Town Crier: Good for Goodlett! (part 1)

Dalton’s international presence isn’t only represented by the worldwide flooring sales that are generated from here ... we also have Murray Goodlett, Honorary Consul for the Nation of Lesotho in Africa. It’s an interesting chain of events and personal commitments on the part of Murray that has led to this honorable position that comes with the personal endorsement of an actual king.
About Lesotho
Lesotho is an independent nation that is one of three in the world that is completely surrounded by another country, in Lesotho’s case South Africa (with the others being The Republic of San Marino and Vatican City).
The mountainous regions of the country have helped it maintain its independence. It first became a country in 1822 when the area and local tribes were united under King Moshoeshoe I. Moshoeshoe even defeated the British army in the early 1850s. Later, the king worked out a deal with Queen Victoria and Lesotho became a British protectorate in 1868. In 1884 they became a Crown colony. later on became part of the British Commonwealth of Nations and in 1966 regained full independence. The current king is Letsie III.
Lesotho has about 2 million citizens and the languages there are Lesotho and English. The capitol is Maseru and they have a parliament to run things. Their motto is “Peace, Rain, Prosperity."
There’s a lot of agriculture there so the rain is very important. The whole country is mountainous and is above 3,000 feet in altitude making it the overall highest nation in the world. It’s in Africa, but they have ski resorts in the mountains and it can get down to zero degrees there in the winter. And in the the mineral rich mountains, Lesotho has lots of diamond mines and some gold mines. The county encompasses 11,583 square miles.
Goodlett's story
Murray Goodlett, Dalton’s own, had been going to mortuary school and was going to be getting into the funeral home industry, helping to expand an existing business into an additional location when he felt that before he committed to that he needed to give back something. He decided to join the Peace Corps.
He had thought about the Peace Corps since being a young man and now he was about to turn 50. He wanted to “give something back.” Most of the Peace Corps volunteers were in their early 20s, either taking time off from college or having just finished. For Murray, it was an adventure and experience he would be having in the second act of his life. It normally takes a year to go through the process and this was in January. It only took him six months to process his application and approval and his assignment started in July. He thought this was truly something that was supposed to happen, a blessed opportunity.
First they were going to send him to Russia, but being from the South, he didn’t want to go somewhere that was so cold. He preferred an African assignment, you know, somewhere warm. But he ended up getting about the coldest country in Africa. Ambassador Andrew Young warned him it was cold there in Lesotho but Murray didn’t think it could be THAT cold. But he went to one of the few places in Africa where they have snow-covered mountains and ski resorts! In photos from Lesotho, in the winter and high up in the mountains, he looks like he’s dressed for mountain climbing in Colorado in winter!
The journey
He departed from the Peace Corps office in Washington, D.C., in July in 94-degree weather. When he got to Lesotho it was snowing! It was winter because it was the Southern Hemisphere where the seasons are opposite to ours. When he left America with the Peace Corps group, as an African-American, he was in a minority, he was the only Black with the rest of the group being white. When he got to Lesotho he was in the majority. The other Peace Corps members knew that Murray had an instant connection with the local community. “They felt that and gravitated to me” as the leader/spokesman of the group of 33 total assigned to the country.
In Lesotho, there had been a coup that overthrew the leaders some years before but the country was opening up again around 2000. Because of the political unrest, there hadn’t been a safe opportunity for the Peace Corps, so they were starting from scratch. There was a lot of damage to the country (that has now been rebuilt and reestablished), both in the capital and in other cities. Murray was greatly saddened by this and went to talk especially to the younger folks who had been involved in the violence and told them “You’re building up but you’re also burning down." He helped get their ear and turn attitudes and perceptions around. Thanks to the stability that’s been there for many years now, things are open for business.
A personal kind of renaissance
Murray began to look at this time with the Peace Corps in Lesotho as a personal kind of renaissance. They initially assembled at a Catholic facility, but soon moved in with different families all over the country. This was so the Peace Corps workers would learn about the local ways and traditions, how the family dynamic worked and how you shopped and so on.
The family he was assigned to was part of the royal family. The story is almost biblical, with the first King of Lesotho, King Moshoeshoe I, on the run from the Boers. The Boers took almost half the land, mainly the lowlands. The king was on the run but couldn’t be defeated with his stronghold in the mountains. In one battle they even rolled down stones on the enemy causing an avalanche. The Boers gave up because they were taking too many casualties. The peace deal was the Boers got to keep the lowlands but it led to Lesotho being landlocked. “The Kingdom In The Sky” is the country’s nickname.
Majara was the family Murray was placed with. When Murray was there they gave him the name Lebohang (“Thankful”) Majara. Almost no one gets a last name, but Murray did. There was also a prince named Lebohang Majara, so it was a name people recognized.
Murray was always getting a funny look as well as respect that came with the name. The family he stayed with was the uncle of the village chief. And in the tradition there, Murray was “adopted” into the family. Murray was older than his adoptive family, older than his “mom” and “dad," but because he had just gotten there he was considered the youngest (newest) member of the family, the baby of the family. And all the siblings were teaching him the language and treated him like the youngest of the family, considered even younger than the 4 year old in the family.
The family had animals in the back, and because of the cold were going to butcher a pig (just like here in the winter!). He saw similarities to the family and land there as to his family and land (mountains) here. The other similarity is that they have textiles there as well as here. Murray attended classes to learn about his new home. They were trying to teach him the language but at 50 he wasn’t going to learn all the things needed for easy conversation. Murray needed to learn the basics like greeting people and some common phrases. Greeting individuals in their language goes a long way with getting off on the right foot.
They asked him if he wanted to go to the highlands and work with the diamond miners or in the lowlands with the kids. He wanted to work with the kids because “They are the future of the country."
Work at the orphanage
He was assigned to the Mopota Mants’ase orphanage. The 27 kids ranged in ages 2 to 27 — 14 boys, 13 girls. Murray helped develop a plan for the kids to work toward.
Dalton’s First Baptist Church established a Lesotho connection when Murray got back. “This has followed me all the way back to Dalton!" he said.
The orphanage was government-connected so the kids were getting an education there. Murray became the director of the orphanage. He organized, built up better living conditions and established relationships with local businesses and the community to help with such things like some of the kids who were sleeping on the floor or double in beds. There was food but they lacked other supplies and organization.
Murray had Mzwandile Zumane, his No. 1 assistant, like a lieutenant, that helped him translate, understand and communicate. Mzwandile was only about 14 and one of the kids at the orphanage Murray was assigned to. His attachment to Murray was so strong because he wanted to learn. The other kids would run from Murray because of his language but Mzwandile was attracted by the differences. Through the orphanage Mzwandile is now considered Murray’s “son."
