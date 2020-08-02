Town Crier: 'Frontier Lands'

At one time Dalton and Whitfield County were the American frontier, that area where the immigrants abutted and intermingled with the Native Americans as both groups moved west. This was in the late 1830s/early 1840s. Once the Cherokee were gone, that signified the frontier had moved.
After the Civil War from the 1860s through about 1900, the frontier was out in the West itself and for several decades was known as the "Wild West." But for a brief and shining moment the "Wild West" came to our territory again and reestablished itself as “Frontier Lands," a western town attraction that gave you a taste of life in those western heydays when you visited it.
It was located about a third of the way up Fort Mountain and was built from scratch by Mac McGann and his McGann Construction Co. The following information ... make that "legend" ... was taken from an interview with my friend Judy Foster who worked there the summer of 1975, and from photos on Steve Hill’s site on the internet (https://photos.stevehill.us). Alas, I never got to go even though I love those type of attractions. I wasn’t old enough to drive and I didn’t own a horse at the time.
Popping up all over
In the mid-1950s, Disneyland opened in California with several separate lands like “Adventureland,” “Fantasyland,” “Tomorrowland" and “Frontierland." Disney’s "Frontierland" was a recreation of the streets of the old West with shops, dining and shows all themed to the visions Americans had of what it must have been like. There were steam trains to ride and even pack mules to take a trip on through a desert setting. With the popularity of the Disney TV show the whole nation got to see what these fantasy worlds were like. It wasn’t long before western town attractions started popping up all over the country, even here in the Southeast.
Although I never got to Fort Mountain's “Frontier Lands," I did visit several others including “Petticoat Junction” and “Tombstone Territory” in Panama City Beach, Florida; “Six-Gun Territory” in Ocala, Florida; “Ghost Town in the Sky” in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, and I believe it was called “CherokeeLand” built on the site that now has the Harrah's Cherokee Hotel and Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina.
The drill was pretty similar to all the places. There was a train ride to the town (or in the case of “Ghost Town in the Sky,” a chair lift ride), a saloon with a dance hall show and root beer for sale (or sarsaparilla if you wanted to go all out), various shops that tied in to the frontier theme, maybe some rides, a few eateries (especially ice cream parlors as these places were mainly open in the summer in the South) and the ultimate draw — gunfights in the streets on the hour.
The gunfights were usually between the sheriff and his deputies and a gang of bad men just coming into town. Scenarios included the “Revenge Ambush” shootout, the “Bank Robbery” shootout or the “Jail Break” shootout. The important part was of course, the shootout. With the streets dotted with stuntmen playing dead, a comic undertaker frequently named “Digger” would come out and there would be plenty of jokes to lighten the mood.
Then all would pop up, back from the "dead," and the applause would sound as another successful gunfight had played out. I can still remember how incredibly loud the blanks were the men used in their real period six-shooters and shotguns. But let’s mosey on over to “Frontier Lands” and get the real lowdown on how our western town ran.
Dancing days
I’ve known Judy Foster since school days and when I ran into her a while back somehow our conversation got around to the fact that she had worked at “Frontier Lands," my missed opportunity of a western town attraction, for me a real “Ghost Town." I had to get the story.
Judy first heard about the place at school while they were looking for summer workers. Judy had been dancing since she was very young and so she got a job as one of the showgirls that would dance various numbers in the saloon dance hall. She and several other young ladies, including her younger sister Tammie Bagley, would do a can-can number and other dances at various times during the day. The saloon shows would alternate with the shootouts in the streets.
It was Judy’s first job and her sister was so young they had to get a work permit for her. But dancing was just part of her job. She and the others also worked at the various shops and stores in the town between shows. When it was showtime they would ease off, put on their costumes and then take the patrons back to a simpler but perhaps wilder time.
Her dance background included instruction in the Sandra Lee Studio of Dance where they learned ballet and tap. For the shows in the saloon, local dance instructor Linda Ray was brought in to do the choreography for the can-can routine. There was a stage in the saloon, and you could also buy food and soft drinks. It was modern fast food with burgers and fries and such. You could eat while watching one of the regularly scheduled shows.
The dance show usually went thusly: There was an introduction by one of the gunfighters, then the pre-recorded music (probably on cassette in those days) came on. Next came the can-can with the high kicks and the twirling around, or maybe a jazz dance to “Frankie and Johnny," each of which had its own costumes.
After the dance routine there would be a comedy routine. There might be a skit and maybe a comedy drunk bit back when that was funny. Then it was finish your meal or soda pop and back in the streets to look around and shop until the next shootout. Judy remembers being paid $2.10 an hour for this dream job.
The rides — and more
In addition to the western town there was a section of the park that had a variety of rides. Most were of the “kiddie” variety but a few were big enough and fun enough for the teens and grown-ups.
They had a 106-foot long kiddie coaster, several rides that spin with the goal to produce dizziness or nausea in the grown-ups, a merry-go-round, a big Ferris wheel and other rides with names like “Rocket," “Frolic” and “Whizzer” and a kiddie car ride. And there was a chair lift ride up the side of the mountain that was 1,000 feet long (that’s over three football fields). While riding the chair lift there was a photographer stationed along the way that would snap your photo and then rush the film back to the photo store at “Frontier Lands," develop it in the dark room set up there and then you could come along sometime later (maybe an hour or two) and buy it. Pretty different from today’s digital ride photos where you can see and buy them as your exiting the ride. These days the photos are finished before your ride is.
At one end of the street was the view looking off Fort Mountain. At the other end of town there was a wooden fort with a stage inside. This was the area where the celebrity shows were performed. Big name acts were brought in at certain times for special shows. Judy met Freddy Fender when he was at the height of his fame with “Before the Next Teardrop Falls," Mickey Gilley with his Red Rose Express and Billy “Crash” Craddock with his hit “Rub It In."
On a side note, she also met the gunfighters working there and introduced her cousin Vickie to one of them, Dale Vess. They are happily married to this day. Judy remembers a Mr. Johnson was one of the owners. The managers had a small office in one of the town buildings.
The town itself was made up of the saloon, general store, trading post, ice cream parlor, leather craft store, camera store, candy store, jail, blacksmith, undertaker shop, moonshine museum, a petting zoo and a 25-foot high carved wooden Indian. There were wagons and barrels around the town for photo props. When the gunfights started the streets cleared and the shootout would take over. The gunfighters might be shot down in the streets, over the wagon or even shot off the roof.
When they were laying there the undertaker would come out and do his comedy bit. But the showgirls would play pranks on the cowboys as they lay motionless. Judy even poured root beer on one them to see if she could get him to break character, but he remained still and proved he was an actor as well as a gunfighter.
There was an auction for the park on Dec. 4, 1975.
“Frontier Lands" was either ahead of its time, coming before the Georgia mountains tourist rush they have now, or perhaps it was behind the times, with the legends of the old West slowly fading from popular culture.
If you drive up Fort Mountain these days, keep your eyes open for a pair of rock pillars making an entrance way onto a driveway. This gate is all that’s left of "Frontier Lands." That and perhaps the fading echo off the mountains of six-shooters blasting away at bad guys.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
