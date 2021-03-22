Town Crier: Good For Goodlett! (part 2)

Last week we joined Dalton’s Murray Goodlett as he started a second act in his life by joining the Peace Corps as he approached the age of 50. This new start led him to the mountainous African nation of Lesotho, a country completely surrounded by South Africa and because of its altitude, the highest overall country in the world.
Murray traveled there and chose to work at the Mopota Mants’ase Orphanage and help them move beyond their meager means and become an important part of the community. It turned out that Murray’s host family was part of the royal family in this constitutional monarchy. These connections he developed in the early 2000s would continue to the present day. Let’s get back to Lesotho and pick up Murray’s journey at the orphanage …
Building 'bridges'
When Murray first got to the orphanage they had food but were short of many other things like any kind of electronics and even suffered from a shortage of beds. They did have running water because other foreigners had constructed a reservoir pond and solar power to pump it, and yes, this was like a luxury in the area. They used solar heating for the hot water, running water pipes on the roof so the sun would heat up the water inside, but that meant it wasn’t warm until mid-day.
Murray would eventually get the orphanage a TV and music system that ran off a battery charged by the solar panels. Some of these amenities were better than folks in the village had, thanks to Murray.
Murray was an advocate for these kids and made sure that any isolation they had from the village went away. He built up the respect the kids got from their schools and from the village. Murray was their advocate and people knew the orphanage now had a champion. Murray told teachers and villagers that if there was an issue regarding discipline with the kids they should contact him and he would take care of it. Murray was building “bridges” for the Peace Corps, just not the brick and mortar type.
Because of some of the positive changes Murray was helping with, the orphanage kids were able to start helping the village kids. This truly came from the orphanage kids’ hearts because they were having more because of the contributions from Murray, even inviting the village kids to have lunch with them.
One of Murray’s kids came to visit the U.S. recently. He is working on his master's degree now, speaks perfect English and is a teacher. In Lesotho, he had been quiet and very shy but he was always listening.
Lesotho has the National University of Lesotho and a teacher’s college as well as technical and trade schools. With Murray’s help, some of the kids were able to pass their entrance exams into the college and other schools. These kids never gave up and were determined to get their education and then to get more out of life.
'... the best Christmas I ever had'
One Sunday morning, going to the stone church in the village, he saw the kids playing and having a good time while Murray was busy worrying about things. God spoke to him and told him to work with the spirit the kids had. Murray made a pallet on the floor at the orphanage and slept there instead of his bed until the kids all got beds.
Two months later he took them to a benefit in the capital at the Lesotho Sun Hotel. They met the king, sang for him and the people and had a banquet there. This benefit provided the funds for the bunk beds for the kids and other things like a keyboard. They had been musicians without instruments until this. They even had enough money to Christmas shop for themselves.
“That was the best Christmas I ever had,” Murray remembers.
It was the year 2000 with the kids smiling and happy and joyful. And this was the first time some of them had ever been to town.
“I was just as happy as they were," he said.
Murray’s tour there was for about two-and-a-half years.
Back to Africa
One of his biggest memories from Lesotho was when he went to the king’s wedding. It was a colorful pageant with traditional costumes, dances and presentations. There were horsemen and soldiers in dress parade. And to celebrate, the entire nation ate a traditional meal, everywhere from the king’s table to each city, town and village as the people celebrated the good fortune. And Murray was part of the celebration. His participation would put him in good stead for the future.
He went back to Africa several times after and was a delegate at the Lewis Sullivan Summit. Sullivan was a Republican, a minister out of Philadelphia and was the first Black board member of GM. Andrew Young, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell and others were involved with this organization. Murray had lunch with President George W. Bush in Nigeria in 2004. Other heads of states were there, such as from Zimbabwe.
Because of this, people heard about Murray’s work in Lesotho and knew about him before they met him. After this conference, Murray continued to Lesotho to stay for about another month. On this trip he had more freedom to travel the country. Most Peace Corps workers don’t go back but Murray did.
Another journey
First, he visited his “family," then the royal family at the palace. This was the start of his journey to become an Honorary Consul for Lesotho. At this time he got a contract for the Ministry of Trade in 2006 as a consultant for the country and with the LEDC (the Lesotho Development Corp.). This involved promoting the country and businesses there about every three months. In 2012 he became a caregiver for his elderly mother and took a break from his duties with Lesotho for about five years.
The Lesotho Ambassador to the U.S., Ntate Maja, knew Murray from the Peace Corps days, so their paths kept crossing. The King, Letsie III, came to Atlanta because of a Kellogg Foundation Convention, as he was a member of the foundation.
They called Murray to come see the king while he was in Atlanta. This was in 2017, right when Murray was freed up again. Murray walked in and there was Ambassador Maja, his friend. They reconnected and then met up with the king.
Everybody else was in suit and ties but Murray was in his street clothes. Security wondered who this character was who wanted to see the king. Murray had been to this king’s wedding and had sat down with the him one-on-one back in Lesotho.
In Atlanta, the king recognized Murray and his warm greeting was all Murray needed to get through the guards. They embraced and went upstairs and talked. Murray rode in the royal entourage.
After that, the ambassador got with Murray and pitched him on the idea of him being the Honorary Consul for the country since he had lived there, worked there, knew the country and even had a Lesotho name. Murray’s “family” ties there were to the king.
The process was slowed a little because of COVID-19, but it involved him sending in his credentials to the U.S. government and the State Department. Any ambassador or consul has to jump through the hoops of registering with the State Department. The Lesotho Minister of Foreign Affairs approved it first, then it went to King Letsie III and then that information and request was sent to the State Department. Murray was “official” on Jan. 11, 2021.
Big goals for Lesotho
The first thing he’s working on is to introduce himself to the state of Georgia and city of Atlanta so he can start developing the connections he needs to build business ties. He’s already listed on the Lesotho website as their consular here. His card has the U.S. State Department seal on it.
His goals are to build up business connections for here and there, both import and export. Locally in Dalton and the area, Murray wants to build connections with the flooring industry. Because of the textile/fashion business already in Lesotho, he hopes to develop apparel businesses, like if the NBA's Atlanta Hawks were to get their merchandising clothing made there.
He also hopes to open up more business delivery services such FedEx to make the back and forth easier and with more options. Gold and diamonds are some of the economic resource areas Murray is also looking for investors to help develop. He hopes to develop connections with some of Georgia’s celebrities to get their products made there. Georgia already has good business relationships with other countries and he hopes to develop the same for Lesotho. This could mean a lot for the Dalton area.
“Create jobs ... that’s what it’s all about," Murray says.
Murray says his “first 50 years were good, but this next 20 and more are going to be even better.” Thanks to Honorary Consul Murray Goodlett and the opportunities he hopes to bring to Georgia and Lesotho.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
