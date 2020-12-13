Town Crier: Santa waves

Many Christmases ago, but not very far away, in the little town of Dalton, there was a storefront window that had a very cheery, mechanical Santa Claus. He would move, looking side to side at the waist and wave at all the passers-by going about their Christmas business. The movement made it appear he was meeting and greeting everyone within sight.
This Santa, who could be seen year after year, as trustworthy in his annual appearance as the holiday season itself, made his home in the storefront window of a local pharmacy. The pharmacy was run by Dan Collier and the name of the place was Collier Drugs. It was on the corner of East Morris Street and Fifth Avenue and the building is still there although currently the home of a dress maker.
The memories of the Santa extend far and wide round our area for a certain group of folks who were little kids when this mechanical wonder made them delighted with such a sight. You’ve got to remember this was before Disney World and all the animatronic gizmos we have these days.
Drug stores of days gone by
Collier Drugs was a drug store like those that were all across the country in their day but are almost nonexistent now. They had the local pharmacist who knew everyone by name. And it had a lunch counter so folks could come in and grab a bite to eat. My dad would tell me drug stores like these “had the best hot dogs in town." The slaw was great and they toasted the buns for you. I know, I ate there when I was small.
At stores like that, people would go in and run into their friends and neighbors and got to catch up on local news. Whether they were there to get a prescription, grab lunch or pick up some aspirin for the medicine cabinet at home, it was a friendly place. In those days before HIPAA laws, if you saw your neighbor there you might feel free to ask “What’s going on?” and because they knew you were sincere, they would tell you. Maybe they were coming down with a cold or maybe one of the kids had the whooping cough or chicken pox. Sympathy between neighbors was as abundant as the medicines on the shelves.
Dan Collier was a good businessman as well as a good pharmacist. He always looking for ways to keep the business going. The lunch counter was one example of that. It was a way to get folks to stop in, have something to eat and maybe pick up something from the shelves.
He was married to Jessie Lee, who, if you were around then, would have run across her at some point as she was a great contributor to Dalton. She was even selected to carry the Olympic torch as it passed through Dalton on the way to Atlanta in 1996. I was there cheering her on!
Dan had served in the Navy before he became a pharmacist and also had a hobby of photography. As a forward-looking businessman, at some point he came across the mechanical Santa and decided to give him a home in the drug store.
Here's Santa!
The Santa was from a company called Harold Gale Santa Co. It started in an apartment with Gale and his wife hand-making Santas in the 1940s. They grew the business putting everything they had into it and by 1960 their factory was making 100,000 Santas! (and Mrs. Clauses also). Many were made to sell retail but other large ones and mechanical ones were for store displays. The one Collier had was one of the biggest and most elaborate, with electric motors, a beautiful outfit and mechanics run by Brevel motors which last for decades. The Santa from Colliers dates from the late ’50s.
I knew Christmas was coming when I would spot the Santa at the beginning of each holiday season. There he would be, big as life, waving from the window. He was life-sized at 5 and a half feet tall. And since he was up in the window he was that much higher above a little kid's head. Remember, this was before a lot of mechanical-type figures like this were around, so it was a bit of a Christmas miracle the way he moved while he smiled. It was like Santa had come alive.
At night he was all lit up and with the days so short in December the light did its magic by about 4:30 in the afternoon. A few times I got to go in the store with my parents at Christmastime and got to see something not many people see when they go visit the real Santa at the mall to sit on his lap and give him a Christmas wish list ... I got to see the back side of Santa.
His gaze was out the window but I could get very close to him and watch him from the back as he moved and waved. There was a soft mechanical hum as he went through his movements and I wanted to know how he worked.
Changes for Santa
When I was about 5 years old we moved to the other side of town and so I didn’t go by Colliers Drug much anymore. But then something neat happened. Dan and his wife built a house across the street from mine and moved in. Now we were real neighbors. Jessie Lee loved cats and would teach me the names of all hers. We would frequently wave to each other when I ran to get the mail or in doing yard work across from each other (Jessie Lee grew roses). And having Dan there always made me think of the Santa. When I got old enough to drive myself I would take at least one trip a year over to Collier Drugs to make sure my old buddy Santa had shown up. He never let me down.
Then, one year, Dan announced he was going to retire and sell out the store. I went by on the last week or two of his business being open and went in. I like old stuff and so asked him what he had for sale. He told me he had marked the aspirin down to 10 cents a bottle.
“No, no," I said. I wanted to know if he had any “old” stuff he wanted to sell ... you know ... like the Santa. To my surprise he was willing to sell the Santa, just not to me. He told me a customer had asked for it and he had promised it to them. I was heartbroken.
We talked some more and I ended up buying two old cash registers and a couple of the booths from his lunch counter (I have them set up in my kitchen now). Asking him to tell me if anything changed regarding Santa, I loaded up the stuff in the back of a borrowed pick-up truck and left. I told my best friend about the Santa and the missed opportunity. Oh, well.
The best Christmas ever
Let’s jump ahead to Christmas morning. I was college age and still living at home, so I was home for the holidays. I woke up that morning and made my way into the living room. As a kid, I would be jumping up and down unable to control myself over the excitement to see what Santa had brought, but at this time I was looking forward to a home-cooked Christmas breakfast and a gift exchange with my family.
Then I heard something ... a familiar but rare noise. I turned the corner and it seemed Santa had been there ... and he was still there! The Collier Drug Santa was standing there in my living room, turning and waving with that great smile on his face, with a "Merry Christmas" sign in his hand.
My best friend had gone back to Collier Drugs and talked to Dan. He told Dan if the customer was a no-show, he wanted to get the Santa for me. Dan had said OK and sure enough the customer had never come back. Meanwhile, I had gone back another time to re-check on the Santa but Dan knew I was giving it anyway and had told me I was out of luck.
This, my friends, was one great Christmas surprise. There was my childhood Santa right there in the room.
Where's Santa now?
For years after that my parents would put the Santa in the front window of their house. Folks that knew about it would drive by during Christmas time to revisit him, even bring their children to show them. And perhaps best of all, the window was in clear view of the house across the street, Dan Collier’s house. Now Dan got the Christmas pleasure of seeing Santa in a front window each season, now waving at him.
My parents always lived in a neighborhood, first Dickson Acres and now Highland Forest, whereas my house is off the road a bit, so we’ve always kept him at their house, waving to the holiday passers-by.
But this year, Santa is back downtown. He’s in the front window of BDH Insurance Solutions in the old Tidwell Insurance offices just a couple of doors south of The Fantasy Factory comic book store.
We moved him there and he seems to feel right at home. Drive by and see him for the first time, or if you’re my age, visit him once again for Christmas. He’s missed you!
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
