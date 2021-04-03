Town Crier: 'Little People of the Cherokee'

Many people from the South trace their ancestry to Ireland. And in Ireland they have the “little people” we call leprechauns.
The legend of the leprechauns is that there is a race of diminutive folk that live alongside us regular humans. They are secretive and mysterious but also very mischievous. And they keep a pot of gold hidden at the end of the rainbow.
Another place I’m aware of that has little people is Hawaii. There, the little ones are called Menehune. They live far out in the forests and are excellent craftspeople, adept at building things like ponds and structures and irrigation canals. Some of these structures claimed to have been built by the Menehuna are still around today.
And of course, Europe is full of dwarves, elves, sprites, fairies and brownies.
But did you know there are little people in our area? The Cherokee had their own legends of little forest people that included places like ... well, right here. So if something unexplainable and mischievous happens at your house here’s a possible reason: the Yunwi Tsunsdi’.
A little about them
Yunwi Tsunsdi’ (meaning “little people”) and also called Nunnehi (meaning “people that live anywhere”) are said to be a race of people no taller than knee-high. They are a good-looking people and have long hair that almost touches the ground. They live far away in the wilderness in such places as on top of distant mountains or in remote caves. They are said to live in comfortable underground houses with tunnels.
Overall they are a happy, genial people and like to eat, drink, dance and sing. Frequently their drumming is heard in the distance but, like the spot where the rainbow touches the ground, the exact spot of where the drumming is coming from can’t quite be located. If followed, the drumming always seems just a little bit farther away.
There are actual locations where they are said to live in their underground townhouses, places like Blood Mountain here in Georgia. Blood Mountain is Georgia’s sixth highest peak and is north of Dahlonega. Another location they are supposed to have built is the Nikwasi Mound in North Carolina.
Stories and lessons
Stories abound of the Yunwi Tsunsdi’ being mischievous but also of them helping out. It’s said they can turn invisible at will, move from place to place instantaneously and, in one story, take on the appearance of full-sized humans. They can help lost people find their way back and are known to help out in times of war, even becoming warriors for the Cherokee to help defeat enemies.
In one story a young boy got lost in the woods. A man from his tribe found him and took him to a home with a cornfield and orchard, where he fed him with the family and put him up for the night. The next day, the man sent the boy on the right path home. A little way down the path the child looked back but the house and farm seemed to have disappeared. When he got to his village everyone rejoiced for the lost child’s return. When they asked him where he had been and what had happened he pointed to the village man who had evidently helped him and said “He knows what happened. He was there in the forest and helped me.” The man said he had been in his canoe all day looking for the lost boy and that it was clearly Yunwi Tsunsdi’ who had helped the youngster.
It is said some Yunwi Tsunsdi’ are black, some are white and some are golden like the Cherokee. Sometimes they speak in the Cherokee language and sometimes they speak in their native tongue. There are three groups of Nunnehi: the Rock People, the Laurel People and the Dogwood People.
The Rock People are the mean ones. They might cause anything from causing someone to lose their way to throwing rocks at people who might have found something in the forest and taken it without asking permission from the little people by calling out “Little people, I would like to have this and take this with me.”
The Laurel People are the tricksters and fun-loving mischief-makers. If a child laughs in his or her sleep it is said the Laurel People are at work.
The Dogwood People are the ones who help people, leading the lost back to the right path, for example.
Lessons are to be learned from all three groups. The Rock People teach that if you are not good then bad things might come back and happen to you. The Laurel People teach that life can’t be taken too seriously and folks have to take pleasure and have fun in life. And the Dogwood People teach that good deeds should come from the heart and be done for the sake of a good deed and not for some type of payback.
More tales
In another tale, a group of young Cherokee men were out exploring and came across a village of the little people. They lived in a type of grass covered “nest” burrowed out of the sand. But once a year the geese would come to nest in the area and would attack the Nunnehi and even eat them.
The Cherokee asked why they didn’t fight back but the little ones said they didn’t know how. There wasn’t time enough to make bows and arrows but they showed them how to use sticks as clubs and where to batter the birds on the neck to drive them away. When the birds came and stuck their beaks in the grass houses they got a surprise. This happened for several more years. But one day the sandhill cranes came. They were so tall that the little warriors couldn’t hit them in the neck where they needed to. The sandhill cranes won the war and the Nunnehi that lived there were wiped out.
In one of the first contacts with white men, a mysterious tale relates an indentation in the ground, about the size of an underground townhouse that would have been just right for the Nunnehi. The Cherokee believed that a family of the little people lived there. It was on a path used by white men and as they passed they would throw stones into the indentation.
Later, when they passed the next time, the stones would be cleared from the space and it would be returned to its clean state. This happened numerous times until the whites threw some large logs into the space. These remained and were not cleared out. The Cherokee claimed that the little folk got tired of the harassment and moved away after the logs were thrown into the middle of the “lodge” area.
It’s apparent Nunnehi traveled with the Cherokee on the Trail of Tears when they were removed west to what is now Oklahoma. Along the way they are said to have aided the Cherokee and there is a strange account of a sighting in Oklahoma that dates to before the Civil War.
Near Park Hill, in what was then Indian country, two fox hunters were trailing their dogs. The dogs picked up a scent and basically went crazy chasing something. The two men, George Murrell and a Mr. Latta, then spotted a small being running in front of the dogs. The little man then suddenly disappeared and the dogs gave up the chase, lying down to rest. The two men were amazed at the unexplainable thing they had just seen.
In modern times there is a story of a young girl who couldn’t sleep in her room at night because of the “little man in her closet." After several nights of the little girl going into her parents' room to sleep, the dad went in and addressed the “little man” he couldn’t see but the daughter could. He told the little man he could stay if he didn’t cause trouble for the little girl but that if he continued he would bring someone from the tribe with “medicine” to help dispel the Nunnehi. After that, things quieted down. Makes you think "Hmmmmm ..." doesn’t it?
An interesting twist
Now here’s an interesting twist on the myth — maybe there’s truth to it. There’s a book out there that tells about the building of Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, and some of the archeological finds made during construction. The book is “Cherokee Little People Were Real” by Carol A. Joyce.
While excavating for the college, tunnels were found as well as some items of Cherokee background. But one of the most interesting finds was a small skull. A professor kept it on his desk and assumed it was a young child’s skull, but another professor came by and when he looked at it noticed it had wisdom teeth, meaning the person was in their late teens or early 20s ... in other words, an adult.
Could there have been an actual race of little people around here? Or perhaps a tribe of North American-type pygmies? The mystery is definitely there.
Do I believe in the "Little People of the Cherokee"? Well ... I don’t not believe it!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
