Town Crier: Generations

Someone once told me that “old” is someone 20 years older than you, no matter how old you are. When I was 18 and at the Dalton High School Homecoming festivities, I looked at the 20-year honor class up in the stands and thought to myself “Good grief, they already have one foot in the grave ...”
They were 38.
My dad at 80, if asked what’s a ripe old age, would reply “100." A generation in families is, on average, a 20- to 30-year gap. That’s about how long it is between kids growing up and having their own kids.
Sometimes generations in a family will overlap somewhat from the dad’s side to the mother’s side. My paternal grandfather was born all the way back in 1892 and his wife in 1900. On my mom’s side, the birth years were 1910 and 1911. One grandfather was technically old enough to be the other’s dad. On the societal and sociology overview, different time ranges have been given overarching generational names. These lump folks together on what their life and times were and what their shared experiences were.
Talking 'bout some generations
The generations as popularly put forth are as follows.
The Lost Generation: 1890 to 1915. This is the generation that fought in World War I and came of age in the '20s.
The Greatest Generation: 1910 to 1924. These are the ones that lived through the Great Depression and fought World War II.
The Silent Generation, also called The Builder Generation: 1925 to 1945. This generation grew up in the Depression and through World War II but were too young to fight. They are the ones that helped with the post-war prosperity.
Baby Boomers: 1946 to 1964. This was the generation that came from the post-World War II baby boom and grew up in an expanding, world-leading America.
Generation X: 1965 to 1979. Gen X-ers are the best educated generation in history.
Millennials, also called Generation Y: 1980 to 1994. They started coming of age right at the turn of the century.
Generation Z: 1995 to 2012. They’re the ones that are getting out of college now.
And the new babies are being called the Alpha Generation, but they haven’t done much of anything yet. Depending on what generation you are in you will have a different memory, or in some cases, you will have the exact same memory. Let’s review ...
The hospital
Hamilton Medical Center just turned 100 years old. But, the building isn’t 100 years old. Those early Baby Boomers and before, all the way back to the Lost Generation, will have memories of the old hospital on Waugh Street where the bank is now across from the downtown Krystal. Later Boomers and younger will know the current hospital and will have seen it grow with the additions, doctors offices growing around it and with the new additions of the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute and Peeples Cancer Institute buildings.
The Alpha Generation will grow up with the memory of it being a large campus from as long as they can remember. Even medical treatments will be remembered differently. There are still some Greatest Generation and Builder Generation folks around that may have been knocked out for some type of surgery or procedure by inhaling ether from a can. These days they shoot a little something-something into your IV and out you go. On the other hand, I think many generations share the memory of ice cream to chill the throat after a tonsillectomy.
School days
Dalton High School is another ongoing tradition where even the oldest former teens in the community attended. But like the hospital, the location and buildings have changed. Originally there was the campus of several buildings downtown. There are those possibly old enough to remember when the Annex Building was added in World War II and when the “new” gym was built to replace the mostly wooden, potential fire-trap old gym.
There was the Thornton Building which went way back to before there was a Dalton High. There was a theater and stage in the Thornton Building and then a second stage when the auditorium was built. The auditorium is still around generating new memories but the Thornton stage, where many school plays and Dalton Little Theater productions were put on, only exists in memories.
Then, right about the changeover from the Boomers to Gen X, the new Dalton High was built. I feel myself fortunate to have spent two years at the old Dalton High downtown, and two years at the current location. This way, regardless of who I talk to, older or younger, I can picture in my mind the buildings, the hallways and the classrooms they mention. I can picture a pep rally in the gyms at both schools, prom dances, plays and, yes, detention at both schools. There were/are two very different cafeterias at the schools and even that difference generates its own picture in the mind’s eye as well as on the mind’s tastebuds.
In the county we had high schools like West Side, North Whitfield and Valley Point. It’s the same with them; during the change from Boomer to Gen X, Northwest and Southeast came into being while the other high schools went away, frozen in time like dinosaur DNA stuck in amber. Both my parents went to Valley Point for high school. For my kids, that was never a possibility. All the “new” high schools have been around long enough now that a second family generation of students are working their way through, possibly a third, so now there is a shared memory between kids, parents and perhaps even grandparents of these institutions.
Courthouses and jails
In my dad’s lifetime, he is on his third courthouse in Whitfield County. The first one was the classic, small southern town version with a big clock tower and no air conditioning. The second one was a mid-century modern design that looked to the promises of the future. And now we have a new brick giant that seems designed to have form follow function.
Just think, if my father had been a lifelong bank robber, he could have been tried in three different courtrooms ... and spent time in three different jails. I’m old enough to remember the old brick one without air conditioning or TV on South Hamilton Street right behind the Emory Street School. That jail seemed primitive even in the ’70s. It was almost like they wanted you to dread incarceration so you would straighten up and fly right. Then, for a few decades, there was the low one that functioned as police headquarters as well on Waugh Street. Presently we have the citadel on the hill up near the Whitfield County Health Department.
Movies and eats
Depending what generation you are, you will have different memories of going to the movies as a kid. For the Greatest Generation, they got the Wink, the Crescent and the Dalton Theater. For the Boomers, they had the Cherokee Drive-In added. Then came the Capri for Gen X and after that the Plaza Twin. The Millennials and Gen Z got their movie time at Walnut Square Mall, either inside or outside. One thing everybody in Dalton remembers is popcorn at the movies. The prices changed dramatically but the corn popped like always. One thing the current generations are missing is the big, dill pickles they used to sell at the concession stand at the Wink. The rumor was, by the way, thrown pickles is why the balcony closed.
Everybody from the Lost Generation to the Gen X-ers had a chance to eat at the U.S. Cafe (“Famous from coast to coast”) but it closed sometime in the 1980s I believe. On the other hand, I see babies in the Oakwood Cafe and think that since it opened in the ’40s, every current living generation in Dalton has been able to eat there. Another eatery where generations have tried a foot-long and a milkshake is the Cremo Drive-In. What has changed is that older generations remember when it was the small concrete block building that faced Glenwood Avenue. Did milkshakes taste better out of that building or is that just my memory's imagination?
Natural beauty
I guess there’s one thing that we all have shared going all the way back to the generations of the Cherokee and that’s the beautiful scenery and the four-season weather we have here. Everyone has a memory of a cold snap and a snow that closed school for a day, regardless of what school that was. There is a Boomer/Gen X group that will remember the Blizzard of ’93 forever. When I talk to my dad, who lived through that one with no phone or electricity for about a week (and that was in Dalton city limits), he also tells me of a time he was young boy in the Dawnville area when the Conasauga River froze over. He was sick and couldn’t go out, but could see his siblings sliding around on the ice of the river. And we all share football fall weather, spring flowers and summer in Georgia.
I think the important thing here is that each generation cherishes its own memories and shares them with the following ones. It’s not always possible to welcome the changes, especially if it’s a place you love going like a restaurant, or a place where you had character making experiences like at high school, and they get torn down.
But when you’re driving around with someone younger, take a moment to point out what used to be. As long as it’s remembered, it still exists.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
