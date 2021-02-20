Lots of people joke about NASCAR race drivers' skill levels mainly involving making left turns, but I dare you to get in a car, go 200 mph in a traffic jam where every other car is trying to pass you and maintain your nerve.
Tough guy he-man writer Ernest Hemingway said: “There are only three sports: bullfighting, motor racing and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games.” When he included auto racing, he knew what he was talking about. With that in mind let’s meet a “motor racer” who is young and on the way up through the ranks.
Racing since he was 6
Hayden Swaney is a sophomore at Northwest Whitfield High School and is just turning 16. He’s only now old enough to get a driver's license to drive on public roads, but because of the private ownership nature of dirt track racing, he’s been racing full-sized cars since he was 12! He races “dirt late model” cars, more commonly called “crate” cars because they use a GM engine straight out of the crate. There are seals on the motor so you can’t get into them to change them. This puts the contest down to the driver’s skills instead of who’s got the most money to build a more powerful engine. He was able to start racing at 12 because there’s no age limit dirt racing. You just have to demonstrate driving ability and get your parents to sign a liability waiver.
But 12 is only when he started racing full-sized cars. He actually started racing at age 6, dashing around the track in go-carts. He’s got racing in his blood since both his mother and his grandfather raced cars. They let him try the go-carts at age 6 and he’s been a "Speed Racer" since that first time he got behind the wheel.
In Chatsworth he raced at a dirt go-cart course called Dogwood Speedway. Between the ages of 6 and 12 he won about a half-dozen championships. Then, at the age of 11, he won the biggest race of his life up to that point — the Daytona World Carting Association championship. This included $500 (big bucks to a kid), a great eagle trophy and the confidence to continue racing knowing that he is a winner.
The track was just outside the main NASCAR track in Daytona, Florida. Some of the cart courses are flat tracks and some have banked curves. There are some wrecks in cart racing but nothing serious, which is good because the cart racers, going maybe 50 or 60 miles per hour, don’t have seat belts.
Moving up to real cars
Then, at age 12 he started in the real cars. One day after school his dad asked if he wanted to look at a car. He remembers, “Being a kid I said 'Yeah!' Next thing I knew we were bringing it (his first race car) home." His mom, Karen Mitchell, had been racing since her teens and his grandfather, Tommy Morris, raced at the same time, making up a two-car team. His mom got in a wreck and afterwards got out of racing. His grandfather mainly helps Hayden, with the two of them doing the work on the car together.
The car still has to be set up and configured, the body has to be fabricated and tires have to be grooved for the dirt. They use a cutting iron for extra grooves, kind of like a big box cutter with double blades. Lots of personal set up is allowed as this reflects the man instead of the machine. There’s a two-bay garage that counts as their shop at his grandfather's. Hayden likes working on the car as well as driving. “It’s a good bonding time for me and my grandfather. It’s how we spend most of our time these days. It’s a job”
He tries to race where the money is; North Georgia Speedway, Boyd’s, Dixie Speedway and a big one coming up at Bristol where they are covering the paved course with tons of dirt. Hayden will be at that race. This is the second time they’ve done it there — the last time 20 years ago. Dirt racing has gotten so big that it’s worth their while to run a race like that on a NASCAR course. Bristol will be his biggest race ever.
A typical race day
I asked Hayden what a typical race day is like. They try and get there early for a good parking spot, then unload the car and go to a driver's meeting. They cover what’s changed/not changed and go through the order of the different car categories. Then there’s a prayer.
After the driver’s meeting, the class that runs first does their “hot lap” qualifying run. This means they get about five laps and the fastest car gets the pole position starting in the number one spot. There are also warm-up laps for the cars before the races. They may also send cars out two at a time for qualifying times. The race itself may be a single event, or depending on the number of cars, there may be heats to qualify for the race proper, with qualifiers making the actual “race."
For Hayden, there’s a lot of adrenaline and he feels it in his stomach. The closer to the front he is, the more he’s nervous beforehand, worried about getting that jump that can get him the win. He always wants to start in the front. Once the race is going though, his nerves are OK and he’s in racing mode.
“The adrenaline is flowing and you don’t even know if you’re breathing or not," Hayden said. "You hear the car coming up next to you trying to pass you. You’re focused ahead, whether you’re in the pole position or behind someone. Once you’ve passed someone, you forget about them.”
“I’ve raced long enough to know this person is going to be more aggressive than that person, or he’ll give me an inch so I’ll give him an inch.”
But some people don’t care about doing a little damage and things can get hot in the pits after the races. Sometimes it’s because the drivers aren’t that good and sometimes it’s because they have enough money to just fix the car. Some people will try and win no matter what it takes.
That first lap is the craziest. If he’s in the middle of the pack he’ll hang back while they fight it out, which slows them down. This can help Hayden out in the long run by playing the smart game instead of the aggressive game. His grandfather is 73 and does the most work on the car, so part of the “safe” game means he doesn’t have to fix the car as much.
“Two of my favorite tracks are Dixie Speedway because I was there a lot as a kid." Hayden said.
And he drives pretty good there with a big crowd that’s fun to drive for. And at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth he’s driven there the most and knows the family that runs the track. At Dixie there is a shop run by Marshall Green. Hayden’s car came out of his shop. Their cars are unique and so he goes back to them for parts. He’s had two of their cars, a 2017 model and a 2020 model now. You need a new car after you’ve driven the last one until it’s been driven to death or it’s been wrecked and totaled.
NASCAR dreams
He’d like to make it into NASCAR … but that’s everyone’s dream. “This is little league,” he says of the dirt courses. The next step is to move up from the "602” (350 engine) class to the “604” class (100 more horsepower). He wants to move up step by step and race with better drivers with better cars. Bristol will be his next race. He wants the practice sessions rather than races before Bristol so the car won’t risk wrecks and they want the car to look good there. The race will be streamed on a pay-per-view online.
“I’ve been really grateful to everyone that’s helped me to do this," he said.
Right now he’s sponsored by L&M fabricators, Great Harvest (housing), Dry Creek Hauling (trucking), Quality Maintenance, Stafford Freight (trucking), Grass Guys Lawn Care and Custom Concepts Ink (tattoos). The sponsors are all featured on his car.
He has been in some wrecks. The most recent one was at Boyd’s. He was doing good when a caution flag came out for another wreck. Then a guy spun out in front of him so he hit his brakes, but he got hit in the back which shot him toward the fence. He was in the middle of the wreck getting hit in front, back and “every direction imaginable."
Another wreck he hit a retaining wall going 70 mph ... and dropping to 0 mph real quick. It totaled the car. He feels the bad wrecks the next day but so far hasn’t broken anything. Wrists are the most likely place to get a break or fraction. In an impending wreck you try and get your hand off the steering wheel. The steering wheel he uses is specially built to bend in a wreck to give some cushion to his hands and wrists.
Right now the goal is Bristol. He says it’s one race he’ll tell his kids about … which is funny coming from a kid that just turned 16 himself!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
