Some people subscribe to the New York Times just for the crossword puzzle. The newspaper sports page is always a crowd pleaser. And since there is no longer "TV Guide," some folks like the newspaper for the TV listings.
When I was growing up I was a fan of the funnies, of course. The other section I liked to read was, surprise, surprise, The Town Crier. Back then it was just a few sentences with just a few entries. It was on the bottom left corner of the front page and it included little, funny things kids had said or included a bit of news about a local person known to many, like a doctor, teacher or business owner.
But after I got a little older and through my teens there was one part of the newspaper that was my favorite and it’s no longer there. It was the ads for the movies in town. Turn a few pages in and there would be a little section where the local theater chain advertised. It would include the movies that were in town and occasionally something that was a coming attraction. There was frequently artwork that went along with the ad and there were the showtimes. These let me know what great shows (and not so great) shows Hollywood had sent us special delivery, right to Dalton, Georgia. But things change and those ads haven’t been in the paper for years.
The theaters
As a young child, there was only the Wink Theater downtown. There had been the Dalton Theater where the Oakwood is now but it had closed, and there was a really nice theater called the Crescent that had been around since the silent days but it had burned down in the 1950s I think and never rebuilt.
Later there was the Capri Theater where Las Palmas restaurant is now in the Dalton Shopping Center and there were a pair of drive-in movie theaters, the Cherokee Drive-In and the Dalton Drive-In. The company that ran them all was the Martin Theater chain based in Columbus, Georgia. They had a mascot known as Marty Martin. He had spools of film for ears and wore a peaked cap, kind of like truck drivers or cab drivers wore in the old days. In order to get the word out they ran newspaper ads in the newspaper and that let me see what was on and choose what I wanted to see.
Getting the word out
The ads would be about the flashiest advertising in the paper and the ballyhoo was not held back. Apart from the movie poster artwork itself (called key art) there might be splashy catchphrases to get you to go like “Midnight Horror Movie Marathon” or “One Week Only” or “Now Playing” so you’d get it in gear and get to the theater. If you’ve gone to as many movies as I have, you’ll know that sometimes the most expensive, exciting, entertaining part of the film isn’t the climax at the end of the story ... it’s the movie poster.
Of course the coming attractions previews before the movie are also edited to make the biggest impact possible. I’m sure you’ve been to comedies where all the good jokes were in the trailer and watching the film was a matter of sitting through boring stretches to get to the bits from the preview. There were even a few low-budget companies that would do things like edit in a car crash from one of their other movies into the trailer to get you come in. Once you’d pay your $2 or whatever it was back then, you’d be walking out after the show and then pause and think — “Hey! Where was that great car crash?”
Even with current films sometimes they’ll rush the preview trailer out before all the special effects are put into the film. A recent example was the sci-fi action flick “Independence Day." One of the big set pieces in that film was the White House being blown up by aliens in flying saucers. The trailer came out and it looked pretty extraordinary, but when the finished film came in not only did the landmark structure blow up but there was a helicopter now put in the foreground trying to escape the aliens’ wrath. That’s kind of the opposite of the car crash being missing, as the helicopter was an add-on bonus, not a trick to take your ticket tariff.
Coming to Dalton — eventually
The ads in the paper could excite me with the news they brought. If there was a movie I’d heard about and it finally got to Dalton then I knew I was going to get a chance to see it. Back then my parents got the Sunday edition of the Atlanta paper so I would look at those movie ads as well.
In those days movies didn’t open everywhere at once. They would open in big cities like New York and Los Angeles first, then in large cities like Atlanta and Dallas. Then it was mid-sized places like Chattanooga and finally they would make it to Dalton if they made it here at all. When the first "Star Wars" film came out it had already been playing for a few weeks before it made it to Chattanooga, which is where I had to go to see it. I’m not sure how long after that it was before it made it to Dalton but there was a pecking order back then.
Sometimes a movie would show up in town I had never heard of but looked great. With no internet then and just a couple of TV shows that had movie critics talking about films, lots of films came to town that I had never heard of. Some were big pictures and some were low budget, but they had escaped my movie radar until they showed up in the paper.
There was one source I did have where I could learn about movies before they showed up, sometimes months before, and that was in "Famous Monsters of Filmland," the monster movie magazine that I tried to always grab a copy of at the Ace News Stand downtown. They had a cover article on a Vincent Price film called “Madhouse” that included a few publicity stills from the film and an article about the movie. Think how excited I was when I saw it in the paper and learned it was showing at the Capri. I grabbed my allowance money and begged a ride to the theater from my parents.
Missing out
Sometimes the movie list was depressing as there was nothing I wanted to see or everything was held over and I had already caught everything that was on. When I grabbed the paper on Thursdays to see what the new films were (that’s when the movies changed) I would sigh knowing there were no new cinematic wonders.
Likewise, I would see something was on at the drive-ins and knew, being too young to drive and that my parents wouldn’t be interested, there were films in town that I would have to miss. There might be a three-picture Clint Eastwood Western series on at the drive-in (his spaghetti Western greatest hits) and I’d have to sit them out.
Or there might be the “All-Night, This Weekend Only Horrorfest." I still wonder what scares I missed when I didn’t get to see the double bill of “I Eat Your Flesh” and “I Drink Your Blood." Pretty stiff stuff, huh? Probably a good thing a little kid like me missed them back then, otherwise I might have turned out weird.
One week only
These days television is full of movie ads and you can see trailers for every movie in the world on the internet, but back then there were few movie ads for films on TV. The ones I remember there being the most of were the nature and family friends that would “four-wall” the area theaters for a week. The companies that made those films, films like “Wilderness Family” or maybe a documentary on Big Foot or UFOs, would rent out theaters (four wall-them) in a TV advertising area, ours being the Chattanooga viewing area.
They would bring in a handful of prints and run the films in all the area for a week and then move on. The advertising would take place a week or two ahead of time with the warning “One Week Only” so there were lines waiting to see these films. Later, the studios caught on about the power of TV advertising and now that’s the main way they advertise. Note there are no movie ads in today’s paper. And my friend Dale Hurst who used to run the theaters here tells me that a movie can’t make it today without TV ads.
I have fond memories of looking and studying those movie ads in the newspaper back in the day. They were definitely my favorite part of the paper. Those ads promised on-screen amazement that would take me into the past, into outer space or just plain old scare the pants off me. The movies they promised were the promise of a vacation from a small town in Georgia to the wonders of other worlds.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.