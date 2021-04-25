Let’s finish our look at the origins of our fast food favorites around town:
• Panda Express: Before Panda Express, there was Panda Inn, a fancy, sit-down Chinese restaurant in Pasadena, California, in 1973. That restaurant and the Panda Express chain were started and run by Andrew Cherng and his wife Peggy, and Andrew’s father Master Chef Ming Tsai Cherng. Andrew and his dad were from the Yangzhou region of China and Peggy grew up in Hong Kong. Andrew and Peggy met in college in the U.S. In 1983, the family was invited to open a mall food court version of the Panda Inn in the Glendale Galleria shopping mall in Glendale, California. That was the first Panda Express and for a while all Panda Express locations were in mall food courts. Peggy was also a computer professional so Panda Express computerized operations early on. Their famous orange chicken dish was created at one of the Hawaii locations. Hawaii is also the location of their most successful restaurant which brings in over $4 million in sales annually. The business is still owned by the family and now the daughter has joined the team. There are over 2,200 locations in such places as malls, airports, sports arenas, army bases, college campuses, amusement parks and lots of stand-alone locations. The company has over 38,000 employees and rakes in $3 billion a year. And they invented the "chork," an eating utensil that’s half fork/half chopsticks.
• Schlotzky’s: With a name like Schlotzky’s, you’d think the chain was started by an old guy from Poland or Russia up in New York at his delicatessen. The truth is it was started in Austin, Texas, by husband and wife Don and Dolores Dissman in 1971. The sandwich shop was a little hole-in-the-wall that only served one type of sandwich, now called The Original on the menu. It was based on the muffaletta sandwich which is a type of sandwich invented in New Orleans in 1906 by Sicilian immigrants at their deli. Ten years later in 1981, the chain had 100 locations. The couple was bought out by a trio of real estate investors for less than $3 million. The three split the business with one keeping the real estate part and brothers John and Jeff Wooley keeping the restaurants. They took the chain public and in 2001 there were over 750 stores. In 2006 the chain was bought by Focus Brands, which also owns Moe’s and Cinnabon, among others. The headquarters for the chain is now in Atlanta. You can go by and try the original that started it all. They say it’s “Lotz Better.”
• Steak ’n Shake: Gus Belt founded Steak ’n Shake in 1934 in Normal, Illinois (that’s two years after Krystal got started). He originally had a combination gas station/chicken stand called Shell’s Chicken but switched it over to hamburgers. The original slogan for Steak ’n Shake was “In sight, it must be right." This came from the fact that in the early 1930s ground beef was still a little suspect as far as its ingredients were concerned. Gus would wheel a load of t-bones, sirloin and round steak into the restaurant for all the customers to see and then freshly grind the meat in front of them so they could see that a Steakburger truly was made up of steak. And the grill is also in sight of the customers to this day. Going in the opposite direction of a 5-cent Krystal, he went for a high-end burger and milkshake mixed from ice cream Gus and his wife Edith made themselves. Gus expanded the chain and grew it for 20 years. He passed away in 1954 and left the chain to his wife. She ran it the same exacting way for another 15 years and then sold it in 1969 for $17 million. Over the years the ownership has changed a few other times and now Steak ’n Shake is across the country and in the Middle East and Europe. There are over 600 locations and they are still run based on Gus’ original concept and decor.
• Taco Bell: Founder Glenn Bell (the Bell in Taco Bell) was running a little hot dog stand called Bell’s Drive-in in San Bernardino, California, in 1948 (the same time and place as the McDonald brothers) when he noticed the long lines at the Mexican restaurant across the street. He learned their method for hard shell tacos and started his own restaurant in 1951 called Taco Tia. The first official Taco Bell opened in Downey, California, in 1962 with the first franchise coming in 1964. Originally on the menu, in addition to the tacos, was a chiliburger! The first stores were all walk-ups with no indoor seating. In 1978, Glen Bell sold the chain to PepsiCo, which is why Taco Bell serves Pepsi drinks. The chain has expanded to over 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Taco Bell has spent as much as $64 million in one year to advertise on television. For fast, inexpensive Mexican treats you can always make a “run for the border."
• Wendy’s: Founded by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, in November of 1969, Wendy’s has become the No. 3 burger chain behind McDonald’s and Burger King. Thomas dropped out of high school to work at a restaurant and eventually became a mess sergeant in the Army in Germany in the early 1950s. After the service he ended up working with Colonel Harlan Sanders with the KFC chain. Thomas also became an honorary Kentucky Colonel. After selling his KFC interests he started his own chain. He named it after his daughter Wendy (her nickname). He served full-sized square hamburgers, with the corners sticking out past the round bun to show how large the patties were. Wendy’s expanded and was the first fast food chain to have a salad bar starting in the late ’70s. Here in Dalton they would give you the take-out platter and lid to serve yourself. People figured out you could get more salad in the lid than on the platter and so they filled the salad that way. Wendy’s caught on and started giving you the lid only after you had filled the platter. Wendy’s had some real success with TV commercials. First was the “Where’s the Beef?” series from 1984 to 1986 featuring a lady in her 80s ordering a small burger from the competition. After that series, Dave Thomas started appearing in the ads. He was featured in over 800 of them and holds the record as the business owner featured in the most commercials. With over 6,700 locations around the world, we’re getting a new one in the north end of the county on Cleveland Highway near Varnell Elementary School.
• Zaxby’s: Probably the youngest of the chains here in the Dalton area, Zaxby’s was started in 1990 by two childhood pals, Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley. That first restaurant was in Statesboro, Georgia. Zaxby’s is a Georgia-born company and specializes in chicken. The chain has more than 900 locations, mainly in the South. Dalton has three locations and there’s one in Chatsworth. I actually got to visit their corporate headquarters which is near Athens, Georgia. While there I got to go to the basement where their test kitchen is. They had three chefs in there working on new items and I got to taste test a new chocolate milkshake they were working on at the time. They had a variety of small cups with different shakes in them. I liked them all!
It’s interesting to note that most of the fast food places here were started in the South and that McDonald’s and Taco Bell both had origins in San Bernardino at the same time. Most of the places started after World War II when cars became all the rage and people were out and about more. Krystal is one of the few fast food places (and the only one around here) that started back in the 1930s. The small Krystal burgers were inspired by a chain called White Castle that’s up north and started in the 1920s. Krystal and White Castle have an agreement not to compete head on. Franchising has become such a huge business model since the 1950s for chain restaurants. Subway is currently the No. 1 restaurant chain in number of stores, surpassing McDonald’s. They don’t have a drive-through window here so I didn’t cover them in the columns but here’s a word on them just because of their presence here and everywhere else:
• Subway: Subway started as Pete’s Super Submarines in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It was 1965 and a money guy gave $1,000 to a student looking to make money to pay for his tuition. The money guy was Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist. The sandwich guy was his student Fred DeLuca. Dr. Peter started it off with the suggestion: “Let’s open a submarine sandwich shop.” Two years later they changed the name to Subway and began expanding. Depending where you are, a submarine sandwich may be called something else, like a hero, hoagie or, in New Orleans, a po’ boy. Subway also customizes to local needs with there being several kosher Subways and in India, strictly vegetarian stores. The chain builds the sandwiches to order. Growing non-stop since 1965, Subway has an incredible 41,000 locations.
Now you’ll know a little about how your fast food favorite came to be next time you take the drive-through!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
