, and the high quality coffee of the place has remained a mainstay ever since. The business was renamed Dunkin’ Donuts in 1950 and franchises began in 1955 and by 1965 there were over 100 locations. That has skyrocketed over the years with currently over 12,000 locations in 45 countries. And while the place was named for doughnuts, it’s the Dunkin’ part, the coffee, that keeps people coming. They serve almost two billion cups of coffee a year. That’ll keep you awake at night.
• Hardee’s: Hardee’s is the first fast food chain in the modern model that I remember in Dalton. Located just south of town on Thornton Avenue, the first building was circular and had a peaked roof like a stylized mountain top. Wilbur Hardee started the first one after sitting in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Greensboro, North Carolina, and seeing how much money it brought in in an hour. He built his burger restaurant which opened on Sept. 3, 1960. The menu was burgers (15 cents), cheeseburgers (20 cents), fries, apple pies, shakes and sodas. He went into business with two partners who built the second one in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, but the the deal wasn’t a good one for Hardee so he sold out for around $20,000. Rocky Mount became the headquarters for the chain as it spread and became very successful. In 1981, Hardee’s was sold to a Canadian company and then in 1997 Hardee’s was bought by CKE for $327 million. CKE is the parent company of a California hamburger chain called Carl’s Jr. There are over 3,000 Hardee’s around the world. That’s a lot of places to buy some great biscuits!
• Jack’s: One of the new kids on the block, Jack’s recently opened on Cleveland Highway. It currently has about 200 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi. The chain is growing at about 15 stores per year. Jack’s Hamburgers, as it was first called, opened in Homewood, Alabama, near Birmingham. The chain grew quickly but started to slow down. One of the franchise owners bought out the company and turned it around. Jack’s was eventually bought by a Canadian company that sold it back to an American company in August 2019. If you haven’t been by, go by to check out their "Taste of the South" menu.
• KFC: Kentucky Fried Chicken started life as a roadside chicken stand run by Harland Sanders during the Great Depression. He later grew the business so that he was awarded the coveted honorary “Kentucky Colonel” moniker and so he became Colonel Sanders. He saw the benefits of franchising and the first Kentucky Fried Chicken was opened in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1952 and the chain was on its way. It also became one of the first chains to expand to foreign markets, opening stores in other countries by the mid-1960s. Even after Colonel Sanders sold the company, he continued to own stock, help guide the company and remained its mascot. He’s still used in advertising today. Sanders was born in 1890 and lived to 1980. And if the company wasn’t doing what he thought they should he spoke up. At one point they moved the headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee. Sanders said something to the effect of "It’s not Tennessee Fried Chicken" although his exact verbiage is unrepeatable here. KFC is one of the all-time great American success stories. With over 1,000 locations in China now, you won’t need chopsticks for food that’s “finger lickin’ good”!
• Krystal: Krystal is the fast food franchise that’s closest to home in that it started in Chattanooga. The first one opened Oct. 24, 1932, during the height of the Great Depression. The burgers cost 5 cents. The first customer was French Jenkins who ordered six Krystals and a cup of coffee ... all for 35 cents. The name Krystal comes from the idea that people would like to eat at a restaurant that was “crystal clean." They spelled it with a “K” so it would be distinctive. For decades the chain never franchised but eventually did. There are only hundreds of Krystal’s — not thousands like some chains — and they’ve always stayed focused on the South. They started drive-through windows all the way back in the 1950s. The chain is famous for its small, square burger with onions, pickle and mustard. How many can you eat? The record is 103 Krystal burgers consumed in eight minutes by Joey Chestnut, set at the 2007 eating competition. On a late Saturday night, I could probably come in a close second.
• McDonald's: The "Mac-Daddy" of fast food franchise chains. McDonald's was started by the McDonald brothers, Richard and Maurice, as a walk-up hamburger stand in 1948 in San Bernardino, California. They had had a barbecue restaurant before this but realized most of their sales were burgers so they decided to focus on that. Their innovation was in the speed and efficiency they could serve the customer. The back of the restaurant became like an assembly line. The first franchise store opened in 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ray Kroc made a deal so he could start franchising the chain. He would eventually take over the company from the brothers, buying them out for a little over $2 million. McDonald's grew by expanding the chain and by advertising to families and kids. The Golden Arches sign was recognizable to little kids who had seen the ads on TV featuring the clown mascot Ronald McDonald. In 1968 the Big Mac was invented, in 1973 the Egg McMuffin came along as McDonald’s got into breakfast, and in 1979 the Happy Meal was introduced. McDonald's is approaching 40,000 locations worldwide and have sold billions and billions of burgers. Just think, there are more McDonald's burgers served than there are people in the world!
• Popeyes: Popeyes is spelled without an apostrophe as the founder, Al Copeland, said he was too poor to afford an apostrophe. The first store started as Chicken On The Run but the store closed and was re-opened four days later as Popeyes Mighty Good Chicken in 1972 just outside New Orleans, Louisiana. The chain has gone through several name changes over the years including Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken. That first store used a proprietary mix of spices that leaned to the Cajun/New Orleans style of seasoning and is still being used today. Copeland claims he did not name the restaurant after Popeye the Sailor but the chicken chain ended up using Popeye in their advertising for 35 years. In 2019, Popeyes came out with a new chicken sandwich to rival champ Chick-fil-A and the news went viral. The supplies for the sandwich were supposed to last months but the sandwich sold out nationally in two weeks. It was eventually brought back. Popeyes is also known for sponsoring race cars. There are close to 2,000 locations around the country and overseas. Now in Dalton, you can have southern fried chicken, Kentucky fried chicken and Louisiana fried chicken. Choices, choices ...
• Sonic: Sonic is the holdover of the old hamburger stand drive-in layouts from the early days of fast food. Car hops bring the food to you and if you’re lucky they’re still on roller skates. Sonic is owned by the same parent company as Arby’s, purchased in 2018 for $2.3 billion. Founder Troy Smith Sr. bought a root beer stand called the Top Hat in Shawnee, Oklahoma. It was a walk-up joint where people parked wherever they could. He saw a drive-in where the people parked and ordered via speakers. He laid out his parking lot and had some jukebox technicians wire the speakers. The catchphrase was “Service with the Speed of Sound." A few franchises came along and in 1959 the name was changed to Sonic. The first official Sonic was in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Over the years the chain has expanded to around 3,500 restaurants. They had a famous run of commercials featuring beach party movie star Frankie Avalon and more recently, with two comedians known as “The Sonic Guys." There is still a skate-off contest for car hops every year.
Next week we’ll finish off our grand tour of Dalton’s fast food, drive-through chain restaurants and see where more of our favorite eats came from and maybe even take a look at what could be next to feed our fast food fix.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
