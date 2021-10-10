When you say “fall,” the first thing most people think around here is football season! Next thing may be Halloween or leaves. But lots of folks around here, including a growing female contingent, say “It’s hunting season!”
Most everyone goes for deer; they’re the big game in these areas. When deer season hits, the ones that really go the distance start with bow hunting, then progress to muzzle loaders and then to the regular season. If you’re old enough, you’ll remember how you could tell it was deer season without having to look at the official fish and game calendar. The back windows of the pickup trucks would fill up with rifles hanging on gun racks. And kids, believe it or not, but it’s the truth, it was OK for high school kids to show up at school with the rifles in the trucks. It was part of the landscape.
The pickup trucks are bigger now and even though the population has increased by quite a lot, there is still plenty of wilderness around to hunt. As for the game, it has increased. We went camping a lot when I was a kid and driving up Grassy Mountain or even further over near Ellijay, I never saw a deer. Now I live in the north end of the county just a mile or two from Northwest Whitfield High School and we have deer in our neighborhood!
In some ways hunting has decreased and the deer and other wildlife that used to be pretty scarce are moving back into areas they once were scared of or hunted out of. As far as game like deer and turkey, there’s more opportunities to bag a trophy than there used to be. But back in the day small game was just as sought after. Back then any meat on the table meant protein. So whether it was rabbit, squirrel, ‘possum or raccoon, the bounty of the hunt was an appreciated addition.
On the hunt
When I was very young, my dad's buddy took me squirrel hunting with him. I must have been about 5. I had a little toy gun I had gotten at Christmas and if you pumped the handle once, when you pulled the trigger it went “PUFFT!” and made a noise. When the grown-up shot a squirrel out of tree we walked over to it and he let me shoot at it once with my toy gun to put me in the mood of the hunt. Looking back, I’m just glad we weren’t hunting lions.
This gentleman was a hunter who ate what he bagged and didn’t bag anymore than he was going to eat. In my life in the South, I’ve had grilled squirrel and squirrel stew. And yes, it tastes somewhat like chicken, but the dark meat. I’ve read where the original Brunswick stew recipe called for squirrel. They have a pretty good, tangy Brunswick stew at the Oakwood and come to think of it, I never have asked them what’s in it. You think that maybe they ... naaah.
Here, there, everywhere
We all know squirrels from, well, everywhere. They’re in the woods, in the neighborhoods and in the city. Anywhere there are trees and somewhere to get food, you’ll find squirrels. They are on every continent except Antarctica, and while not originally from Australia, they’re there now. Squirrels are in the same family as chipmunks, prairie dogs and groundhogs. Around here we have the Eastern grey, the fox squirrel and the flying squirrel.
Did you know: squirrels’ teeth never stop growing so they have to continually wear them down? Don’t believe me, come look at the side of my house! I sprayed some “Kritter Ridder” or something like that a few months ago and sprayed so much it got sucked into the air conditioner and filled the house with the ghastly smell and made me sick. But the squirrel came back the other day to grind his teeth down on my siding and so I resprayed some of the stuff, just not so much. I read the ingredients this time around and found it’s concocted from garlic, clove oil and rotten eggs.
My dog, the squirrel hunter
Now, my dog is a squirrel hunter. She didn’t used to be but around the age of 3 she seemed to take notice of them all around the yard and got into the hunter dog spirit of things and started going after them. She’s never bagged one.
On the other hand, the squirrels are “teasing." They seem to have her number and make a game of keeping just beyond her toothy grab. She will take off across the yard after them and they will dash up a tree just high enough to be out of her jumping range and then turn around facing the ground with their face staring at her and chattering.
A couple of times the squirrels seem to go out of their way to run from one tree to another across the ground or even skipping closer trees to go for a further one to get some excitement out of the chase. One of my kids saw a squirrel purposely jump from a telephone pole to the ground in front of the dog when there was a tree right there. The squirrel made a mad dash across the open yard and as it leaped to a tree the dog dived toward it and managed to bump it but not catch it. The kamikaze squirrel flew through the air but managed to gain its footing in time to dash up a tree. I’m sure all the squirrels laughed about it later.
Other times the squirrels will work their way across the yard going from branch to branch and tree to tree like Tarzan swinging through the upper forest canopy, leading the dog across the yard. She follows them looking upwards, watching and tracking their every move. Then, when they’ve reached one end of the yard, doggone it if they don’t turn around and retrace their path to make her pointlessly follow her way back to her starting point.
This clearly demonstrates squirrels have a sense of humor. But if you’ve ever seen them chase each other around and around a tree trunk, spiraling up and down it, you know they love to have fun. And how cool must it be to make those death-defying leaps from one tree to another on the skinniest of branches. If you like trapeze artists but the circus isn’t in town, come to my house and watch the show high in the air. And they always work without a net.
Personalities
If you have squirrels at your house and watch them enough you know they have personalities. And sure enough, after centuries of squirrel watchers knowing this, science has finally caught up. A recent study from California shows that squirrels have distinct personalities. Duh!
The squirrels in the study were ground squirrels but they looked a lot like chipmunks to me. There again, Walt Disney knew this decades ago when he introduced Chip and Dale to audiences. (In case you’re wondering, you can tell them apart by the fact that Chip has a black nose and Dale has a red nose.)
The personality traits the researchers came up with included boldness, aggressiveness, activity level and sociability. I would include cleverness and humor, but I don’t have a PhD in squirrelology, so who’s going to listen to me? My experience has been as a porch observer, which in my book is just as good as a PhD animal behavior sociologist. My observations have been that some squirrels are more playful and about the chase. Other squirrels (and these are all in the same yard mind you) are more about gathering nuts. Others spend more time in the trees while some like roaming the flats of the yard. It’s all a matter of personal taste and to have varied personal taste you’ve got to have personal personalities, right?
More studies
There are other studies, many of them done in various backyards around the country, that demonstrate the squirrels’ intelligence. Believe me, if the bird feeder box says “squirrel proof," be skeptical. When it comes to a free, all-you-can-eat-buffet of bird seed, a squirrel will find a way to get there. We put a bird feeder up in the back that hung from a long cable that was supposed to be slippery enough to keep squirrels off.
Needless to say, the squirrels rappelled down the wire to get to the bird seed like Seal Team 6 rappelling out of a helicopter to capture a terrorist. After feeding, they just jumped down to the ground and waddled their little full bellies off into the woods. I’ve seen documentaries where people build these elaborate, Rube Goldberg-type obstacle courses for the squirrels to try and figure out how to get to the food. They add one component at a time so when the squirrel gets the hang of navigating the course there’s only one new one at a time.
I’ve seen video of some of these backyard ninja courses where the squirrel has to tightrope walk, leap across gaps, get on wheels that spin like a Ferris wheel, and even ride little cable cars to get to the food. The amazing thing is, they do it!
I’ve never had a squirrel as an indoor pet, but as long as they are not eating my house, but playing and annoying the dog, I love having them around as outdoor “pets."
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
