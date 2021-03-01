Town Crier: Mall time (part 1)

I came across a group on Facebook that is all about Walnut Square Mall, both what’s going on currently there and its history. Like most folks in Dalton and the surrounding area I have visited the mall countless times and even worked there.
The story of the mall is a mini-history of the area and looking at its ups and downs over the years tells a lot about our community and ties it in with historical trends. The Golden Age of the mall, from the time it opened in 1980 and then for about 20 years, centered it in the retail sweet spot of the area as well as playing a part in the community life here.
From downtowns to plazas
Prior to malls, downtowns were the main center of commerce. Downtown Dalton or Chatsworth and, to a lesser degree, Cohutta and Varnell, had the main stores. Out in the communities and neighborhoods there would be small stores with limited groceries and other dry good items, but if you wanted a new dress or suit, or needed furniture or appliances, downtown was the place to go.
Then came a “plaza” to Dalton: Bry-Man’s Plaza. It had the same concept of an indoor shopping mall but was outdoors. It had a row of mixed businesses, for example: hardware, bakery, toys, insurance, barber, laundromat, drug store and so on. It had a large parking lot for car crazy America, but it was still open to the elements. While you could walk from store to store under a covered awning, it would still be blistering hot on August days and freezing cold on February days. You got wet when it rained if the wind was blowing.
Then there was the new shopping plaza and a row of new businesses on Walnut Avenue where the exit from I-75 was. I’ve always thought of this as a second kind of “downtown” for Dalton since so much is there. Once the indoor shopping mall came along, you still got wet when it rained going to and from your car but once you got inside the climate-controlled interior, the indoor mall was always comfortable.
Here comes the mall
The term “mall” comes from olden days in England where a street with shops along the sides was called the mall, with the word originally meaning the walking area itself and not the shops.
The first indoor mall was in suburban Minneapolis in Minnesota. Built in 1956, The Southdale Center, was in the suburbs so the wide area of houses would have a shared public space and "shopping center."
It was originally envisioned to have a police station and library as well, making it a complete “downtown” for a place that wasn’t a town at all. The architects tried to make it mimic a town square area like you might find in a small, European village. There was a wide atrium in the middle with indoor plants, a fish pond and even a large cage with birds, with the shops and businesses around the perimeter, with a few large stores acting as “anchors” as they would become known. With the frigid cold winters in Minnesota, an indoor shopping area made perfect sense. With Georgia hot summers, they made just as much sense.
Construction on Walnut Square Mall began in 1979 and the official grand opening was July 23, 1980. I remember there being a heat wave the second half of that summer where there were several days that were 100-plus degrees in a row. If ever we needed an indoor, air conditioned place to shop it was that summer.
The excitement was great and crowds thronged in just to see what the new place was like and check out the new stores coming to town. Most of the stores were new to Dalton instead of places that moved into the mall from downtown or Bry-Man’s, although there were a few of those places. In a case like the McDonald’s at the mall, it was an additional location with the original location (on Walnut Avenue) still operating.
Some of the original stores included Sears, Loveman’s and Belk as the big anchor stores. Later would come JC Penny and Goody’s. There was also the Martin Triple movie theater and a Revco drug store that acted as “mini-anchors” at their respective entrances to the mall.
Unless I was specifically going to a store like Loveman’s or Revco I would always park in the back and enter at the theater entrance so I could see what movies were playing. There were originally about 75 stores when the mall opened. My dad was friends with a man that was going to open up a toy and hobby store there called Hobby Hollow, so I got a job with them helping to put the store together and I was lucky enough to work there when it opened.
At Hobby Hollow
When Hobby Lobby opened in Dalton I called it Hobby Hollow for a year or two because of my memories of working at the mall. As the stores were racing to be ready to open on the ribbon cutting day, the place was filled with workers — everyone from construction guys still finishing off last minute structural requirements to all the new hires stocking the shelves.
A lot of my work at the beginning of my Hobby Hollow tenure was getting big, wooden and glass display cases the owner had tracked down ready. Those things weighed a ton and you had to be extra careful moving them so you didn’t break any of the glass (or lose a toe). Once we got them loaded into a truck we drove them to the mall and unloaded them. Then it was sanding, sanding, sanding on them so we could give them all a matching coat of new paint. The color was white, but to get all the old paint off made me sure I never wanted to grow up to be in the furniture refinishing business.
Once the sanding was finally finished it was up to me to paint them. About the only painting I had done before this was finger painting and painting my monster model kits. Blood dabbled on "The Creature From The Black Lagoon’s" claws did not prepare one for fine finishing work on display cases.
Luckily, the boss showed me how to do a good job and taught me one thing I’ve always remembered: paint into the wet. This keeps all the brush strokes smooth and going in the right direction. Needless to say, all this furniture finishing work was not what I had originally pictured when my dad said “You want to work at a toy store?” Seems there’s more to being employed at a toy store than playing with the toys all day.
But eventually the fun stuff started and we started stocking the shelves. This was when that first wave of home video games was coming along and so those captured my interest. Meanwhile, I only had a few opportunities to walk the mall as it was going up all around me.
There was an Orange Julius stand moving in in the middle of the mall and so I was waiting for it to open so I could try one. It’s a type of frothy, whipped orange drink if you weren’t around then (Orange Julius is still around at some Dairy Queens around the country, including the Calhoun location). And there would be a video arcade (Time Out) there as well that I would drop many quarters on.
Back at the Hollow I was busy unboxing and stocking. I don’t remember learning much about the cash register but I did try and get a working knowledge of everything we had there and where it was located.
When the mall opened it stayed busy. The newness of it was a real draw. I know now downtown took a big hit but I didn’t realize it at the time. I thought the mall was just an “add-on” rather than an “instead-of."
My first retail experience
I had worked a few times at carpet places growing up but had never worked retail. My main ideas of what that meant came from old movies and shows like "The Andy Griffith Show" where the little shopkeepers around Mayberry went out of their way to take care of their customers.
One example of my naivety and willingness to make a sale came about when a lady came in to buy the newest home video game by Mattel. It was the all-new Intellivision. It had games like “Q*Bert," “Frogger” and “Dig Dug," primitive by today’s standards but state of the art then.
At $299, the Intellivision was one of the most expensive things in the store. Anxious to impress my boss, I agreed to go to the lady’s home and install it for her. After I made the sale and agreed on the time I would come by and set it up for her I told my boss of the deal.
“We don’t do that!" he said. "Don’t promise them things like that! You’re on your own to go do that ... not on the clock.”
I went and installed it but that was the only one I did. After that it was make the sale and move on. Time is money, you know.
Next week, part two finds me working at Chess King and spending way too much time at the movie theater.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.