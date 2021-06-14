Isn’t nature wonderful? Especially when it’s tiny, sneaks up on you from behind and sucks your blood out leaving behind three days worth of an itchy welp.
A grizzly bear would make a single meal of me, and a great white shark like in “Jaws” could swallow me whole, but mosquitos, like a pack of hungry of piranhas, are trying to eat me up one bite at a time. Fortunately I’ve been able to produce enough new blood during the cold months to keep them from winning but I’m pretty sure if they operated year-round, you’d find my shriveled-up remains lying on the front porch come February.
Mosquitos are relentless. They are the most dangerous animal on Earth. And how about this little fun-fact: only females bite you.
What's in a name?
The name “mosquito” comes from the Spanish word “mosca” which is the insect we call a fly. With the diminutive “ito," “mosquito” then means “little fly." Sounds almost cute, doesn’t it? In parts of the Amazon, where they do live and bite year-round, they are called “pernilongo” which means “long legs." If I were the biologist that discovered mosquitos I would have named them “sanguinem sugere monstrum” which is latin for “blood-sucking monsters." We don’t have vampire bats around here (or vampires for that matter) so I think it would work well. For the English language nickname how about something like “hassle-bug” or “flying itch bee” or maybe the “ihateyou"? That's what I mutter every time I swat at one on my neck or forehead.
'Thick as a cloud of confetti on New Year's Eve'
Several years ago I worked on a project where we had to go for several days to an island in the Low Country around Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. We worked during the hot daylight hours and so we weren’t particularly bothered by mosquitos.
But one time I walked down into a low area under a giant, old live oak tree. I was enjoying looking up into the Spanish moss-covered limbs of the ancient giant when I noticed a faint but familiar tiny buzz. I swatted at a mosquito. Within a minute I was standing in a swarm of the little menaces as thick as a cloud of confetti on New Year's Eve. I just didn’t have enough hands to swat them away and so, like anybody interested in the mysterious ways of nature … I ran! I finally got away after sprinting down the road and back into the bright, hot sunshine.
After I told my co-workers what had happened one of the local men with us told us the story of two men who had come to the island and paddled up a creek only to get lost. They spent the night in the swamp. The next day a group came looking for them and discovered them sitting in the canoe. The men were completely covered in mosquito bites and had looks of shock frozen on their face from the miserable night they had just spent being dined on non-stop.
Disease carriers
Mosquitos are known disease carriers. Apart from the itchy misery of their blood-sucking bites, they can transmit diseases to man and beast.
Malaria is the number one mosquito disease with over a million people a year dying from it. It’s mostly caught in tropical regions but can be recurring if you get it. It used to be here in the U.S. Back in the old days it was all along the East Coast and up through the Mississippi River basin. In the 20th century it was pretty much only in southern states. Because of the Army camps throughout the South during World War II the eradication of malaria became a goal of the government. By the late 1940s after spraying with insecticides, draining ditches and using window screens, malaria was effectively eliminated from the U.S. The few thousand annual cases we get now are from travelers returning from infected areas.
Yellow fever is another mosquito menace that used to be in the U.S. from Boston through Philadelphia and down to New Orleans. The last major outbreak here was in 1905 and after that the disease pretty much disappeared from the U.S. Since 1938 there’s been a vaccine.
Other terrible diseases spread by mosquitos include West Nile virus (which we have around here), Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya (which we have here), St. Louis encephalitis (yep, here), Tularemia — known as rabbit fever (here, yes) — and many others. And don’t forget, your dog can get heartworm disease from mosquitos. Most of these things you’ll never catch and if you do you may not have any symptoms as your body handles it, but every once in a while …
Two buddies of mine, one from college days and one from the neighborhood here, went to Africa for missionary work and both got malaria. One was in Togo for a year or two and the other fella only went to Uganda for a couple of weeks. In the first case they diagnosed it quickly but in the second case doctors didn’t check for malaria and kept telling him it was something else.
By the time they got around to figuring out it was malaria, the malaria had caused a secondary problem with his blood. And malaria can be a repeat performer, with ongoing outbreaks throughout your life. On the other hand, once you have caught and survived yellow fever you are immune to it. In the case of one of my dogs, a rescue foundling, getting the heartworms taken care of was long and expensive and she had to be on medicine the rest of her life.
Not all bad ...
There are over 3,500 known species of mosquitoes and only about 100 of them bite humans. Having said that, I’m convinced all 100 biting species can be found in my yard. One estimate on the worldwide population of mosquitos is that there are 1,782 followed by 13 zeroes (I don’t even know what that is ...a gazillion?) There are close to 8 billion humans, which is an 8 followed by only 9 zeroes. That’s a lot of mosquitoes per human. Talk about outnumbered.
As difficult as I find it to believe, there are pluses to having mosquitoes in the world. There are so many mosquitoes that they make up a large food source for many types of animals. Eggs are laid in stagnant water and hatch larva. These are all full of protein and make a good part of any balanced breakfast — if you’re a fish or a frog. Once flying adults, they make for a great food source for bats and birds. As larva they also eat stuff in the water, stuff generally considered as waste matter. When it comes out it’s called frass by all the cool science kids (that’s poop for me and you). The frass is excellent food for plants and helps nourish them.
Most mosquito species don’t drink blood but feed on plant nectar like many other insects. When they do this they help spread pollen between plants, like honeybees. Another item where the mosquito may be helping is in the medical field. There are anti-coagulants mosquitoes use to keep the blood flowing. Research into this may lead to new treatments against blood clots and strokes.
Another way mosquitoes help us is by … generating billions of dollars in business! Think of the “kill mosquitoes” industry, from bug sprays like Off! we put on on our arms and necks, to the foggers used in yards, to big scale operations like Disney World uses to keep guests bite-free, to the international efforts in tropical zones where the mosquitoes do the most harm. There’s plenty of money and business these little rascals generate and provide thousands of jobs for people. Now, if I could just get them to pay me for every one I swat.
Invaders
As a kid I don’t have a lot of horror stories about being overwhelmed by mosquitoes and I did a lot of camping out. But sometime in the 1990s I noticed I was getting bitten by a larger, white-striped mosquito. Turns out this is the Asian tiger mosquito and they first came to the U.S. from Southeast Asia, where they showed up in Texas in 1985. They are an invasive species, probably imported on ships, and unlike the “usual” mosquitoes from my youth, which popped up at dawn and dusk, these guys bite all day long. They have “naturalized” in primarily the southeast and yes, with my typical luck, Georgia is one of the few states where these invaders are present in every county.
So, what do you do? Try not to keep standing water anywhere around the house. That means switch out the pet water bowls every couple of days and don’t leave empty pails or flower pots lying around to collect water and just sit. There are foggers and sprays you can use outside around the yard that might keep them away for a cookout. There are bug zappers that lure them in and then electrocutes them. And you can put bat houses around the property and see if you can get some night feeders in.
At the end of the day, I’m just going to have to resign myself to the fact that while a mosquito makes a tasty treat for a bat, I’m the one that makes the tasty treat for the mosquito.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
