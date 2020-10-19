Last week, the Town Crier took a look at the “man” Gen. Joseph E. Johnston in order to know a little about the fellow made of bronze that stands in downtown Dalton. The statue is probably going to be moved to the Huff House, but not knowing much about his overall life myself, I thought it interesting to take a look at the flesh and blood man instead of the metal man. Most of the information comes from the book “Joseph E. Johnston: A Civil War Biography” by Craig L. Symonds and sources on the internet.
He grew up in the frontier Piedmont of Virginia and went to West Point. Serving in the military he was garrisoned at forts, went on three different Indian War campaigns, left the Army and then rejoined it, and fought along side his friend Robert E. Lee in the Mexican War in the 1840s. Let’s look at some of his life before and after the Civil War.
Did you know Johnston spoke fluent French?
He learned it at West Point where his French grades were better than his mathematics scores. He got so good at it that he could translate technical military material from France regarding strategies and fortifications. He also picked up some Spanish in Mexico and peppered his letters with foreign phrases here and there.
Did you know Johnston had many injuries and wounds?
In boyhood, riding double with a cousin on horseback, he fell off and had a compound fracture (where the bone breaks the skin) and had to be carried for hours to have it set. In Florida, during battle, a bullet grazed his head and left a life-long scar. In the Mexican War, scouting Mexican positions prior to an attack, the enemy artillery opened up on them and Johnston was wounded by “grape shot” from a canon. Grape shot is a type of grape-sized ammunition fired from a canon, like using a canon as a shotgun. It took him months in primitive field hospitals to recuperate. During the Battle of Seven Pines in the Civil War he was first shot in the shoulder, then almost immediately afterward a cannon shell exploded near him, sending shrapnel into his chest and knocking him unconscious from his horse. It took him six months to recuperate. All of these injuries were during the medically primitive 1800s.
Do you know Johnston’s relationship with slavery?
Johnston never personally owned slaves, but his family did. There was evidently a family slave named “Sam” that he considered a personal friend, asking after him when writing home. When the family slaves were sold off after his father’s death, Johnston found out about it and immediately asked after Sam, hoping he had not been sold off. Johnston served with Black sailors during his service in the Seminole War in Florida, as the Navy had been taking free Black recruits for years. He definitely didn’t mourn the loss of slavery. In 1884 he wrote, “At all events the South is in far better condition now than when slavery existed.” He stated his belief that if the South had won, the institution of slavery could not have been sustained. Johnston said, after the war, he had regarded the institution of slavery as a moral and political evil since boyhood and referred to it as a “curse."
Did you know familial death dogged him during his life?
His first year at West Point, so far away from his family in Virginia, he got news in November as the New York winter was coming, that his mother had died. Then, just a few short years after graduating, while serving in the Army, his father died in December of 1831. He was able to go home for the funeral. Only six months later he got the news one of his brothers and his wife drowned crossing the Potomac River. The couple left behind two children for the family to take care of. Johnson formed a strong bond with the 12-year-old son, Preston, acting like a remote but concerned uncle or even surrogate father. Johnston helped Preston enter West Point and join the Army. Johnston was delighted when Preston, as a young soldier, joined him in the Mexican War. Johnston was destroyed when Robert E. Lee brought Johnston the news that Preston had been killed in battle when Mexican artillery hit him. The childless Johnston was almost inconsolable.
Meanwhile, three of his brothers moved to South Carolina and another brother moved away from the family estate. From that time on, Abingdon no longer seemed like a home for Johnson. Then in 1840 he met his future wife Lydia. She was 18 at the time and Johnston 33 and and did not much of an income. They waited three years for marriage. Lydia was younger than Johnston and usually women outlive men anyway, but Lydia’s frail health finally got the best of her in 1887 at age 65. He lived four more years, reportedly unable to speak or write her name because of his sadness.
Did you know Johnston was friends with Union generals and a foe of Confederate States of America President Jeff Davis?
Davis was at West Point the same time Johnston was, but a few years ahead. They were both in the Mexican War and both wounded. Davis was in politics as a senator, while Johnston continued as a military man. The two disliked each other and the relationship grew worse over time. Davis blamed Johnston for the lose of Vicksburg. Then, against his wishes but at the urging of many generals, Johnston was put back in charge of the army in Dalton. Then Davis blamed him for not attacking from Dalton and invading Tennessee and Kentucky with his greatly outnumbered army. The feud went on behind the scenes in the political sphere and then continued into the post-war era with no love last as they published books after the war. It was said there was a “Cold, snakey hate” of Davis for Johnston.
During the Civil War Seven Pines campaign, Johnston faced Union Gen. Georgia B. McClellan. Although a few years younger than Johnson, McClellan and Johnson were fast friends from serving together in the 1840s in the Mexican War. In 1860 just before the war, Johnston and his wife attended McClellan’s wedding. At the beginning of the Civil War they faced off as opponents. Later in the war, from Dalton to the outskirts of Atlanta, Johnston fought and sparred with Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman. Sherman respected Johnston’s ability as an enemy combatant. At Johnston’s surrender to Sherman in North Carolina at the end of the war, the two generals spent three days together negotiating. After the war, they developed a warm friendship.
Did you know Johnston was a successful businessman?
After being constantly low on the pay scale while in the military, after the war he had to look for ways to make a living. He succeeded nicely. Because of his engineering and surveying skills and his organizational and managerial abilities he was hired by a railroad in 1866 and 1867. It was the “Selma, Rome and Dalton Railroad," so his fate was once again tied in with Dalton. He finally found a career in the insurance business and ran a company out of Savannah, Georgia, for many years. He moved from Savannah in 1876 and in 1878 ran for and won a seat in the Congress as a representative from Virginia. He served only one term. Late in life he worked for the government again as the U.S. Railroad Commissioner and even at an advance age worked hard, inspecting 200 miles a day on long trips and working on boundless paperwork.
Did you know that his soldiers thought highly of him?
In Dalton, one of his main goals was to reequip the army. They ate out-of-date meat they called "blue beef." A huge percentage of the men were barefoot ... and it was winter. More than 6,000 men didn’t have rifles. He worked to feed and re-equip them. He instituted an amnesty for any soldiers who were AWOL and he let the men go on furlough to visit home, a third of the army at a time. These moves were so popular that whole units were re-enlisting in mass. After the war, in the 1880s, Johnston was in a parade in Atlanta riding in a carriage with another general. Soon someone shouted out, “That’s Joe Johnston!” Men who had been in his army came rushing from the crowd, unhitched the horses from his carriage and pulled it themselves. Johnston wept.
Do you know how Johnston died?
Late in life, Johnston was a pallbearer at Union hero and former President Grant’s funeral. Then when Sherman passed away in 1891, Johnston travelled to New York for a cold, rainy, February funeral, where Johnston served as an honorary pallbearer. Johnston stood by, with his hat doffed. Someone told him to put his hat back on or he might catch cold. His reply was “If I were in his place and he were in mine, he would do the same.” Johnston did catch a cold that probably turned into pneumonia. On Saturday night, March 21, 1891, Johnston passed away. Two of his union adversaries from the war, Rosecrans and Shoefield, were among the first to pay respects at his funeral.
Did you know Johnston never saw his statue downtown? Johnston died in 1891. The statue was erected in 1912, 21 years after his death.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
