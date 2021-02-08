On a childhood visit to the Chief Vann House, I heard a story that I remembered as recounting that the old song “Home, Sweet Home” had been written on the wooden walls in the basement by a prisoner there. I recently looked up the actual story and it’s almost true.
Here’s what really happened. And yes, it involves a prisoner and the song. I was kind of, sort of, almost correct, but that’s the way it is with a lot of history, right?
A quick history lesson
First, a little about the Chief Vann House. If you haven’t been, you should really go the next chance you get. It’s a unique, historical and interesting place. Located in Murray County on Highway 225, AKA the Old Federal Road, it was the first brick mansion in the Cherokee Nation and the big house of an extensive plantation.
People would ride through the Georgia wilderness in the early 1800s and then come out on a beautiful mansion and civilization. They said it was like a miracle.
When President James Monroe came through the area he was going to stay at the Moravian mission next door, but once he spotted the Vann House he pulled rank and said “I’m the president ... can I sleep here tonight?” And he did.
The house was built in 1803-1804 by professional architects and craftsmen for Cherokee Chief James Vann, said to be the wealthiest Cherokee at the time. The ironwork for the house came from his own blacksmith shop. He also had a trading post, smokehouses, gardens, animal pens, orchards, a still and lots of land under cultivation by the many slaves he owned.
The first two floors are made with red clay bricks from the property and the top floor (actually a half floor at only 6 feet tall) is plaster on wood. Around 1809, Vann was murdered at Bluffington Tavern and the property passed to his favorite son, Rich Joe Vann — “Rich” being his actual name. Rich was there until the Cherokees were forced west. One of the rooms in the basement was used as a “punishment” place, like an on-property jail.
Back to the song
Now, let’s go back to the song “Home, Sweet Home." John Howard Payne was an artistic, creative type. He had his own magazine going when he was only 14. He was born in New York City in June of 1791 and shortly after moved to Boston. He was in love with theater and wrote a play while still in his teens. He told his father he was going to pursue a career in the thespian arts, much to his father’s chagrin. He was a successful actor, being the first American to play Hamlet. He performed "Romeo and Juliet" with his Juliet being Eliza Poe, Edgar Allen Poe’s mother. He was also friends with Samuel Colt, the inventor of the Colt revolver pistol.
While in a production of "King Lear" with English actor George Cooke, Cooke took an interest in Payne and talked him into trying the stage in England. Payne headed over in 1813 (which is odd because the War of 1812 was underway between Britain and the U.S.) and ended up spending almost 20 years in Europe.
Although American, he did very well on the English stage. He had some romantic interludes there including a flirtation of sorts with Mary Shelley, author of “Frankenstein," and was friends with writer Washington Irving.
In addition to being in plays, Payne also wrote plays. He sold a batch to a producer in England for a tidy sum. When the producer was about to put the first one on they discovered it was already being produced just down the street. No problem for Payne, he just did a rewrite on it, changed the plot a little bit and added musical numbers. Voila! A new play!
Payne took a poem he wrote as a teenager and upgraded it. Having taken care of the lyrics, he worked with Sir Henry Bishop to add music to the piece, who took a melody he had heard from Italy and reworked it anew. The result was “Home, Sweet Home."
The operetta was called “Clari" or the "Maid of Milan.” In 1823, it was a box office success and the hit “single” was “Home, Sweet Home." Back then there weren’t records but songs sold as sheet music. “Home, Sweet Home” sold over 100,000 copies that first year and continued to sell for decades. Payne wasn’t very shrewd as a businessman and so he never saw huge personal profits from the hit.
The key line from the song was “Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home." The song became popular on both sides of the Atlantic and in 1832 Payne returned to the U.S. to pursue further literary endeavors.
More happenings
Payne’s idea was to create the best magazine ever, one that would include both art and science with a subscription costing $10 a year — in those days a pricey amount. As part of his research for the magazine he headed south to Georgia and Cherokee country as the guest and friend of John Ross, the Cherokee leader whose Ross’s Landing became Chattanooga. He was intrigued by both the developed civilization of the Cherokee as well as the current political situation the Cherokee were in. Georgia was working to remove all Cherokee to lands west of the Mississippi in current Oklahoma. Payne made copious notes on the culture for his magazine.
At this time the Georgia guard, the state militia, was working toward getting the Cherokee out of Georgia. The federal government would also get involved under President Andrew Jackson and federal troops would provide the muscle for the final trip west known as the Trail of Tears.
Ross and Payne were traveling around the area as Payne took his voluminous notes on the Cherokee. Col. Bishop of the Georgia guard was trying to get control of the Vann House as his headquarters and to take it over for his family. Another man, Spencer Riley, claimed the house, as he had won the land in the lottery that was held to give away the Cherokee lands. Bishop even smoked out Riley so Bishop’s brother could live there. The burn marks on the stairs are visible to this day.
When Bishop came across Payne and Ross, he arrested them for sedition as they were working “for” the Cherokee and “against” the state of Georgia. It was November of 1835.
Bishop imprisoned Payne in the basement of the Chief Vann House. The quarters had corn shuck-filled mattresses on a dirt floor. It was dark and cramped.
While there he heard one of the guards singing “Home, Sweet Home” and told him that he had written the song. He spent 12 or 13 days imprisoned until Gen. Harden, based in Athens, Georgia, ordered him released. He found it ironic he should have been imprisoned there while he heard his song being sung by his guards. Col. Bishop however, confiscated all of Payne's notes and papers so Payne had to try and reconstruct as much of the material as he could from memory.
Among the papers were writings about Cherokee history, myths, food, culture and many other important things. Payne testified on behalf of the Cherokee to Congress, but we all know how it turned out.
A third act
Payne had a third act to his life that could not have been predicted. President John Tyler named him U.S. consul to Tunis (modern day Tunisia) in 1842. Part of his appointment came from the fact he was so popular and well known and that he wasn’t very good with money, so they were trying to help him out with a job. He served two turns overseas and died in Tunis in 1852. He was buried there but decades later was reburied back to the US. “Home, Sweet Home” lived on.
During the Civil War the song became a huge hit on both sides of the battle line. The northern and southern troops were both missing home and the song addressed their emotions perfectly. After President Abraham Lincoln’s son died in 1862 it was one he repeatedly went to for solace. Lincoln requested it be played on the piano in the White House as well as having a visiting Italian opera singer perform it for him.
The song has lived on in popular American culture and has shown up in various guises in other musical productions, in movies, on the radio and even in recent renditions from jazz singers. I’m sure I’ve heard it on various cartoon soundtracks like Warner Brothers and Walt Disney animated films as well.
Like a lot of history, what I remembered about the song, its composer and the Vann House, had some truth to it, but after researching how it really played out I found the actual history more interesting than the cobbled together bits of details, both true and false, that I had in my mis-remembered memory.
Mark Hannah, a Dalton native, works in video and film production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.