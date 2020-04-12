Town Crier: Hospital food

This is NOT a recipes column. Having said that, I was going through a box of old books from my grandparents' house and came across a cookbook. It's called "Prescriptions for Good EATING." It was a recipe book compiled by the Whitfield-Murray County Medical Auxiliary. This organization helped raise funds in the local medical field in a time when the Medicare/Medicaid and health insurance industries were not huge endeavors paying large percentages like it is now. I'm not saying people traded chickens for services back in the early 1960s, but plenty of health care monetary provision was locally based. This book was sold as a fundraiser for the "Nurses Scholarship Fund." The presentation information on the first page, handwritten in cursive, bears repeating in its short entirety:
"Nurses Scholarship Fund
Ten years ago the local Medical Auxiliary realized the great need for registered nurses in the this community and conceived the idea of a Nurses Scholarship Fund.
One member of the Medical Auxiliary who worked so diligently on this project was Mary Belle Wood. Her enthusiasm and concern was ended only by her untimely death December 1956. In February, 1957, the Medical Auxiliary voted to name this project the Mary Belle Wood Scholarship Fund.
The first student entered training in June, 1957. Since that time, seventeen girls have been given the opportunity of becoming registered nurses; the only stipulation being, that they return as an employee of Hamilton Memorial Hospital or Murray County Memorial Hospital for two years.
This project has been made possible by the work of the Medical Auxiliary and the splendid cooperation and public interest shown by the local citizens."
The book
The book itself offers little information on its publishing. It's a thick book at 384 pages with about one recipe per page. I think the whole thing must have a been a local project as there is no publishing info, and the book is bound by a plastic spine that was the kind used in office supply stores back then for binding materials into booklets. Each recipe is handwritten by the submitter and is copied directly from however they turned it in. Can you say mimeograph machine?
There seems to be one recipe per page and the submitter signed the bottom of each one so you know whose it is. The artwork on the title page and on the chapter title pages are hand-sketched line drawings, with credit given to artists Mrs. William Glasscock and Mrs. Leon Ham. The book was a success as the title page shows this is the second edition for 1965. A penciled-in note on the first page shows it was from an uncle of mine to my grandmother in 1964 so I'm guessing this was a Christmas present for 1964 and the book was the 1965 edition just then coming out.
The artwork on the opening page is kind of funny. The center artwork is of an oil lamp in silhouette, the kind that if you rub a genie appears and grants you three wishes. Along the left margin and the bottom of the page there are a variety of items sketched in, but what makes it funny is the artist has sketched medical items and/or cooking items together. Some are definitely medical and some are definitely cooking but some could be either. It's an oddball mashup. From top to bottom it's a stethoscope, a box of baking powder, a bottle of pills ... or a spice bottle, a roll of tape ... or maybe bacon, a bottle of milk ... or milk of magnesia, a test tube, slice of cake, scissors, a box of cotton and finally, what appears to be a squash. For me, it just reinforces the idea that a really creative cook can be as inspired as a mad scientist in the kitchen.
The names
The Whitfield-Murray Medical Auxiliary appears to be made up mainly of the wives of doctors and hospital administrators. The officers were: President Mrs. John Looper, First Vice President Mrs. Royal Farrow, Second Vice-President Mrs. Sidney Sellers, Secretary Mrs. Donald Thomas, Treasurer Mrs. Robert Raitz and Parliamentarian Mrs. Murray Lumpkin. Those and the many of the rest of the names will be familiar to folks who have been in Dalton for a while and will bring back memories of doctors and their wives who served our community. The names of members include Ault, Boggess Jr., Boozer, Bowers, Bradley, Carey, Carson, Cornelius, Ehlers, Fulghum, Jones, Mahan, Marlow, Martin, Meacham, McGhee, Nowell, Oosterhoudt, Redfern, Rosen, Summerour, Walker, Wells, Whitfield and Yeargin. That list is a veritable "Who's Who" of the medical, and in many cases, the social scene in Dalton in those days.
My recollections of some of these names include Looper and Farrow being my pediatricians when I was a youngster. Lumpkin operated on both my parents. Boozer, Jones, Sellers, Wells and Oosterhoudt all had kids that were schoolmates of mine. I spent many times at Dr. Bradley's house visiting with his nephew who was a best friend and the Redfern family lived just around the corner. I always waved at Dr. Redfern as he ran through the neighborhood being a trendsetter in the exercise movement when it was just catching on. The recipes were provided by folks (OK, ladies) from throughout the community with many contributing to the mix of deliciousness. Many of those names would be recognized from the community as well and I'm certain that there are plenty of names and recipes in there that were ribbon winners at the fair every year.
The tpages
The next page is the table of contents and the categories show that this was a time of social entertaining in homes where groups would get together for dinners or ladies clubs and organizations would gather for luncheons or meetings to work on projects. This was also a time when families would gather together, not just for holiday and birthday events but just weekly meals like Sunday dinners. Warning: the following list of the table of contents might make you hungry so if you're dieting you might want to skip this next section.
The categories of recipes are: Beverages and Canapes (I'm not sure exactly what a "canape" is ... I think it's similar to an hors d'oeuvre ... you know, a snack), Bread and Rolls, Desserts, Cakes, Pies, Cookies and Squares (not that Southerners have a sweet tooth but I think it's funny that there is a category for desserts but then cakes, pies and cookies each get their own chapters!), Salads, Dressings, Relish (in the days when many folks had a garden out back, homemade relish was more of a thing), Sauces, Soups and Jams (not sure why these are together ... maybe because you cook both in a pot?), Meat (which means beef and pork), Seafood, Fowl, Vegetables and Casseroles (casseroles are the go-to food for potluck suppers or taking food to families after the funeral), and finally, Candy and Frostings (again with the sweets!) At 384 pages, if you made one recipe per day every day it would take you over a year to cook your way through this book.
The recipes, although all handwritten, include the ingredients and what to do with them. But, since these are family recipes and many are handed down, some of the recipes have the list of ingredients first and then tell you what to do with them and some just start right in with what you do with what you better have. The second method is a good way to overlook something if you ask me. And the directions are those mysterious (to me anyway) methods that are left up to the individual's knowledge of cooking, things like "chill until slightly thickened." How slightly is slightly? And "whip whipping cream until stiff" is a recipe for me to have a disaster. I can see myself whipping until it's board stiff instead of edibly stiff.
Some of the things that aren't quite as popular these days include a lot of the salads being "gelatin" salads, using various ingredients floating around suspended in some type of Jell-O. "Aspic" is another term I've heard before but if I've eaten more than three aspics in my life I'm not aware of it. Another term for the Jell-O-type salad is "mold," where you prepare it in a bundt cake mold and flip it over when it's done. In any other usage in conjunction with food "mold" would make you run away.
And what about "loaf"? And the recipe isn't talking about bread ... it's a "ham loaf," like a meatloaf but with 2 pounds each of ground ham and ground pork (the notation says the "butcher will grind meat"). The Fowl chapter is all chicken with one recipe for quail. There is more than one recipe for "barbecued chicken" so you can try them all to choose your favorite. I'm guessing the secret is in the sauce.
Apart from the community ties, one thing that makes this recipe book special for me is that it was my grandmother's. And you can tell because throughout scattered in the pages are slips of paper with her own recipes jotted down in her handwriting. There are also newspaper clippings with recipes that she liked.
Community cookbooks like this are a snapshot of a time and place. And if used properly, can bring memories to life in your own kitchen.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
