Town Crier: Mall time (part 2)

July 23, 1980, was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Walnut Square Mall, Dalton’s own indoor mall. It was the beginning of a new decade and Dalton was proud that it was large enough, important enough and successful enough to warrant its very own indoor mall. Before this you had to go to Lenox Square in Atlanta or Eastgate Mall in Chattanooga, two bona fide cities, to go to a mall, the newest retail craze sweeping America.
Dalton: A shopping haven
Lenox was the first indoor mall in the south and Eastgate had been an outdoor plaza rebuilt as an indoor mall. Dalton warranted all the newest and coolest stores as well as the places that would make the 1980s the 1980s… for example the video arcade inside (Time Out) and a chain record store (sorry, Canned Sound). Before that you had to go to Grant’s or Gibson’s and look through a small section of phonograph records, cassette tapes and 8-tracks. It was now official, Dalton had arrived as a shopping haven.
With as many as 75 stores, there was about anything you could think of to buy. At Sears there were big ticket items, like washing machines, TVs and refrigerators. And if you wanted clothes or shoes, there was everything from sneakers to basketball shoes (this was even before Air Jordans) or Sunday go-to-meeting dress shoes.
Whether you worked in the office of the carpet mill or on the production line there were clothes for you and plenty of stylish wardrobe choices (for 1980 — disco was still around you know ...) for the weekend. Michael Jackson was still singing with his brothers and wore a white pair of shoes that allowed him to make all the right moves. I bought a pair that looked like them but couldn’t bust a move to save my life.
Chess King memories
I had worked at the toy and hobby store, Hobby Hollow, when the mall first opened. A couple of years later I found employment at the mall once again at the hippest clothing place around: Chess King. It was a clothing store just for men which was a bit of a rarity there as most of the clothing stores were for just women or for men and women. In 1982, the colors and patterns were pretty wild still, echoing that fashion blast from discotheques.
The Chess King chain started in 1968 with their first store in a mall outside Boston. This was a start-up from the company that owned Thom McCann shoes. The chain expanded and by 1984 the store in Dalton was one of over 500 in the country. Styles and fashions changed and the company was sold to the Merry-Go-Round people and the company eventually went bankrupt in 1995.
I was lucky to have been working at Chess King when it was on the rise and at the height of its influence.
Walnut Square Mall is not a square of course, but a winding street with stores on either side. Back in the day, big department stores were on the outside corners. The “Square” in the name comes more from the idea of a “town square” where people gather to meet and shop.
Chess King was one of these shops along the way. The sign was big and since the mall was climate controlled, the front was always open during business hours. Inside the store, the walls were filled with niches like the store was a giant walk-in closet. The floor was filled with carousels of clothes hanging so you would zig-zag through the store as you checked out the goods. The newer stuff went up front and the sale stuff or out of season stuff went in the back.
Chess King kept records of what sold well where so they would send similar items to the stores for what was popular at those locations. The Dalton store might have very different clothing from the Boston store. They would also take into consideration that the warm months start here much earlier than up north and that they need warmer clothes up there. For example, the jackets the Dalton store would get wouldn’t be as warm as the ones up in New York or Wisconsin.
The group that worked there was a fun bunch and the manager, a young woman, was just a few years older than we were. The whole group was probably in their 20s. It was almost like being in a sitcom show that takes place in the work space.
I don’t remember much training because it was mostly unboxing the items and putting them on the racks. Most of the paperwork was done by the manager and assistant manager (company rules ... or were they worried I would goof it up?).
I never did get used to doing credit cards. If you remember, back then a person gave you their credit card and you had to put it in a little slider gizmo. You then shoved the slider back and forth and the raised print on the credit card was mashed against a triplicate carbon paper. Copies were then handed to the customer and one kept for the home office.
I always thought my strength lay in greeting customers as they came into shop.
The best thing about working at Chess King was the 40% employee discount. What a deal on a purple plaid shirt! I spent a lot of my income on the cool things in the store in those months I worked there. This basically froze my wardrobe circa 1982 until those items wore out and had to be replaced. And no, parachute pants in 1988 were NOT still cool.
The next 'job'
My next “job” at the mall came about in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
This was an ongoing volunteer job where I helped do promotional displays and events at the Carmike movie theater. I met the manager, Dale Hurst, and he was a grand showman of the old school, ballyhoo type. And the promotions he worked at paid off with him winning contest after contest that the studios sponsored to spotlight their movies.
Promotions usually included a cash prize or some other type of award for the theater manager that won first place in the country. Dale would win thousands of dollars in prizes as well as a trip to Hawaii for “Lilo & Stitch” and a new mini-van for one of the Rugrats movies. There were also promotional items like T-shirts which he would give to me for helping him as well as any movie posters I wanted. He would also let me in to see movies for free so that saved a lot of money. In addition to the promotional T-shirts (I’ve still got a lot of them), I did it for the creative fun of trying to help Dale win a national contest.
For example, when "Shrek" came out, we actually brought a donkey to the mall and walked it around.
For the SpongeBob movie I dressed up like a pirate. The big lobby display I did was a giant-sized version of Squidward's house, which is like one of those massive Easter Island heads. It was 16 feet tall by 8 feet wide and the patrons entering the theater could actually walk through it. I built it in my driveway at home but made it to come apart in two halves which could be reassembled in the theater lobby. I mismeasured by several inches on it so you can imagine the panic on my face when it wouldn’t fit in the theater door. With some twisting and turning we managed to squeeze it in.
For the "Because of Winn-Dixie" dog movie I made a giant dog house that kids could go in. I used it for Christmas one year after I redecorated it to look like Snoopy’s doghouse in “A Charlie Brown Christmas."
One of the biggest promotions we did was for the second Lara Croft “Tomb Raider” movie. Dale arranged for some parachutists to parachute out of a plane above the mall. They landed behind a storage shed where we had a jeep and a Lara Croft look-alike already waiting. Once the parachutists disappeared behind the shed out came the jeep and drove across the field, parking lot and into the mall itself where it circled for a while and eventually ended up at the theater.
My masterpiece display was the one for “Lilo & Stitch," the Disney cartoon set in Hawaii. I made palm trees, tiki statues and a giant papier-mâché volcano that had a smoke machine in the top of it. There was even a pond there with a small waterfall. The local TV cameras came out and interviewed Dale and we had a little girl in a look-alike outfit to Lilo. Dale won first place in the nation for that one.
When Dale went away, so did the promotions. I miss those days at the mall.
Will I work at the mall again? Who knows? Maybe I’ll get a retirement job out there working at whatever the newest, hippest clothing store is ... or better yet, maybe someone will bring back a toy store!
