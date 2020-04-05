Town Crier: Saturday 1885 (part 2)

Last week we took a little trip back in time to 1885. Our time machine was a map surveyed of the downtown Dalton area for insurance purposes. The map pointed out whether buildings were wooden, brick or some other material, and what type businesses called them home. Let's pretend like it's a Saturday in 1885 and we're downtown walking around doing some shopping.
North to south
Starting at the north end of Hamilton Street where it intersects with Waugh Street, where the overhead bridge is now, we'll stroll south on a pretty afternoon. The first building we come to on our right (west side of the street) is a labeled a "D.G. B&S." I believe the DG stands for "Dry Goods" and the B&S are
"Boots and Shoes."
Next door is a general merchandise store. Both buildings are two stories high and made of brick, just like the buildings that are there now. The left side of the street (east side) is a big vacant lot. There is also a vacant lot next to the two buildings we just visited.
The next shop is a small wooden building that holds a confectionery shop, and just like it sounds it's a sweet shop. They sold sugar-based treats of the day like hard candies, rock candy, peppermint sticks, chewing gum and chocolates. Candy corn would be invented in 1886. No lollipops until about 1906 though. Most of the candy was a penny apiece, and two pieces of gum for a penny. There was a second confectionery store just across the street.
Next were three grocery stores in a row and then three general merchandise stores in a row followed by a dry goods store. Since these stores are labeled specifically, this is a good time to look at the difference between a dry goods, a general store, a grocery and a general merchandise store in the 1880s.
• Dry goods: Dry goods were considered things like clothing and cloth for sewing clothes. So you might buy a pair of jeans there and then some fabric for whoever sewed in your family to sew you a shirt. They would also sell needles and thread and might even sell personal items like soap and toothbrushes.
• General store: A little bit of everything. They might take items in on barter such as eggs and butter. And they would extend credit until the cotton crop came in or a cow or horse was sold, making this of special importance in the rural South.
• Grocery store: Sold food including fruits and vegetables, dry beans, flour and cheese. A grocery store sold perishable goods (eggs, bread, fruits and veggies) as well as non-perishable goods like beans and crackers.
• General merchandise store: Almost the same as a general store but a general merchandise store might include things similar to appliances, although these type items were just coming on the market in 1885. It would be things like a sewing machine, phonograph player or, in time, a vacuum cleaner or a washing machine. They might also sell or be able to order furniture.
Down the street
Across the street, a general merchandise store has furnished rooms on the second floor for rent. Also across the street there are two meat markets (or butcher shops), one of which is shown to have a three horsepower engine. Perhaps this was to power a saw to cut the meat.
There is also a tinware store on that side of the street and another tinware and stoveworks store further down the block. Tinwares probably also included materials for tin roofs and tin ceiling panels for inside buildings. There are still a few of the older buildings downtown where I've seen the tin ceilings in place.
Back on the west side of the street we come to the first of four drug stores in town. Two are in wooden buildings and two are in brick buildings. I don't know if that means the wooden buildings are the oldest, the newest or the least popular. A drug store of that day would have had a lot of various medicines of pretty questionable repute. Drug stores then might have a type of laboratory in the back where the druggist mixed medicines. Almost all medicines then were over the counter. Heroin was sold for asthmatics and teething syrup for babes might include morphine. There was also aspirin, lots of various herbs and herbal oils, and plenty of "patent" medicines that might do something or might do the wrong thing!
Next to the biggest drug store in town is the only restaurant on Hamilton. It's a small place and I guess most everyone ate at home those days. You'd think it would be a little closer to the depot or the hotels.
Across the street on the east side there is a millinery shop, which is a hat shop where hats are made and sold. Sales might include aprons, neckerchiefs and gloves. Next is a farm implements store and next to that a hardware store. General merchandise might carry some items found at these two places, but these stores are the real deal for plows, hoes, sledgehammers and two-handed lumber saws.
Down from the restaurant is another drug store, a harness shop, two cobblers (with a shoemaker around the corner (I don't know why they are listed differently) and a meat shop. Across the street almost at the corner there is a stationary store. Apart from paper, pencils and ink pens, a stationary store would be important in those pre-computer days for all the ledger, receipt and log books needed to run businesses when everything was handwritten. To the left at the intersection of Hamilton and King streets is the depot and to the right there are a row of small brick offices and on the south side of King dwellings.
In the exact center of the intersection as well as the intersection of Hamilton and Crawford streets the next block down and halfway down the block from Waugh, there are "wells" marked on the map. They are right in the middle of the street and I'm guessing they were the metal hand-pump type from the day. There was no Dalton Utilities back then with water piped to each house so I guess everyone just went out with a bucket or two and got water as needed. Although they aren't listed as such, I'm guessing some of the small, unmarked structures behind the businesses and houses are outhouses.
Special places, big buildings
The block on Hamilton between King and Crawford streets has several one-of-a-kind places on the map. Keep in mind this map is only a portion of Dalton and not the whole town. But in this block there is a jewelry store, a barber shop, Trivett's Hall (as it's spelled on the map) where plays and shows are put on, a sewing machine store and a bank. Across the street is the National Hotel.
There are a few big structures on the map and a pair of them are hotels. One, the National Hotel, is on the site of the current Hotel Dalton, AKA The Landmark Building. This hotel was near the tracks so that travelers to Dalton or folks waiting for connecting trains would have a place to stay overnight or at least stop in while waiting. The hotel took up the street front of five normal shops. The hotel entrance faced Hamilton Street and there was an entrance way that went back to an office in the three-story building. There were salons in the lobby and basement and a books and variety store where I'm guessing you could get newspapers from around the country as they were brought in on the trains. This was the tallest building on Hamilton Street.
The Lewis Hotel was on the site of Burr Performing Arts Park, with the hotel being about where the stage is now. It was originally owned by Duff Green, a rather famous (and at times infamous) character from Dalton that I have written about before. Green built the hotel on the land he owned (he owned a lot of land around Dalton and donated much to the city including the land for West Hill Cemetery) and then sold it to Lewis -- for a profit, if I know Duff Green. Dalton was a bit of a resort in those days and the newspaper would even print lists of guests staying in the hotels in town and where they were from (New York for example). The map notes that the Lewis Hotel had a hipped roof.
In the last blocks on the map, between Crawford and Gordon streets, most are vacant. At the southeast corner of Hamilton and Gordon streets were three brick buildings with one listed as "W. Ho" which I interpret as a warehouse, next to it "storage" and the third building vacant. On the other side of the street on the opposite corners there is a cobbler and a grocery store.
This amazing map has given us an illuminating tour of Dalton circa 1885. We've been able to picture ourselves strolling down the street and buying everything from candy to bananas to plows and mule harnesses to a new pair of shoes. The ladies could buy a hat, the gentlemen a cigar and newspaper and the kids a doll or baseball at the general store.
With a new haircut on our head and a restaurant meal in our stomachs, we're happy we live in such a forward-moving town as we ride our buggy home with our goods.
