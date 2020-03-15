Town Crier: 1920 (part 1)

This year is just starting out and it already feels so complicated. I thought it might be a good idea to go back 100 years to a more simple time in Dalton and the area.
I figured 1920 must have been such a time, where the living was easy and times were good. I went back and dug up some old Dalton newspapers from then starting with Jan 1. Know what I found out? It was an election year. It was a census year. It was right after the Spanish Flu, a pandemic disease that killed tens of millions worldwide. Soldiers were returning home from distant wars. And yet life went on and there was much good in life. Much more good than bad. The newspaper reported on the optimism of the town and the people.
Maybe that optimism is something we could use more of these days. Maybe that’s the point to discover as we journey back a century and see that the more things change, indeed, the more they stay the same.
I decided to take a sampling across the year. I would look at January, April, June, August, October and December, like a series of snapshots of the year. Here are the first three months and some of the highlights that stood out and some of the things that caught my eye.
The New Year
The newspaper of the day was a weekly and that first issue of 1920 was dated Jan. 1. Coming on the first day of the year a lot of what it reported was about the end of 1919 and things leading into the new year and a new decade.
To start with, one of the front page articles was about a recent Christmas gift. For you fans of the movie “A Christmas Story” it’s about a kid that almost got his eye put out with a BB gun! The article tells the precautionary tale of William Bowen Jr., who was shot in the eye with an air rifle by Hardy Brown. The BB nicked his lower eyelash and bounced off the side of his nose. A fraction of an inch higher and Bowen would have been wearing an eyepatch like a pirate. Other recaps of the year include the news that the 1919 cotton crop through the late fall was a record setter and that the prices were good and high. 1920, meanwhile, was going to be both an election year and a census year.
The newspaper announced that court would be starting the next week and that the grand jury would be seated. The first day of court would start off handling divorces. Divorces were on the rise in the area and it was pointed out that leading up to the new year, there had been 21 divorces and one annulment. There had been 221 marriages in 1919 making it a banner year for getting hitched.
The other big story that would rivet readers the first weeks of 1920 was a murder case. Roy Nesbitt had been shot and killed by J.D. Morgan. Nesbitt rented room and board from J.D. Morgan, a night watchman. They were arguing over the “board” with Nesbitt wanting his room to be fixed in some way. There were harsh words and Morgan pulled a gun and shot Nesbitt in the back as he was trying to get away. Morgan claimed he thought he saw a gun in Nesbitt’s hand and fired in self defense.
In a pair of articles that tied in together the number of Confederate veterans was reduced from 40 to 39 when the oldest man in the community, Wylie Long, died at age 94. The 39 vets were all members of the veterans organization in town. Wylie Long had been a mailman for decades, covering the route from Dalton to Cohutta Springs. He did it on horseback and the newspaper did the math, figuring out that in the scores of years riding the route, six days a week, he traveled 240,000 miles in his career. That’s 10 times around the world on the back of a horse.
In an ad that didn’t seem to see the coming dominance of the automobile, the North Georgia Buggy Co. stated they sold “Everything that rolls” and promised that “When better buggies and wagons are built, we will sell them.” It was still largely a horse-drawn world in 1920.
Spring has sprung
Leaping ahead to April 1, 1920, there was a huge increase in the articles announcing the candidacies of politicians and ads for their positions. The Democratic Party seemed to be the leading party in the area at the time. To lighten things up there was a poem in the paper that looked for a dog to run for Senate as they figured all he had to do was growl and not much more. Actually doesn’t sound like such a crazy idea. The second week of April, Hoke Smith, running for a office, made a speech in Dalton and the paper noted that he “failed to cause any great degree of enthusiasm."
Prohibition was in full force and the front page told of a giant, 100 gallon-distillery being destroyed along with 4,500 gallons of beer, a huge haul. No one was there when the place was raided so no one was arrested. This shows that “corn likker” wasn’t the only thing that was being brewed in the woods, that beer was still a popular drink that sold in those dry times.
In other business news, on the legal side of commerce, the Smith Manufacturing Co., which had done great business during the war years making tents and awnings, was selling off its overall making equipment to a pair of investors from Chattanooga. After spending time in Dalton they were going to try and keep the overall business here instead of moving it to Chattanooga as originally planned.
Easter would be that coming Sunday, April 4, and one of the special events was to be held at the First Presbyterian Church. There would be a slideshow of the famous Oberammergau Passion Play held every 10 years in Germany. There was to be live music to accompany the presentation.
There were floods the week before and six bridges were washed out, causing emergency meetings to address the situation.
There were plenty of ads back then and for a variety of things. It was spring so there was a big ad for tractors and farm trucks, none of which cost over $1,000 at Dalton Auto and Machinery. The big Samson tractor went for $840. At those prices I could afford one. There were ads for your corns, bowels and liver (one ad declaring its product was “Dynamite on the liver!”). You could buy life insurance or mules at auction. Goodrich and Goodyear tires were for sale, but remember, Goodrich was the brand with the red inner tubes.
Summer time
In the first week of June 1920 the community was well into the summer and the agricultural ads had changed from tractors for plowing to sprays promising that “Potato Bug Problem Solved!” There was a peach report from all around the country. Nashville’s crop had been wiped out by a late frost but the Georgians looked like they were going to have a good peach season. There were recipes in the paper to help ducks lay and what you should feed your baby chicks.
The ground had just been broken for the new Hamilton Memorial Hospital, named after George Hamilton, late president of the Crown Cotton Mill. The hospital was on the corner of Waugh and Cleveland streets (Selvidge Street now). The hospital was to be completed by the end of the year.
There had been three murders in two weeks in Murray County, one over mules. The latest concerned the killing of a local favorite, 23-year-old Navy veteran Smith Treadwell, shot down with four slugs from the gun of a traveling salesman from Cartersville. The community was so outraged, a crowd formed around the jail and the sheriff, under a judge from Dalton’s orders, took him to Atlanta for safe keeping, lest a lynching of the man take place by the angry crowd.
And speaking of cages, a local farmer caught a huge hoot owl that had been getting his chickens and rather than kill it, put it in a cage next to the chicken pen so the chickens could “lamp” it (mock it, I guess is what the expression means).
That week was the Redpath Chautauqua. A Chautauqua is a meeting with a mix of presentations and entertainments. This was a five-day affair to be held in a big tent set up in City Park (think the tent on Kiwanis Pancake Day now). Full pass tickets were $2.75 (the price included the ongoing War Tax) or you could buy tickets for individual presentations. It would start Tuesday and last through Saturday.
During each day there was a “Children’s Hour” in the morning. Then in the afternoons and evenings there were concerts, plays and even a magic show to close things on Saturday night. You could see Kryl and His Band, a foremost coronet player with a 22-member band, the Woodlands Singers Male Quartet, the Olcott Light Opera Singers with a mixed Irish/Spanish show, Edward Reno the magician and various famous lecturers of the day, including a lecture “Call of a New Era” which covered subjects such as immigration, socialism and Americanization. Sound familiar?
Next week we hit the second half of that year, 1920.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
